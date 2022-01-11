Ranking Our Five Best Spider-Man PS4 Suits

Image credit: Sony

Not only was Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PS4 one of the best superhero games of all time, but it also stands out as one of the best titles to have been released over the past few years. The hype and anticipation around the game set the tone for the eighth generation of console wars, and still stands as one of the best-written and portrayed Spider-Man stories ever made.

The game also came with a plethora of unlockable costumes players could earn throughout their time swinging about New York. And whilst some certainly landed more than others, here’s our take on our five favorite Spider-Man suits from the original PS4 title.

5. Vintage Comic Book

(4 Backpack Tokens, 4 Challenge Tokens, and 4 Crime Tokens)

Image credit: Sony

There’s something surreal about seeing the vintage comic book version of Spider-Man swinging about New York City, but we most certainly like it!

Most of the suits available for players to pick up in the game change the fabrics and colors of their character, but few dramatically overhaul the entire art style in the way the vintage comic book suit manages, helping it stand out from most others.

Whilst it can be a little disconcerting at first, there’s something truly special about the feeling of swinging through the panels of a retro Marvel comic book on a powerful console that only the vintage comic book costume can provide.

4. Stark Suit

(1 Base Token, 3 Crime Tokens and 1 Research Token)

Image credit: Sony

It’s hard to look back at Spider-Man’s introduction to the MCU in Captain America: Civil War as anything other than a landmark moment in the history of the character. What had been a pipe dream for Marvel fans for so many years was suddenly a reality and the introduction of Peter Parker and his Stark Suit has opened the floodgates for the Spider-Man craze over the past few years.

Both the base Stark suit and the upgraded version look as crisp in the game as they do in the films, and offer those Marvel fans a good dose of continuity to enjoy.

3. Homemade Suit

(All Backpacks)

Image credit: Sony

Continuing on with the MCU theme, there’s just something about Tom Holland’s homemade suit in the PlayStation game that fits so well.

In Spider-Man lore, the homemade suit was the outfit Spider-Man was swinging around in before Tony Stark recruited him, and it still fits that ‘friendly neighborhood Spider-Man’ vibe the game conveys perfectly.

2. Advanced Suit

(1 Backpack Token and 2 Crime Tokens)

Image credit: Sony

Casting our minds back to when Sony’s Spider-Man was first teased, one of the biggest talking points was the redesigned costume players would be given by default. Known in the game as the ‘advanced suit’, the costume features the usual red and blue color palette, but undoubtedly the biggest talking point came from the inclusion of a large white spider across the front and back.

But, just a few minutes swinging around New York City with the costume on will convince any player that Marvel giving developers Insomniac Games the creative license to let their imaginations loose was the right decision in the end.

1. Sam Raimi Suit aka. Webbed Suit

Image credit: Sony

Great versions and portrayals of Spider-Man and Peter Parker have come and gone in all sorts of shapes and sizes over the years, however, the one that all of them owe everything to is Tobey Maguire’s take on the character in the original Sam Raimi trilogy.

Everything from the sharper eyes, the defined webbed effects, and the striking prevalence of dark blue have become iconic, with the Sam Raimi suit being one of the most anticipated unlockable costumes when the PS4 game was first teased.

Thankfully, the costume was added for free as a part of the 1.13 update by Insomniac, and we can comfortably say it is the best homage to the movies that shaped our upbringings since No Way Home.