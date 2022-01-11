Monster Hunter Rise: How To Farm Zenny Ridiculously Fast

Zenny gets burned fast in Monster Hunter Rise. If you want to get the best upgrades, you’re going to need a fat stack of cash to afford it all — and the costs get exponentially higher if you’re hungry for entire sets of gear. Zenny becomes a valuable, limited resource by the endgame. There is a way to earn millions in a single session, but it will require practice. Ore farming is by far the best way to get rich quick right now, but there are a few other ways you can stock up that aren’t quite so tedious. At least, they’re a different kind of tedious.

These are the best ways we’ve found to earn cash. If you want to just start earning millions, scroll down to the bottom of the guide. That’s where you’ll find the real good stuff.

The Best Methods To Farm Zenny | Quick Currency Guide

Zenny might not seem like an important resource in the early game, but once you start upgrading, you’ll find just how expensive everything is. Reaching the upper tiers of gear can drain your cash reserves very quickly. To help you earn more quickly, here are the best methods the community has discovered so far.

LR | Ore Farming

Ore Farming can be done at any level — and Event Quests are the simplest way to earn lots of money. Basically, you’ll want to wait for the weekly Event Quest and complete it. Hunt for ore and sell it to earn Zenny. It is tedious, but I recommend only going for the weekly Event Quests and not repeating these quests endlessly — even though you can. If you want to repeat them for huge rewards, check out the Endgame Ore Farming trick.

LR | Gold Eggs

You can earn Gold Eggs through Event Quests — check any LR Event Quests and you will rarely earn Gold Eggs (worth 20,000 Zenny each) or Silver Eggs. Sell these for cash, but Gold Eggs are more commonly dropped when completing Apex Quests.

HR | Apex Quests

If you don’t want to follow ore routes and memorize paths, you can play through Apex Quests. These pit you against powerful monsters, but they can be completed in less than 10 minutes once you’ve optimized yourself. You can earn Gold Eggs (worth 20,000 Zenny each) and an assortment of valuable materials. Sell everything for maximum payout.

Apex Zinogre gives you the best Gold Egg drop rate.

HR | Ore Farming Method

The best method for farming Zenny is only for HR players — so you’ll need to beat the final boss and unlock 6-Star quests. There are other methods we’ll discuss below, but for the best possible Zenny output, you’ll want to follow these steps.

Select Hub Quests: High Rank -> Expedition Tour -> A Tour of the Forest

You must be HR 4 or higher .

. Check for Upsurge: Mining Outcrops — we want this available. If you take longer than 5 minutes, the upsurge will reset. If you take less, you can repeat it.

For this quest, we want to enter the Flooded Forest, follow a route collecting ore, then exit before the 5 minutes are up. If you do that, you’ll be able to replay this map with the Upsurge: Mining Outcrops still active. No need to wait a week.

To optimize this run, you’ll also want to equip the Leather S Set for the Geo Lv. 3 bonus.

for the bonus. Select “Call Dog” from your Action Bar to quickly call your ride even while you’re mining, falling, or completing any other action. This will save you a few seconds.

Learn the route through the level to earn 200,000+ Zenny per run. If you can complete it in less than 5 minutes, you can repeat with the upsurge still active — if it isn’t active anymore for the day, you can swap to the Lava Caverns. If Upsurge isn’t active, it is a good idea to practice the route through the stage. You can follow the route as shown in these incredible useful Youtube videos by Gaijin Hunter and Utaro.

Those are the best ways we’ve found to earn the most Zenny. Stock up and be prepared, because the Expansion is right around the corner now.