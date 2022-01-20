Rainbow Six: Extraction – How To Spawn A Giant Man-Eating Shark | Easter Egg Guide

Normally Easter eggs and hardcore military shooters mix like oil and water. Rainbow Six: Extraction is not your average military shooter. Instead of taking down tangos, you’ll be entering dangerous infected areas overwhelmed by alien spores. With this out-there sci-fi premise, maybe Easter eggs make a lot more sense. And the first Easter egg we’ve found is right in the tutorial map. You can find it while exploring Liberty Island in VR, but the Easter egg will also appear in standard gameplay.

In the harbor, you can spot a small boat. There’s a fake cardboard cutout man in the boat. Shooting it causes a giant shark to instantly appear, eating up the boat and the little man inside. Why does this exist? Is this a reference to Jaws? Or something else in the community? Look, I have no idea. I just think this is funny. And now you can share it with your friends. Here’s how to make the big shark appear.

How To Trigger The Giant Shark Easter Egg

To find the giant shark, you’ll need to start up the tutorial mission — Liberty Island, New York. You can spawn into several different parts of the map, but you’ll always eventually make your way to the Museum. That’s where this Easter egg will spawn.

The Easter egg is in the water just to the right.

Go to the Museum area of Liberty Island, New York — and reach the Extraction Zone .

area of — and reach the . To the right of the terminal, you’ll see New York Harbor . That’s the water past the safety railing.

. That’s the water past the safety railing. In the distance, you’ll see a man in a boat that looks like a cardboard cutout on closer inspection.

that looks like a cardboard cutout on closer inspection. Shoot the main in the boat and a GIANT SHARK will appear.

Shoot the man on the boat and this happens.

The shark swallows the boat (and the little guy) in one bite. Good thing Rainbow Six isn’t fighting giant sharks. The alien zombies are a lot easier to deal with.