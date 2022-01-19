18 NEW Simulation Games of 2022

Sometimes it’s nice kicking back and playing a simulation game. Whether it’s based around different jobs, lifestyles, historical settings, or just wacky concepts, you’ll find a simulator based on it. In this list, we will highlight a few new simulation games that are slated to release this year. Don’t put too much focus on ranking here. We won’t know how these games will really rank up until they release. Some of these games might even slip past the 2022 calendar year. Regardless, check out some of these new upcoming games slated to release this year.

#18 Cowboy Life Simulator

Developer: RockGame, Oaza Games

Publisher: RockGame

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Cowboy Life Simulator puts players into the 19th century, where you’re taking the role of a cowboy. Players will tend their farms, find resources, hit the saloons, gamble, fight off outlaws, and go on an adventure. This won’t surpass the Red Dead Redemption series, but we don’t get too many wild west video games. So if you enjoy the setting and theme, then this is a title to at least consider picking when it launches later on this year.

#17 Spaceflight Simulator

Developer: Stefo Mai Moronjna

Publisher: Stefo Mai Moronjna

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Spaceflight Simulator is more focused on building up rockets and getting them out into space. It’s a bit bare-bones compared to the Kerbal Space Program franchise, but if you enjoy building up rockets and trying new designs, this might be a thrilling simulator for you. Players will build up rockets, launch them into space and attempt to get these creations to land back on the ground safely. We know that this title is launching this year, but it will launch as an early access game. Players can expect this title to receive several updates and features as the developers continue building out the game for its full launch later on.

#16 Outlaw Driver Simulator

Developer: T-Bull

Publisher: T-Bull

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Outlaw Driver Simulator throws players into a role where you’re an underground racer. You’ll be racing around the different city roads to compete against other street racers. While racing against the competition, you’ll also be attempting to escape the law if they get word of illegal activity. The development team is also focusing on players crafting up their vehicles and getting a competitive edge against the competition. Players can tweak the appearance of your vehicle and the different components that make your vehicle run. This could be swapping out entire engines, upgrading the intercooler, or the brake discs.

#15 I Am Jesus Christ

Developer: SimulaM

Publisher: PlayWay

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

I Am Jesus Christ is a simulator game that puts you into the role of Jesus Christ. This simulation title has players going through different iconic stories based within the New Testament of the Bible. Players will be going through the game performing miracles, telling the gospel, and saving souls. It’s a unique game and a new way to experience these incredible stories.

#14 Thief Simulator 2

Developer: MrCiastku

Publisher: Ultimate Games, PlayWay

Platform: X/S, PS4, XBO, PC, NS, PS5

Release: NA

You might recall Thief Simulator. The video game title tells you exactly what this game is about. Players are taking the role of a thief and must find out how to steal different items scattered around various buildings. For instance, players will wander around a neighborhood, find a house, sneak in, gather items, and leave without getting caught. However, there is a sequel coming out. Thief Simulator 2 brings out more of the same as the first installment. You’ll have more tools to help break into homes and steal valuables, along with having more settings to explore. Players will continue to plan out their attacks, take out security, upgrade tools, and quickly gather up goods to escape law enforcement hot on their trail.

#13 Homeworld 3

Developer: Blackbird Interactive

Publisher: Gearbox Publishing

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Homeworld fans can expect another installment for the game franchise later this year with Homeworld 3. If you’re not familiar with this franchise, this is an RTS that is set after the events of Homeworld 2. After going through a mostly peaceful state, trouble begins to brew. Within the game, we learn that the Hyperspace Gate Network is starting to fail, and the only hope left is finding Karan. The developers are also bringing out a co-op mode to go through the campaign with a friend. Otherwise, players can enjoy this game as a solo experience. Unfortunately, the game is not slated to release until the end of 2022 right now, so we’ll have to wait and see just when we can get our hands on this game. With that said, since this game does follow the events of Homeworld 2, it might be ideal to go back and enjoy that game first. It already looks like you’ll have enough time to get through the campaign before this installment hits the marketplace.

#12 Park Beyond

Developer: Limbic Entertainment

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

We seen other theme park simulator games come out in the past. Typically, you help build out a traditional theme park filled with rides, shows, different services such as food stands and decor. From there, you’ll manage the crew and ensure the guests are happy along with your employees. However, in Park Beyond, players are given a theme park that they can truly make unique. Developers will allow players the freedom to create whatever kind of ride that you wouldn’t normally find possible in the real world. That should make for a unique setup and allow your creativity to run wild.

#11 Medic: Pacific War

Developer: Hypnotic Ants

Publisher: Games Operators

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Medic: Pacific War is an upcoming military war game. However, you’re not a foot soldier looking to battle against an opposing force. Instead, this third-person action game has players take the role of a medic. Players are forced into preparing for the next battle, and from there, you’ll dive headfirst into the action. Avoiding explosions and firefights, you’ll need to find wounded soldiers on the ground to aid. This means getting them the necessary attention right on the field before bringing them back towards a safer area. However, the developers are promising players a difficult set of choices will be presented, such as which soldier to offer aid to. Some of those choices could also play a role in the actual battle.

#10 Night is Coming

Developer: Wild Forest Studio

Publisher: Ravenscourt

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Night is Coming has players tossed right into the fantasy world. Players control a settlement as you build up structures, find resources, recruit new settlers, create farmlands, and expand your settlement. However, since this is a game set within a fantasy world, you’ll find that there are mythical creatures to deal with as well. These behemoth beasts could pop up to destroy your structures and attack your people. So it’s up to you to continue building up new structures better defenses and figure out how to repel certain beasts from invading your area.

#9 Viking City Builder

Developer: Roslagen

Publisher: Roslagen

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Viking City Builder puts players in control of a small Vikings band that has recently pillaged a European town. Looking to settle down, players will have to build up their own Viking village on top of the ashes and ruins of the location you just destroyed. This means gathering up supplies, deciding where to build up different structures such as longhouses, and ensuring your community is well protected. Of course, there’s always the threat that the Europeans will come back and attempt to take what was once theirs. To keep your village safe, you’ll need to build up an army and prepare them for any battle that might break out.

#8 Men of War II

Developer: BestWay

Publisher: 1C Entertainment

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Men of War II is an upcoming RTS game based around WW2. Within the game, players will have to fight off opposing forces either through narrative-driven campaigns or during a heated PvP match. Overall, the campaign will feature both the Allies and Soviets as the primary focus. A big plus here is that the game is going to receive full mod support, which is excellent for keeping a game a bit fresh over the years. This means those who want to can create new content and scenarios for others to play. So when you finish the campaign and are not interested in competitive online matches, you can ideally find even more new thrilling, action-packed adventures to go through created by other players. Right now, the game is slated to release this year, but we’re still waiting on an official release date to come out on when specifically we can get our hands on this game.

#7 Terra Invicta

Developer: Pavonis Interactive

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Terra Invicta is an upcoming 4X grand strategy game. This game is based on a science fiction narrative. Humanity learns that an alien invasion is coming, and nothing is turning it around. With this news breaking, factions are quickly formed in how they will handle the situation. You have factions that are either scared and looking to flee the planet, factions that want war and fight off the invaders, or even factions that want to welcome the invasion with open arms. You’ll go through and pick one of the various factions available and attempt to keep your group on top. It will be a fight for power, resources, and even control points. A few years after a successful Kickstarter campaign, it looks like fans will finally get a chance to jump into this title within 2022.

#6 The Ranchers

Developer: RedPilzStudio

Publisher: RedPilzStudio

Platform: PC

Release: NA

The Ranchers tells a familiar premise. Players step into a protagonist who worked in the big city and decide to trade that life in for a simpler one working on a farm. Players will be building up their farms from scratch. This means gathering resources up, clearing fields, constructing buildings, laying down crops, interacting with locals, acquiring livestock, harvesting crops, and continuing to make various improvements. After all, there’s always something to be done on a farm. But, fortunately, you can join in with friends. Players will find that up to four friends total can join in and help manage a farm together.

#5 Isonzo

Developer: BlackMill Games

Publisher: M2H

Platform: PC, PS5, PS4, X/S, XBO

Release: 2022

Isonzo is actually a military war game that’s based within WWI. Set within Italy, You’ll battle against the opposing forces in different scenic locations. However, since this is a simulation game, there is more of a focus on making the game more historically accurate. Fortunately, the developers are known for bringing out historical war games, including Tannenberg and Verdun. As a result, you can expect the game to be accurate from the different uniforms, weapons, and locations. Furthermore, being a war game, you can enjoy some online PVP where players can join online for some more competitive matches.

#4 Occupy Mars: The Game

Developer: Pyramid Games

Publisher: PlayWay

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Occupy Mars: The Game will put players into an astronaut trying to colonize Mars. However, you’ll find that this will be a tough challenge. In the game, players will be diving into the planet with the need to build up structures to stay alive. This means gathering up resources and building out your base. Ultimately, this means building habitats, gathering water, capturing energy, and growing crops. That also means maintaining your builds with any problems that may pop up, threatening your supply of oxygen and food.

#3 Two Point Campus

Developer: Two Point Studios

Publisher: Sega

Platform: X/S, PS4, PS5, XBO, NS, PC

Release: 2022

Two Point Campus comes from the makers of Two Point Hospital. You’ve likely heard of this game already. Much like Two Point Hospital, players are building up and running their own unique university. However, it’s a lighthearted game where you’re building up funny makeshift schools. These schools will range from teaching students to becoming knights or excellent cooks. Then there’s the need to build up dormitories along with buildings for entertainment to those on campus. At the moment, players can expect to play the role of a school dean sometime later this year.

#2 Frostpunk 2

Developer: 11 Bit Studios

Publisher: 11 Bit Studios

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Frostpunk was a thrilling strategy game where players take control of a small group of civilians trying to survive a harsh winter storm. With humanity on its last legs, the only hope left is for these groups of survivors to build up a town surrounded by a giant coal generator. This not only powers up the town but heats it as well. With the upcoming sequel, we’ll be switching out coal with oil. This means you’ll have to scavenge for different resources nearby to acquire enough oil to run the generator while also continuing to build up new useful structures and jobs for the community. Just like with the first game, you’ll continue to make various upgrades to the town. We expect there also to be plenty of morally tough choices presented, and if the town’s approval rating of your leadership falls below standards, you might find a mutiny will spring up.

#1 Kerbal Space Program 2

Developer: Squad, Intercept Games

Publisher: Private Division

Platform: PC, X/S, PS4, XBO, PS5

Release:

Kerbal Space Program is a thrilling game where players take control of these small little critters. The main goal is to build rockets, and players can get into some rather complex builds. However, the game is filled with trial and error as you attempt to build a rocket without it exploding before taking off, in-air, or trying to land on the ground. A sequel is in the works where developers will give players a few more redefined mechanics to make builds easier to pull off. Players can even colonize space. But this also means having to gather resources and build up different structures.