ICARUS: How To Earn Credits Faster | Best Cash Farming Methods

Earning credits in ICARUS is all about completing missions quickly. The faster you can complete missions, the more credits you’ll earn per session. There are multiple ways to earn big credit payouts solo or with a team, and plenty of missions that players are specifically using for farming credits to use on sweet new workshop technologies. If you’re looking to earn 250~ credits every 30 minutes or so, we’ve got multiple methods you can try.

Before getting started, you’ll want to invest your Talent Points into anything related to Speed. Speed is the most important stat in ICARUS, because you’ll be running toward (or away from) so much. There are skills that increase your speed while holding certain items, or just give you a base speed boost. You’ll also need a bow and at least the pickaxe unlocked before you can quickly complete missions. Get yourself the Enviro Suit with two upgrade modules and install two Mass Dampeners for a +10% Speed upgrade. Speed is important!

To earn credits, you need to complete missions. To earn more credits, you need to complete missions faster. The trick is finding a mission you can comfortably complete quickly — either solo or with friends. Certain missions can be completed in 12~ minutes or less.

Best Missions For Credit Farming : Strange Harvest: Bio-Research Deep Vein: Extraction – Great for also farming about 75~ exotics per run. Dust Up: Hardcore Extermination Fire Walk: Delivery

:

All of these missions are great for running with the right equipment. I recommend playing them to learn the ins-and-outs then, optimizing your speed with Speed Talent unlocks, Speed boosting equipment, and an Enviro Suit with two upgrade modules to increase your speed even more.

What You’ll Need To Complete Missions Faster

To finish missions fast, you’ll want to unlock certain gear from the workshop and skills. This is mostly about speed — once you know where to go and what to do, you can sprint directly to your target while avoiding animals. While solo, you can move faster with the Solo Tree skills. Keep that in mind.

Unlock the Xigo Duo Enviro Suit with 2 Upgrade Modules and equip x2 Mass Dampeners to increase your movement speed by +10% .

with 2 Upgrade Modules and equip x2 Mass Dampeners to increase your movement speed by . Unlock the Bow or Longbow at the workshop. Stone Arrows or Flint Arrows will work. The bow is your best weapon in the field.

at the workshop. Stone Arrows or Flint Arrows will work. The bow is your best weapon in the field. Unlock the following skills: Swift Survivor (Exploration), Fleet Footed (Solo), Bow Agility (Bow)

If you’re completing the mission to defeat the Sandworm, bring Flint Arrows and Carbon Armor. A crossbow or gun is even better.

Quick Tips For Each Mission

Each mission is slightly different. Here’s what we recommend if you attempt to farm any of the missions listed above.

Strange Harvest: Bio-Research: For missions with multiple objectives, you can split the objectives with friends in coop. You can do one objective while you friend rushes the other — can be completed in less than 10 minutes for 50 credits per run.

Dust Up: Extermination – For this mission, sprint to the Sandworm and kill it. Then step into a cave crevasse and use the Unstuck command (pause menu) to instantly return. It takes a long time, but with friends you can complete faster. With friends, takes about an hour but gives great rewards. Make sure to bring at least Flint Arrows and Longbows .

– For this mission, sprint to the Sandworm and kill it. Then step into a cave crevasse and use the Unstuck command (pause menu) to instantly return. It takes a long time, but with friends you can complete faster. Deep Vein: Extraction – This mission is all about speed. Reach the extraction vein and getting out without dying from a fall or getting eaten by wolves / bears. Harvest the exotic material. The path to the material is packed with bears. To make this easier, you can take the longer route around the mountain by travelling north from the starting location instead of east. This longer path takes you around and behind the mountain hill. Once you reach the extraction site, walk into a cave hole or drop into the crevasse and you can use the Unstuck command to teleport back to the starting location.

