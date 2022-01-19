8 NEW Adventure Games of 2022

After a new thrilling adventure game? 2022 is filled with some incredible video game releases this year. In this list, we’re going to highlight a few adventure games that we think you might want to check out this year. This is just a list of new games, so don’t pay too much attention to the ranking quite yet. We won’t know how well these games will rank until they are officially released into the marketplace. So this list might drastically change up by the time 2022 wraps up.

#8 Stray

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

Stray is a game that puts players into the role of being a cat. Set in a dystopian cyberpunk future, the world mainly consists of androids. Overall, the game is about a cat trying to make it home to its family. However, you’ll have to navigate through this world carefully. You’ll come across several different environmental puzzles to progress further into the game. Fortunately, you will also get a companion drone to help you interact with various androids. As you go through the game, you’ll slowly uncover a mystery to this android-filled world. The game was initially slated to release last year, but it has since been pushed back to a launch window of 2022.

#7 Hazel Sky

Developer: Coffee Addict Studio

Publisher: Another Indie, Neon Doctrine

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: 2022

Hazel Sky is an upcoming indie title that puts players into the role of a young man that’s sent to an abandoned island. It’s a tradition in which he must follow to show his skills as an engineer. While on the island, you must explore the open world and find the necessary parts to build a means of escape safely back home. However, while this is a traditional test for our protagonist, Shane, it’s his destiny in which the story will tell of one young man’s ambition that unravels hidden truths.

#6 Tchia

Developer: Awaceb

Publisher: Awaceb

Platform: PS4, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Tchia puts players in control of a young girl as she explores her home island. There are secrets to be unveiled, NPCs to meet, and a grand journey for players to embark on when this game launches. What makes Tchia a bit unique is the fact that players can transform into over 30 different animals and over a hundred different objects. By transforming into something like a dog, players will dig holes in the ground or fly high within the skies like a bird. Right now, the game doesn’t have a launch date attached to the project quite yet, but we’re hopeful that we’ll get a chance to dive into this indie game before 2022 wraps up.

#5 Little Devil Inside

Developer: Neostream Interactive

Publisher: Neostream Interactive

Platform: PS4, PC, XBO, PS5, NS

Release: 2022

Little Devil Inside is an action-adventure game where we are tossed in an unusual 19th-century world. Players are stepping into the role of a swordsman who takes on a job to find all paranormal and supernatural elements scattered throughout the world. We know that there is a focus on exploration, combat, and survival elements in this game. Visually, the game will likely catch your attention, and the combat is a bit of a hack and slash. For some, this might be a game to sink some hours into as you start your campaign.

#4 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

The Avatar franchise is a massive one and we are getting a video game installment based within the IP. This game is being developed by Massive Entertainment, who you might be familiar with their work from The Division series. Not too much information has actually come out regarding the premise of this game. So far, we know that players will take the role of the Na’vi as they are forced to trek through the Western Frontier and push out the RDA that begins to threaten Pandora.

#3 Replaced

Developer: Sad Cat Studios

Publisher: Coatsink

Platform: X/S, XBO, PC

Release: 2022

Replaced takes place in a futuristic alternative version of 1980s America. Players step into an AI that is unwillingly tossed into a human body within the game. Our AI protagonist has an uphill battle in a world where the elite prey on the weak for currency and useful resources like their precious organs. The AI protagonist is adjusting to its new human life where you’re battling crime and greed-filled society within the game. You’ll find Replaced is set up as a pixel side-scrolling adventure, and the camera visuals definitely give a cinematic feel. Unfortunately, this title doesn’t have a specific release date just yet, but we should receive Replaced at some point later this year.

#2 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: X/S, PC, NS, PS5

Release: 2022

A Plague Tale: Innocence came out in 2019, where players followed a young girl named Amicia along with her young brother Hugo. Taking place in 1348, the siblings find that they are being hunted down. You soon realize that Hugo’s blood is cursed, and having it will allow players to control the black plague by unleashing a flood of rats. But the game ends with our party still struggling to find a new home after their homestead was pillaged. While ridding the group that was initially hunting them down, the siblings learn that they need to find a cure for Hugo’s blood. Otherwise, the siblings might never have a peaceful life. With the sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, players will attempt to reach a mysterious island that might hold the key to curing Hugo and ridding the black plague altogether.

#1 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platform: NS

Release: 2022

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a massive hit, and it instantly became a classic for the franchise. Players were given a new thrilling adventure with a new open-world map to explore freely. Just like with past installments, players will have a slew of dungeons to clear, bosses to defeat, and puzzles to solve. However, it looks like Nintendo is not done with this Breath of the Wild setting just set. Nintendo has unveiled that a sequel is coming out but has yet to reveal what players can expect in this new release. We could see the world map change up drastically, and it will be interesting to see some of the NPCs we met along the way. There are plenty of unanswered questions, but we should get some information about what the Breath of the Wild sequel will entail over the next few months.