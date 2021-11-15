Shin Megami Tensei V: How To Get All Endings | Law, Chaos & Neutral Guide

Plotting your ending in the Shin Megami Tensei series has become a pastime for players. In the most famous games in the series, unlocking specific endings requires an arcane knowledge of everything that happens in-game. Shin Megami Tensei V disposes with all that (mostly) and makes selecting your ending much easier. We’ll explain everything you need to know in the full guide below — just be aware that there will be major story spoilers below. I have tried my best to avoid too many overt story spoilers, some spoilers are just impossible to leave out.

There are a total of 4 known endings in Shin Megami Tensei V — 3 main endings, and 1 additional hidden variant ending. Unlike previous games in the series, points and your choices have very little to do with what endings you can unlock. The 3 main endings are always available, no matter what your choices are throughout the game.

How To Select Your Ending: Before the final dungeon, you’ll be given a choice. Depending on what you select, the ending route will be slightly different — and you can also unlock additional bonuses depending on your faction. If you select an ending that aligns with your faction, you’ll often get a special reward.

Here’s a quick overview of the ending options — when you’re given a choice, you’ll be able to select the following dialogue that locks you into an ending route.

I will uphold God’s Order. Law – Aligned with Abdiel & Ichiro Dazai faction.



I will recreate the world and save Tokyo. Law Again – Aligned with Hayao Koshimizu and Yuzuru Atsuta



I will destroy the throne. Neutral – Aligned with Shohei Yakumo and Nuwa.



Create a world for humanity alone. Chaos – Hidden Ending. Requires extra steps to unlock.



All ending routes lead to the final dungeon. The choice that locks you into a route is done at the end of the Temple of Eternity. Save your game here before the final choice, and you can see all three main endings — depending on your route, certain things may chance.

What You’ll Unlock No Matter What Ending You Choose

The final route will change depending on which ending you’ve locked-in during the previous dialogue. While the layout of the dungeon always stays the same, you will encounter different bosses — and depending on your alignment choices and quest completion, you can also experience unique demons. The following rewards can be unlocked in Empyrean, the final dungeon, no matter which ending you select.

No matter what ending you choose, you will always unlock Luda Nuwa , Herald Abdiel and Fallen Abdiel fusions for NG+ .

, and fusions for . Two Miracles will unlock in NG+ — Divine Eminence (negotiate w/ higher level demons) and Divine Persuasion (demons you battle may randomly join).

In addition to end-game unlocks, you can also complete two quests that are available no matter what ending you select. Demeter will appear if you complete “The Bull God’s Lineage” quest, and Maria will appear if you’ve reached 75% Fusion Compendium and obtained the Seed of Life [Key Item]. These additional quests unlock powerful new fusions, so they’re worth doing.

Unique Ending Unlocks

Each ending has specific rewards you can’t get anywhere else. There aren’t many, but if you want to plan out your route to get the most rewards, here’s what each ending gives you.

I will uphold God’s Order. | Ending Unlocks : Rank Violation Miracle : Allows you to fuse demons of any level. Unlocked if you’ve followed this alignment throughout the game. Michael Fusion : Talk to the Melchizedek and return to Michael to take the quest The Seraph’s Return to earn this powerful fusion. May cost a large amount of Macca to accept this quest if it goes against your alignment.

:

I will recreate the world and save Tokyo. | Ending Unlocks : Inheritance Violation Miracle : Allows you to replace a demon’s starting skills during fusion. Unlocked if you’ve followed this alignment throughout the game. Holy Hayataro Fusion : Unlocks for fusion automatically as the story progresses. Belial Fusion : Talk to the Nebiros and return to Belial to take the quest The Red Dragon’s Invitation to earn this powerful fusion. May cost a large amount of Macca to accept this quest if it goes against your alignment. Inanna Fusion : Complete Maria’s quest The Wrathful Queen on this route.

:

I will destroy the throne. | Ending Unlocks Danu Fusion : Complete Maria’s quest The Noble Queen on this route.



How To Unlock The Secret Ending

The fourth ending is an alternate version of I will destroy the throne and has no alternate unlocks. To get this ending, you need to follow the I will destroy the throne ending, while also completing other prerequisites.

To unlock this ending , you must select ‘ I will destroy the throne. ‘ as your ending choice. If you’ve fulfilled the prerequisites, the fourth ending choice will appear after the boss battle against Abdiel in Empyrean. Nuwa will reappear and give you a final choice. You can choose to continue the ending route you’re on, or make a change.

, you must select ‘ ‘ as your ending choice.

To get this fourth ending choice, you may need to complete the following quests / challenges. Right now, it is unknown what actually triggers this ending specifically. To make sure you can get it, complete the following tasks.

Hidden Ending Prereqs | What You Need To Do Play on NG+ . Complete the Khonsu questline which ends with Succession of Ra .



Other choices and questlines may be required, and we’ll update this article one more has been learned about the fourth hidden ending. For now, its important to complete as many quests as possible before reaching the endgame.

