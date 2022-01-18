14 NEW War Games of 2022

We have you covered if you’re after a new war military game to get into. In this list, we will highlight some of the best war games available coming out this year. You don’t want to put too much focus on the actual ranking. We’re just highlighting some of the new war games coming out, and these games can shift around quite a bit after they release. With that said, you’ll want to check out our list and come back as we continue to update it.

#14 War Hospital

Developer: Brave Lamb Studio

Publisher: Nacon, Bigben Interactive

Platform: XSX, PS5, PC

Release: 2022

Speaking of medics in war games, another title also puts players into the medic soldier role. War Hospital is a strategy game where you have to do much of the same thing as Medic: Pacific War. However, you’re in a top-down view managing a makeshift hospital on the battlegrounds rather than being in a third-person perspective. Here players are tossed in the WWI leading the medical corps as a retired British combat medic that was drafted back into the chaotic war. You’ll have to think on your feet to ensure your soldiers are taken care of along with facing tough challenges and difficult moral dilemmas.

#13 Alliance of the Sacred Suns

Developer: KatHawk Studios

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Alliance of the Sacred Suns is a 4X grand strategy game where you take control of humanity and its faction as the next emperor. Tossed in a futuristic setting, the Alliance of the Sacred Suns game has a strong following over choices throughout the campaign. Like other strategy titles, you’ll build up your empire, seek out resources, create political relationships, and appoint officials to ensure your command is heard. Finally, players can take the rule of the noble house and start crafting up a means to protect their people sometime within this year.

#12 Aircraft Carrier Survival

Developer: CreativeForge Games

Publisher: CreativeForge Games

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Aircraft Carrier Survival is an upcoming World War II game where you take control of an aircraft carrier. The name pretty much tells you everything need to know. You’ll manage your crew on board of your ship. This means sending out commands to attack opposing forces, repairing hulls from torpedoes, planning out missions, and making hard decisions to keep your crew alive and your ship from sinking to the ocean bottom. So far, the game doesn’t have any specific release date yet, so we’re left waiting to see if the game will arrive this year or not.

#11 Regiments

Developer: Bird’s Eye Games

Publisher: Bird’s Eye Games, MicroProse

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Regiments is a real-time tactics game set within the Cold War, turning into a World War III. Players will find the game will toss them into Germany as they battle against other world powers for domination. You’ll run your army through various ground control such as tanks or using the different air warfare in the skies. There are also four factions attached, including the USA, East Germany, West Germany, and the Soviet Union. Players can go through the game as one of the factions and attempt to take control of another chaotic warfare pulling countries from all over the world onto the battlefield.

#10 Terra Invicta

Developer: Pavonis Interactive

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Terra Invicta is a 4X strategy title centered around an alien invasion. Earth quickly becomes divided on what to do, and it’s split off into different factions. With the invasion coming at any moment, players are taking control of their faction as it seeks power. For instance, some factions want to go to war against the invasion, others seek to welcome the aliens with open arms, and then there are factions that want to find a way to flee the planet. To ensure your faction comes out on top, you’ll have to take out your opposing factions strategically. This means capturing resources and points of resources.

#9 Warno

Developer: Eugen Systems

Publisher: Eugen Systems

Platform: PC

Release: January 20, 2022

Warno is an upcoming tactical turn-based strategy game based around a fictional World War III. It was a tense time during the Cold War era, and this video game tells a story if war really broke out and nations collided once again. Players will have a few different campaigns to take in order to see what power might come out on top. There’s even some focus on getting the game historically accurate as developers are bringing in several hundreds of different vehicles and weapons. Players can control a group of their military as they take to the skies, send off missiles, or watch as your ground forces attempt to take control of different points of interest.

#8 Starship Troopers – Terran Command

Developer: The Artistocrats

Publisher: Slitherine

Platform: PC

Release: March 31, 2022

The Starship Troopers franchise is about to see a new video game release this year with Starship Troopers – Terran Command. In this game, players are getting an RTS experience that is centered around a mining planet. Operations became disrupted when the Arachnid emerged and began to terrorize the workers. These giant insects are the prime target for your new mobile command. Players will send out their military group and figure out how to eliminate the problem. Since the Arachnid is seemingly endless with numbers, brute force will not win the battle alone. Instead, you’ll have to work on tactics to get the planet clear from these giant pests.

#7 Medic: Pacific War

Developer: Hypnotic Ants

Publisher: Games Operators, PlayWay

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Medic: Pacific War is a different kind of war video game. Instead of taking up arms and battling against the opposing force, you’re a medic. Played in a third-person perspective, players are a medic within the Pacific front as you race headfirst into the chaotic battlefield seeking to rescue your fellow soldiers wounded. Dodge the explosions and firefight to find those down and get them back to safety. However, it looks like players will have hard decisions to make on the battlegrounds. Whether it’s what soldier is more likely to survive to even ranks. Some of the decisions you make may result in the outcome of a war. It’s worth mentioning that this game switches into a first-person perspective as well when you reach a wounded soldier to aid. This means having to figure out how to stop the bleeding and keep your patient alive.

#6 Total War: Warhammer III

Developer: Creative Assembly, Feral Interactive

Publisher: Feral Interactive, Sega

Platform: PC

Release: February 17, 2022

2022 will be the year that we get the third Total War: Warhammer installment. The concluding trilogy of Total War: Warhammer will take players to the Realm of Chaos. If you enjoyed the past installments, then you might already know that we are moving up from the four factions. Instead, Total War: Warhammer III will be coming out with six factions, including the four Chaos Gods and Kislev and Cathay. Players can also expect a larger map than past installments of the franchise. With all that said, this is still a turn-based, real-time tactics game that will take place in the Realm of Chaos, the source of all magic.

#5 Company of Heroes 3

Developer: Relic Entertainment

Publisher: Sega

Platform: PC

Release: NA

If you’re a fan of the Company of Heroes games, you can expect the third installment this year. We previously received Company of Heroes 2 back in 2013. In 2022 we’re getting Company of Heroes 3, a real-time strategy video game set within World War II. In particular, we know that Company of Heroes 3 will be focusing on the Italian and North African theaters. In addition, we already know that the developers have added a Tactical Pause System into this game. Through this feature, players will be able to pause the game and string together commands to trigger after resuming the campaign. Unfortunately, at the time of writing this description, the game is only slated to release in late 2022, so there might be a chance we won’t actually see this game hit the marketplace until 2023. Regardless, we’re hopeful that 2022 doesn’t wrap without Company of Heroes 3 being available.

#4 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Developer: Travellers Tales, TT Games

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: 2022

Lego games are constantly popping out into the marketplace. Typically, these games are parodies of the source material. We’ve even seen a few Star Wars Lego games come out in the past. However, this upcoming release is a retelling of the entire Skywalker saga. All nine movies are being represented here, and players can jump in and out of the episodes as they please. While the campaign will feature several iconic moments from the films, some gameplay mechanics were tweaked. For instance, we know the combat was enhanced, so there might be a bit more control in battling enemies with a lightsaber, blaster, or the force. Since these games are typically toned down quite a bit, you might find it to be a perfect option to enjoy with younger audiences.

#3 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Developer: Fatshark

Publisher: Fatshark

Platform: X/S, PC

Release: 2022

Fans of the Vermintide franchise may want to take notice of another multiplayer-focused video game coming out called Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. With this game, you’ll find another 4-player co-op action game set within the Warhammer 40,000 hive city of Tertium. Similar to other 4-player co-op action games, this is more of a wave-based title where you’re battling off all kinds of enemies in spurts. So far, we know that there is a mix of melee and ranged combat while there also being a class system. As expected, you can eventually make different upgrades to your gear or particular load-out as you attempt to battle off the infiltration of Chaos onto the city.

#2 CrossfireX

Developer: Smilegate Entertainment, Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: Smilegate

Platform: XBO, X/S

Release: February 10, 2022

You may or may not already know that Crossfire is a free-to-play FPS within select markets. However, we have known for a couple of years now that we’re getting a new release of CrossfireX on the Xbox line of consoles. The overall game is set to be the same as it’s a competitive FPS experience. Essentially, players are broken up into two factions as you battle it out. Now we’re getting a big bump up in visuals and another FPS competitor for players to go through. With that said, the game is being developed by Smilegate, but they are only focusing on the multiplayer component. This upcoming release will actually have a story campaign element attached to it. The campaign is being developed under Remedy Entertainment, the folks behind titles like Control and Alan Wake. CrossfireX was initially slated to come out in 2020, but of course, none of us expected a worldwide health pandemic. Since then, the game has been pushed into releasing sometime within this year.

#1 Isonzo

Developer: BlackMill Games

Publisher: M2H

Platform: PS4, X/S, XBO, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

A military war game based around WWI we think you should be checking out is Isonzo. The overall game focuses on the Italian Front. You’ll battle against the opposing forces throughout Italy, aiming to be more historically accurate, everything from uniforms, weapons to the locations are being replicated to showcase what it was really like during chaotic frontline battles. There is also online PVP where players can join together and battle within the different game modes. Players can even get an inside look at how the game might handle as the developers have brought out other historical war video games in the past. These are the folks who brought Tannenberg and Verdun. Both of those games have had a strong following, so there are some high expectations that Isonzo can deliver.