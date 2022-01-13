26 NEW Space Games of 2022

Space is a great backdrop in all kinds of media mediums. You can find all kinds of great video games with a space backdrop in 2022. Whether it’s 4X strategy games, competitive FPS titles, or a narrative-driven RPG, there’s plenty to choose from this year. We’ll be covering some of our most anticipated releases for 2022 that is centered around space in some capacity. With that said, like all of our lists, don’t look too much into ranking. Ranking is always opinionated and these games could easily switch around after they release.

#26 Spaceflight Simulator

Developer: Stefo Mai Morojna

Publisher: Stefo Mai Morojna

Platform: PC

Release: 2022 Early Access

If you enjoy games like Kerbal Space Program, where you’re actively building up rockets, then check into Spaceflight Simulator. There are a few of these games out, but this one, in particular, is slated to launch this year. When it does, you’ll find the game available through early access, so some of the features might not be available right away. Despite that, players build rockets, launch them into space, and attempt to make a safe landing. From there, you’ll explore different worlds and deploy payloads.

#25 Fragile Existence

Developer: Fragile Continuum

Publisher: Fragile Continuum

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Fragile Existence is an upcoming RTS game set within the future. In this game, we’re tossed into a scenario where Earth was attacked by an unknown fleet leaving the human race struggling for survival. However, hope still lives on thanks to a few remaining ships that contains what’s left of human life. Putting aside their differences, the group ventures out into the depths of space in hopes of finding a new place to call home. However, on their tail is their enemy, seeking to take out human life once and for all. Players will have to strategize, build up bases, acquire resources, and fight back for their right to live and prosper for years to come.

#24 Homeworld 3

Developer: Blackbird Interactive

Publisher: Gearbox Publishing

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Homeworld will finally get its third mainline installment release this year with Homeworld 3. This RTS will take place after the events of Homeworld 2. Several years have passed after the previous game’s events, and a period of peace is coming to an end as we learn the Hyperspace Gate Network is starting to fail. Now it looks like the only hope there is left out there is tracking down Karan. We know that the developers are planning a co-op mode to allow players to go through the campaign. Otherwise, players can enjoy this game as a solo experience. Unfortunately, the game is not slated to release until the end of 2022 right now, so we’ll be waiting for a specific release date to get unveiled or confirmation that the title will end up being pushed into 2023.

#23 Distant Worlds 2

Developer: Code Force

Publisher: Slitherine

Platform: PC

Release: March 10, 2022

We have a few 4X grand strategy games on this list worth checking out. Another one of those is Distant Worlds 2. Much like some of the other games on this list, players are picking a faction and trying to build it up. This means acquiring resources, making trades, fighting off hostile enemies or factions, and exploring a vast start system. Developers have also added a game editor mode that allows players to build up their own unique galaxy to play in. This will give players more freedom in building out their own custom gameplay experience to enjoy or potentially share with others.

#22 SpaceBourne 2

Developer: Burak Dabak

Publisher: Burak Dabak

Platform: PC

Release: November 1, 2022

#21 The Anacrusis

Developer: Stray Bombay

Publisher: Stray Bombay

Platform: PC, X/S, XBO

Release: January 13, 2022

The Anacrusis is a futuristic FPS where four characters find themselves stranded on a starship within the depths of unexplored space. Suddenly, the group finds a swarm of alien creatures bursting into the scene, and it becomes a battle to stay alive. Players can enjoy this game solo or with up to three other friends online. Developers have made the game so that each playthrough fighting against the waves of aliens and bosses will be different. Thanks to the AI, everything will be adjusted from the item placement to the enemy spawn points. So far, we know that the game will evolve over seasons. The first is centered around how the four characters ended up as the fighters to protect humanity from an alien species. With that said, the game will be launching as an early access title first. So players can expect the game to go through a series of updates and tweaks as the developers continue working on the project.

#20 Falling Frontier

Developer: Stutter Fox Studios

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Falling Frontier is another upcoming RTS we are interested in checking out. In this game, you’ll find that humanity has broken up into different factions seeking territory of the galaxy. Starting the game out, you’ll find that your faction arrives at a new star system in this game and constructed a spaceport. However, it’s up to you in order to keep the spaceport and your territory safe while expanding into new regions. As a result, you’ll be dealing with other factions. This is a battle for resources, and it means preparing your ships for battles, skirmishes, and building up your outposts. Guide your ships to stay protective by keeping around asteroids, fire off projectiles, watch for ricochets and keep your supply chain thriving.

#19 Alliance of the Sacred Suns

Developer: KatHawk Studios

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Another 4X grand strategy game you might be interested in is Alliance of the Sacred Suns. The game is set during a time where humanity is on its last legs, and you’re taking the role of the next emperor. Players here will be seeking to ensure that your house thrives and dominates against those that oppose your faction. However, how you manage your house in this futuristic setting is still all about choice. You can build up your empire, seek out resources, build up political relationships, and appoint officials to ensure your rule is abided by. Players can take the rule of the noble house and start crafting up a means to protect their people sometime later in the first quarter of the year.

#18 The Planet Crafter

Developer: Miju Games

Publisher: Miju Games

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

The Planet Crafter is a first-person open-world survival game. In this title, players land on an alien planet where the goal is to build a biosphere. Similar to No Man’s Sky, the game gives a simple tool to help mine the different resources. From there, players will slowly build up structures. Eventually, you’ll need to find a means to further upgrade and make the area a bit easier to live within. Ultimately, this means creating oxygen, heat, and machines to make life sustainable. Unfortunately, we don’t have a specific release date attached to the game at the moment. But, with that said, there is a demo that you can download and enjoy right now through Steam.

#17 Star Trek Resurgence

Developer: Bruner House

Publisher: Bruner House

Platform: PC, X/S, PS4, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

Fans of the Star Trek franchise will have a brand new game coming out this year. Here players will boldly go to parts unknown in a narrative-driven game filled with choices to decide on. We know that this adventure game will have plenty of branching storylines, exploration, and relationship building. Furthermore, the game will be set in 2380, so if you’re a fan of the franchise, you will be stepping into a storyline that will follow the events from the Star Trek: The Next Generation line of films. With that said, the developers have stated that this game will be released as a full game at launch and not a storyline that will be told through episodic releases.

#16 Dune: Spice Wars

Developer: Shiro Games

Publisher: Funcom, Shiro Games

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

The Dune franchise will see a new 4X RTS game this year. Dune: Spice Wars is coming out this year, where players are taking command of a faction in the desert world of Arrakis. Spice is the key resource to thrive in this world. You’ll have to mine, build up structures, fight for territory and keep your faction on top. Now the game is slated to release this year, but you will find it coming out through early access. That means the game will be tweaked and updated with new features for players to enjoy as the studio prepares for the full game launch. With that said, we don’t have a specific release date for this title. Currently, players will be battling it out in Arrakis sometime later this year.

#15 Ixion

Developer: Bulwark Studios

Publisher: Kasedo Games

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

IXION has players taking control over a group of survivors in space where you’re seeking a new home to live. Being in space, you’ll constantly have to work around the clock to find new resources to haul back in hopes of preventing a mutiny. This means players will create jobs, provide care to those living in your ship and even look for other stranded survivors needing rescue. However, resources are not all you’ll need to be mindful of as you never know when disaster might strike and need your attention on the ship. At the moment of writing this game description, it looks like we’ll see this game hit the marketplace at some point this year.

#14 Terra Invicta

Developer: Pavonis Interactive

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Terra Invicta is an upcoming 4X grand strategy game. In this title, an alien invasion is discovered, and the world is split between different sides. With the arrival of these alien species coming at any moment, players will be taking control of one faction out of several options. Essentially the factions are broken down to their outlooks on the invasion. This could be anything from crafting a defensive force to push these creatures back, a group looking to flee the solar system, or even a group seeking to welcome the invasion with open arms. From there, it’s a battle to gain territory and resources to keep your faction on top. This means capturing control points, building up resources, conducting proxy wars, and building your territory to the outskirts of our solar system.

#13 Out There: Oceans of Time

Developer: Mi-Clos Studio, Goblinz Studio

Publisher: Modern Wolf, Fractale

Platform: PC

Release: February 10, 2022

Out There: Oceans of Time is an upcoming management and adventure game. In this title, players are taking the role of Commander Nyx as you seek out a cosmic villain that’s looking to take control of the galaxy. You’ll explore different planets, interact with alien races, recruit new members, earn trust, and build up a crew to venture through the different star systems. As it stands right now, the developers promise a deep and branching narrative for players to partake in, so if you want a bit more unique experience playing through this game, then this might be something to pique your interest.

#12 Occupy Mars: The Game

Developer: Pyramid Games

Publisher: Pyramid Games

Platform: PC

Release: NA

We’ve been waiting on Occupy Mars: The Game for a while now, and we know that it will be available as an early access title when it does release. With that said, this game throws players into surviving mars. You’ll colonize the planet in this open-world sandbox game. This means going around building up a base, expanding your colony by adding more structures, mine for resources, finding a means to get water, generate oxygen, and grow crops. Unfortunately, not everything will last, which means going around fixing whatever ends up breaking. Again, this game will be released as an early access title, so you should see different updates come out as the developers continue working on the title.

#11 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

There is no shortage of Lego video game titles, and the next installment we’re eager to try out is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Lego has been featured for previous Star Wars-themed video games before. However, this new upcoming installment will be telling the storyline from all nine Star Wars movies. It’s going to be a long game as the development team attempts to parody the storyline from start to finish, but these Lego titles have always done well in the past. If you haven’t played one of these Lego video games before, they usually take a popular franchise and offer a toned-down kid-friendly video game narrative. It’s all about a wacky storyline with hack and slash style combat along with solving a series of puzzles.

#10 Boundary

Developer: Studio Surgical Scalpels

Publisher: Skystone Games, Huya Games

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

If you’re looking for a bit more competitive gameplay then check out Boundary. This is a online PvP FPS game where you’re battling it out in space. With low gravity, you can float around and get some unique positions to take out an opponent. You’ll have a variety of weapons that you’re used to seeing in FPS games then there’s the added benefit of being able to further customize or tweak your weapons with different stocks, grips, and barrels. It should be interesting to see how well this newcomer will handle in the marketplace with other iconic FPS franchises but so far we don’t have a specific date attached to the game outside of a 2022 launch window.

#9 Star Wars Eclipse

Developer: Quantic Dream

Publisher: Quantic Dream, Lucasfilm Games

Platform: NA

Release: NA

Star Wars Eclipse is a new upcoming title that will be taking place during the High Republic Era. We know so far that the title will be from Quantic Dream. If the name of the studio doesn’t ring a bell, these are the folks behind games like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. Mainly, their titles were adventure games with a focus on exploration, QTEs, and dialogue choices. As a result, we’re expecting a very narrative-driven game in this upcoming release, but for now, we’re left waiting on some actual gameplay footage and more of the premise. Because this game was just unveiled this past December and is in early development, it might be a little while before we actually see this game release.

#8 The Outer Worlds 2

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: NA

The Outer Worlds was developed by Obsidian Entertainment, known for several video game RPGs. These are the developers behind games such as Pillars of Eternity and Fallout: New Vegas. However, this was a brand new RPG experience where players would take the role of an individual rescued from a long believed to be lost colony ship. Here you’re brought to solid ground again years after being put into cryogenic sleep. From there, you’re meeting NPCs, helping out those in need, exploring planets, gathering gear, and deciding on helping your rescuer or handing him over to the government authorities. We know a sequel is coming out, but we haven’t received the details on what the game will entail just yet. In fact, we’re waiting to see if we’ll be getting our hands on the game sometime this year or not. Regardless, unlike the first game installment, this will be exclusive to the Xbox consoles and PC platform after Microsoft acquired Obsidian Entertainment.

#7 Ripout

Developer: Pet Project Games

Publisher: Pet Project Games

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Ripout is a horror FPS game where players are battling against hostile alien creatures on derelict ships. Missions are said to be short, so you can either go solo or join up with a friend online as you search around the ship, completing tasks without committing to an extended gameplay session. Meanwhile, players are equipped with a sentient biotech weapon called the pet gun, which can be customized to mix and match your playstyles. Furthermore, the game should feel a bit fresh with each playthrough, thanks to a procedurally generated level design. So you never know what to expect when you start up a new round.

#6 Kerbal Space Program 2

Developer: Squad, Intercept Games

Publisher: Private Division

Platform: PC, X/S, PS4, PC, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

Kerbal Space Program was a hit when it was first released. Essentially players took command of these little critters as they built up rockets and attempted to take off into space. There was a lot of trial and error with building up these machines. If you didn’t execute the build perfectly, they would get destroyed either trying to take off, shortly after being in mid-air, or as they attempted to land safely back onto the ground. Now a sequel is coming, and it’s expanding more from the first game. This means the tools are being refined to allow an easier time to build up rockets, more interstellar travel, and likely more rockets smashing into bits. There are some new elements to the game as well for fans to get excited for. For instance, we have colonies which mean to survive, you’ll need to explore, build up structures and gather resources.

#5 The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance Studios

Publisher: Krafton

Platform: PS5, PC, X/S

Release: 2022

The Callisto Protocol comes from Striking Distance Studios which Glen Schofield is directing. That’s important because this is the person behind the Dead Space franchise. Fans are quickly comparing the two IPs as well. We haven’t seen much about this game, but there is a premise we can offer. Currently, we know that the game is set within the PUBG universe but years into the future. Set during the year 2320, players are following a prisoner on their way to a facility based on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. However, upon reaching the moon, an alien parasite breaks into the hull and begins to kill off the crew. Ultimately, this looks like another means of an escape for our protagonist, but not only will he be facing against the law but now a new hostile alien threat. Players up for a futuristic survival horror experience should find this game available at some point this year, 2022.

#4 The Cycle: Frontier

Developer: Yager

Publisher: Yager

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

The Cycle: Frontier is an upcoming PvPvE title that’s free to play. Players can expect an FPS experience where you’re dropping down onto an alien planet with contract goals to complete and resources to uncover. However, not only are their other players to battle against but hostile alien creatures as well. This world can prove profitable but only to those willing to potentially gamble their lives away. Expect a brutal combat experience and plenty of exploration. Just make sure that when you’ve completed all that’s available within the time limit, you make your way back to an EVAC ship in time to secure the payload. From there, you can make various upgrades and equipment purchases to make the next run a bit easier. Right now, this game doesn’t have a specific release date attached to the game, but the development team over at Yager is hopeful to see the title launch this year.

#3 Beyond Good & Evil 2

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: NA

Release: NA

It may not be the installment fans had been hoping for to continue the storyline, but Beyond Good and Evil 2 is set up to be a prequel. Announced back in E3 2017, Beyond Good And Evil 2 is an action-adventure game set in an open-world environment. Not too many details about the game have been released yet. But we know that the title will put players into the role of a lowly pirate. This is a game that’s been teasing fans for over a decade at this point. Fans of the original installment have been eager to jump back into this video game universe. Again, not much has been revealed about this game, but it will feature both single-player and multiplayer support. In addition, there’s a shared universe feature coming out with this game that will allow some actions to affect the entire universe affecting other players. The IP has been dormant for now, so we’re having to wait and see if we’re surprised with its release this year.

#2 Dead Space Remake

Developer: Motive Studios

Publisher: EA

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

Dead Space was a huge survival horror franchise. It had three mainline installments before EA eventually took it out. The IP had been dormant for years, but suddenly we got the unveiling of a remake. EA’s Motive Studios is bringing this game out, and while the original head behind the franchise, Glen Schofield, is not involved, the team is trying to stay faithful to the original works Glen helped create. We haven’t seen a ton of information on this game quite yet, but so far, this remake will be based around the first game. Because of that, we know players are taking the role of an engineer named Isaac Clarke, who ventures to a space mining spaceship for repairs. However, upon arrival, Isaac learns that the ship is overrun by deadly alien creatures called Necromorphs. It’s an uphill battle for survival and one that we’ll get to enjoy all over again when it launches later this year.

#1 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: November 11, 2022

Starfield is the next big game release from Bethesda. The folks known for the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls franchise have a brand new IP release. In Starfield, players are tossed into the future where humanity has colonized space. So far, we know that players are taking the role of a space explorer, venturing out into different open worlds. However, some of the finer details and premise are still a mystery. With that said, it does look like we’ll be getting this Microsoft exclusive in November of this year. As a result, more information on this space science-fiction game will likely come out during significant presentation events held by Xbox, such as their E3 2022 conference. Regardless, the studio is known for delivering some heavy hitter RPGs, so expectations are set high.