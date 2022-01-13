Far Cry 6: Pagan Min DLC – How To Unlock The True Ending

Far Cry 6 isn’t over after your revolution succeeds — there are three DLC add-ons featuring the main villains from previous games. The first DLC featured Vaas, the villain of Far Cry 3 and the guy we probably associate most closely with the entire series. The second DLC is all about Pagan Min, the evil dictator of Far Cry 4 fame. His purgatory has a little puzzle you’ll have to solve to finally earn the true ending, and we’ve got step-by-step instructions below to help you get through it all.

In the DLC, you’re dropped into a rogue-like environment. If you die, you’ll have to restart from the beginning. If you want to truly earn redemption and escape from this strange otherworld, you’ll have to complete several specific steps. The game doesn’t really explain what you need to do to escape, so here’s a quick rundown to put you on the right path. The surviving part? You’ll have to figure that out on your own.

To escape this strange world, you’ll need to follow specific steps. Here’s what to do. The first step is clear what you need to do.

Step #1: Get The Three Mask Pieces. You can collect these in any order.

Mask #1 : For King And Country – Located in the far southeast corner of the map.

: For King And Country – Located in the far southeast corner of the map. Mask #2 : Playing God – Found in the structure at the dead center of the map.

: Playing God – Found in the structure at the dead center of the map. Mask #3: Rewriting History – At the northwest corner of the map.

Step #2: Once you have all three pieces, travel to the Palace in the northeast corner. The Palace gate will unlock with all three mask pieces. Inside the palace, you’ll have to fight and survive against 5 waves of enemies. After 5 waves, the exit will unlock and you can exit.

Step #3: To get the true ending, you can’t leave yet. Instead, you need to fight and survive against 20 waves of enemies.

Escape after clearing 20 waves, and you’ll unlock the True End(ing) achievement / trophy. It’s a bittersweet to Pagan’s nightmare, as he finally admits his dream was impossible.