Battlefield 2042: Best Guns You’ll Want To Unlock ASAP | OP Weapons Guide

Battlefield 2042 doesn’t have an insane amount of guns — there are a handful of weapons of each class that you’d expect, all of them with a near-future theme and a particular specific use. There’s really no need for multiple guns that are essentially the same, and that means a few guns are just a little better than others. We’re still early in Battlefield 2042’s meta cycle, but if you’ve been following the online chat and debates, there’s already a few standout weapons players have deemed totally OP. For your convenience, lets list them below so you know what guns to lookout for.

In Battlefield 2042, you’ll unlock guns in a linear fashion as you rank up. Guns unlock at certain Ranks and there’s nothing you can really do about that — grinding out XP by completing matches is really the only way. Thankfully, the best guns (that we’ve found so far) aren’t late unlocks. You’ll have to reach about Rank 14~ to start unlocking weapons that are completely overpowered. These are the guns everyone hates. Will they get nerfed? Maybe, so you’re better off enjoying them now before they get tweaked before the full game’s release later this month.

PP-29 | SMG

Unlocks at Rank 18

Firepower: 30

Accuracy: 42

Range: 44

Handling: 56

Rate of Fire: 650

Magazine Size: 53

Fire Modes: Single Fire / Full Auto

Zoom Level: 1.25

Very accurate, high-powered, and a better assault rifle than any of the current assault rifles. Has 53 bullets per magazine. Blazing fast fire rate that chews apart multiple enemies. Great for flanking — hop into a vehicle, circle around an enemy position and pop out for a hail of gunfire. Has a ridiculously good TTK for an SMG, and most players clearly prefer it for close-range encounters. If you’re going indoors and onto a roof, bring the PP-29.

SVK | Sniper Rifle

Unlocks at Rank 14

Firepower: 75

Accuracy: 66

Range: 73

Handling: 31

Rate of Fire: 180

Magazine Size: 5

Fire Modes: Single Fire

Zoom Level: 4.00

A killer DMR that’s incredibly accurate, fires fast, and puts down enemies from medium range or long range with straightforward precision. Kills in two body hits, and one headshot. Unlock the Extended Mag attachment for 15 shots per reload. One of the best weapons — and easily outperforms assault rifles at the same range.

These two guns are the standouts. While other guns are getting love, these are the only weapons everyone can agree are absurdly useful in basically any situation. As patches rush in, that may rapidly change in the coming weeks. Until then, enjoy these guns while you can. Who knows, they might get even better over time.