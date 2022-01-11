Monster Hunter Rise: How To Earn Rare Orbs | What You Need To Know

Orbs are the rarest, most annoying material to earn in Monster Hunter Rise. These drops can take over 50~ runs, defeating the same monster over and over just to get a single drop. Getting them is an agonizing experience as players redo the same hunt over and over, praying for just a single drop — if you’re not lucky, it can take a very, very long time.

But there are a few ways you can slightly increase your luck. Here, we’re going to talk about hunting rare orbs and how to increase your chances of earning a drop as much as possible. Some of these methods might only increase your odds by +1%, but when your odds are normally around 3%, that’s a huge improvement. Put all these tricks together, and you’ll significantly increase your chances of getting an orb drop. Now you can finally upgrade to the top tier weapons you’ve always wanted.

How To Improve Your Chances & Earn Orb Materials | Rare Drop Guide

Orbs are extremely rare materials dropped by certain monsters. By default, Orbs have a 3% chance of dropping. Orbs are required to craft the highest tier upgrades — if you want to increase your chances of getting an Orb as much as possible, here’s what you need to know.

Check the Hunter’s Notes to see which parts of the monster actually drop materials. The Head, Tail, Horn, or other parts will have a 3% chance of dropping an Orb.

to see which parts of the monster actually drop materials. The Head, Tail, Horn, or other parts will have a chance of dropping an Orb. For best possible odds, play Solo and bring x2 Level 20+ Gathering Palicos . Pilfer has a chance of getting the Orb, even if it is incredibly rare.

and bring . Pilfer has a chance of getting the Orb, even if it is incredibly rare. Break the Tail and Head , then Capture for best possible chances — or whatever other parts you need to break. That’s a +3% for each. You’ll also have a +1% chance for completing the quest and earning it in the Target Rewards and +1% for every Shiny.

and , then for best possible chances — or whatever other parts you need to break. That’s a for each. You’ll also have a chance for completing the quest and earning it in the Target Rewards and for every Shiny. The Rampage Quest has a higher chance of dropping the Orb. Not much higher — and the rampage aspect makes the quest more annoying to complete. You’ll have to weigh your options and decide if the Rampage Quest is worth farming.

How To Increase Your Chances +3%: You can improve your chances of earning an Orb by +3% with the Carving Master skill. This gives you an additional carve that works on the tails of monsters, giving you a second chance to cave the tail of monsters that drop orbs. You can acquire this skill by unlocking a special helmet — to unlock the helmet, you must complete all arenas with all weapon options. That’s a lot of extra work.

There’s one bit of good news for orb hunters — your end rank doesn’t matter. Whether you get an A or S, your chances of getting an orb are exactly the same. Just don’t join a team where players die. That will lower your odds.