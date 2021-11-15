Pikmin Bloom: How To Maximize Friendship For Your Pikmin | 4-Star Friendship Guide

Your Pikmin haven’t reached their peak until they’ve attained 4-Stars of Friendship — a rating you really shouldn’t ignore in Pikmin Bloom. Every Pikmin you grow has a Friendship Rating that steadily increases as you play, but just walking them around isn’t enough. Walking with Pikmin will only rarely increase Friendship, and you’ll want to increase Friendship to maximum for two very good reasons; 4-Star Pikmin are more powerful against mushrooms, and 4-Star Pikmin may become Decor Pikmin if you send them out on Expeditions to where you located them originally — but only if they’re special locations.

4-Star Friendship isn’t just about Decor Pikmin, even though that is a nice bonus. No, it’s the extra power that’s most important for you Mushroom raids. You’ll get tons of rewards for smashing Mushrooms — and the faster you destroy them, the better rewards you’ll get. Getting a perfect star rating on Mushroom raids gives you double items, too! And you can even increase Friendship with Mushrooms — sending Pikmin to raid Mushrooms actually increases your Friendship with them. But, there’s a trade-off… you’re sending weaker Pikmin, so you’ll get a worse rating.

There are better ways to get your Pikmin fully friendshipped in Pikmin Bloom. Here’s what you need to know.

How To Increase Pikmin Friendship | 4-Star Friendship Guide

Every Pikmin has a Friendship status that determines how powerful your Pikmin are. The higher the Friendship star rating of a Pikmin, the faster they will destroy Mushrooms.

Increasing a Pikmin to 4-Star Friendship will also give you a chance to acquire Decor Pikmin. By sending a 4-Star Pikmin on an expedition to the special location it was originally picked (restaurant, zoo, beach, etc) you can acquire an item, transforming the Pikmin into a unique Decor Pikmin.

There are many ways to increase friendship. Here’s how to do it.

Feeding Pikmin Nectar will slightly increase Friendship .

will slightly increase . While walking with Pikmin, finding Nectar will increase Friendship .

will increase . Sending Pikmin to fight Mushrooms .

. Sending Pikmin on Expeditions.

Finding Nectar only gives a slight Friendship increase, and you should be feeding Pikmin Nectar naturally all the time. Sending non 4-Star Pikmin against Mushrooms is a wasted effort, as you’ll get less rewards from Mushrooms. Expeditions are the best way to increase Pikmin to 4-Star Friendship.

To get 4-Star Pikmin, follow these basic steps.

When sending Pikmin on an Expedition , sort your Pikmin by Friendship and send the Pikmin closest to 4-Star — and send the maximum amount of Pikmin.

, sort your Pikmin by Friendship and send the Pikmin closest to 4-Star — and send the of Pikmin. Don’t send 4-Star Pikmin on Expeditions . You’ll just waste your slot.

. You’ll just waste your slot. Between Expeditions , feed your Pikmin Nectar and pluck them.

, feed your Pikmin and pluck them. If you want to raise friendship on a particular Pikmin, send it on all Expeditions. Wait for your Pikmin to return, then send it again. Keep sending out Pikmin every day whenever you can, and send them a good distance.

When they finally come back, they’ll return with big Friendship gains. It takes a lot of patience to boost all of them, but it is worth it — and you’ll be swimming in Decor Pikmin. If you want to make identifying which Pikmin go where, give the Pikmin a name after the location you found them. That way you’ll never forget where you need to send your Pikmin back to on Expeditions, leading to even more (and more rare) Decor Pikmin.

