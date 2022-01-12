Vanguard Zombies: Season 1 – How To Access Shi No Numa | Round-Based Map Guide

Call of Duty: Vanguard finally gets a round-based mode in Zombies — but you’ll have to access it through the standard Der Anfang map. The new map is set on Shi No Numa, a classic Zombies map from the series World At War past, and it gives Zombies players a taste of what they’ve been missing. On Shi No Numa, zombies continuously spawn, getting more and more difficult as each round progresses. Entering this area, called the Void, will let you earn more points and complete rounds much faster than the original version of the map.

But you can’t enter right from the start. To access the new round-based side-map, you’ll need to unlock at least two portals. The new Shi No Numa map is also related to the new Easter egg quest that’s been added to the map. While the full Easter egg (probably) won’t release until Season 2, this smaller version should give us a glimpse of what’s to come.

How To Access Shi No Numa | Round-Based Map Location

The Shi No Numa / Round-Based Map is located in Der Anfang. To reach it, you need to start the map like normal and reach a specific portal.

Go to the Store located north of the Fountain Square — complete the portal to reach the Store, then complete the portal inside the Store to unlock the interior stairway. Go up the stairs to reach the Command Post. From here, you can access the Void.

The Void is a round-based side-map you can stay inside indefinitely. After three rounds, an escape portal will open in the Shi No Numa courtyard. For every three rounds, you’ll earn +1 Sacrificial Heart which can be used at the altar or at the new Tome of Rituals which allows you to upgrade your artifact for the duration of your current session.

There are many, many more secrets related to the Void — after entering the Void, the doctor will contact you and ask to meet you in the building to the left of the theater. There’s a lot more going on in this map to explore. This is just the start.