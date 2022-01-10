32 NEW Action Games of 2022

2022 is shaping up to be a massive year for the video game industry. When several studios ended up having to push back projects due to the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak, it seems that most titles ended up being tossed into the 2022 calendar year. If you’re after some new action games to check out this year, then check out our list below. Here we have a collection of games releasing in 2022 that you’ll want to keep tabs on. With that said, make sure to check back often as we’ll continue to update this page with new game releases and details.

#32 Elex II

Developer: Priana Bytes

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: X/S, PS4, PC, PS5, XBO

Release: March 1, 2022

Elex might not have had the biggest launch, but if you enjoyed the game, there is a sequel coming out this year. Elex II will put players back into the role of Jax as he has to stop an invasion. We’re expecting more nonstop action gameplay here while Jax roams the area in hopes of reuniting the factions to help out in this new epic battle for peace and harmony. Likewise, there is a ton of player choice here, and depending on your actions, they may help or hinder the partnerships you’ll make with the various NPCs along the way.

#31 Gungrave G.O.R.E

Developer: Iggymob

Publisher: Gungrave

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

Gungrave has been around for quite a few years, but now we’re getting a new installment. This is actually a game set to be more a standalone release, so if you never played past releases, you’re perfectly fine jumping into this one. Players can expect an action-packed over-the-top shooter where you take the role of Grave. Undead and incredibly lethal, our character goes through anyone and anything to get his goals done. Again, you can jump into this game without any past experiences, but you can expect a gore-filled experience when you do. Armed with some duel pistols, players will be blasting away through swarms of enemies. Right now, we don’t have a specific release date for the game, but we can expect it at some point this year.

#30 Steelrising

Developer: Spiders

Publisher: Nacon

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: June 2022

After wrapping up on GreedFall, Spiders is working to bring their next big game out into the marketplace, Steelrising. This game is set during the 1700s during the French revolution. When King Louis XVI began to terrorize the citizens, an engineer crafts up a mechanical warrior called Aegis. Players will be taking control of Aegis as they attempt to take down the King’s mechanical army and end the revolutionary war bloodshed. We haven’t seen too much of the game but being a mechanical protagonist, it will be interesting to see if we’ll be able to craft and make some upgrades to buff yourself for the next big battle and onslaught of enemies you’ll face again. Again, these folks are coming off from their past release, GreedFall which had some mixed reception online but still picked up a few notable awards for their work on the game.

#29 Sifu

Developer: Sloclap

Publisher: Sloclap

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: February 8, 2022

Sifu is a beat ‘em up title. The game is centered around a martial artist who finds that five assassins killed his entire family. Using a special medallion, the protagonist sets off to seek revenge. It’s all about martial arts melee combat, but this game has one slight twist. As players progress through the game, they’ll find that the medallion will revive them. Each time they perish, the medallion will revive the character, but it will shave off several years from his life. This means you’ll start off rather young but might soon find the character aging to an old man after a few deaths. If you perish too many times, the medallion will break, resulting in you having to start all over again.

#28 Evil West

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Evil West is a rather unique game. In this title, you’re one of the last few secret agents tasked with keeping humanity safe from the supernatural and paranormal. However, you’re up against a new foe plaguing the world. Set during the old west, players will be using some high-tech weaponry to fight off a vampire legion. Players can expect a gory bloodbath and nonstop action in this upcoming release, which looks thrilling and fast-paced. However, we’re not sure just when in 2022, this game will hit the marketplace.

#27 Babylon’s Fall

Developer: PlatinumGames

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: March 3, 2022

Babylon’s Fall is an upcoming action game that puts players into the role of warriors tasked to reach a large tower’s summit. This is a game that you’ll want to jump in with friends to get through while players attempt to clear each dungeon floor. As you climb the tower, you’ll uncover loot and gear to equip. Best of all, there are wide varied weapon selections to pick from. For instance, we know that you’ll be able to wield up to four weapons at a time, so you should be able to adapt to whatever the situation may call for at any given time. Additionally, this is a game developed by PlatinumGames. If you’re familiar with their work, then you know that this will be a very fast-paced and fluid hack and slash gameplay experience. You can look at their previous works like Nier: Automata and Bayonetta to see just how fluid and fast the gameplay combat will end up being.

#26 GhostWire: Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PC, PS5

Release: 2022

GhostWire: Tokyo comes from Tango Gamworks, who you might know from The Evil Within franchise. Here players take the role of a protagonist that can see and vanquish spirits. With this ability, you must free Japan from supernatural entities wreaking havoc. It looks to be done through an assortment of special powers that the player can summon from their protagonist. We haven’t seen a lot about this game yet, but it piques our interest, and it’s slated to release this year. While some details are a bit under wraps, it does look like this will be more of an action-oriented game. Still, you can likely expect a few horror elements popping in throughout the campaign.

#25 Lies of P

Developer: Round 8 Studio, Neowiz Games

Publisher: Neowiz Games

Platform: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: NA

Lies of P is an unusual game that you might find a bit surprising. Players are going through a new take of Pinocchio’s iconic children’s story, a puppet seeking to become a real human. This is a far more sinister take to the narrative as it’s tossed in a dark atmospheric world. So far, the developers are crafting the game up to be more of a Souls-like adventure with a ton of challenging combat to go through. Then there’s the fact that we have a narrative where we’ll get multiple endings. There’s even some emphasis on crafting up a unique weapon system. Since Pinocchio is not a human, he can swap out body parts and create new powerful weapons against targets.

#24 Soulstice

Developer: Forge Reply

Publisher: Modus Games

Platform: X/S, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Soulstice is an action RPG that’s based around a holy kingdom. However, evil creatures have made their way through, which has caused an order organization to unleash their own safety measures to protect the city. The horrifying monsters can be cleared out using a warrior race born by the unification of two souls. Players are taking the role of a warrior, which comprises two sisters, Briar and Lute. With Lute sacrificing her soul, players are controlling both Briar during the action and Lute’s ghost spirit. Battles are a big part of this game, and there’s said to be plenty of weapons to upgrade and switch around during combat. While the duo is trying to save the kingdom, they’ll slowly uncover more of the Order they are fighting for, along with their own secrets kept from them.

#23 Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Developer: Dimps

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platform: PC, PS4, NS, X/S, XBO

Release: 2022

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is a bit of a unique Dragon Ball video game experience. The game is quite a bit like Dead by Daylight, for example. This game has players going through a 1 vs. 7 PvP match. In this game, players are either survivors or will take the role of an iconic villain from the series. We know the enemies available at launch will be Frieza, Buu, and Cell, but perhaps more enemy characters might be added into the game after launch. While the enemy player is buffed with plenty of abilities to take out characters, the survivors have to work together to complete goals and find a way to escape from the city. It’s certainly a different take on the franchise, which was previously known for traditional fighting games.

#22 Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC,. PS4, PS5, X/S, XBO

Release: 2022

Gotham Knights is an action RPG where we’re not stepping into the role of the dark knight. Instead, this game starts with a bang. Batman is dead and countless thugs will soon overrun Gotham City. Enemies galore will be popping in to carve off their claim to the city territories. But, Batman had one final message that got out, and it was sent to his former partners. Players will be stepping into the role of either Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood, or Batgirl as they attempt to keep Gotham City safe after the passing of Batman. We know that each character has unique attributes and abilities to use, which means you’ll want to swap around between the roster as you progress through the game.

#21 Saints Row

Developer: Volition

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: August 23, 2022

Saints Row has a massive following, but the franchise went into a bit of a dormant phase. However, we’re getting a bit of a reboot with the Saints Row 2022 release. The game throws together a new group of characters in a southwest city. We know that the game is centered around our protagonists trying to carve out their own territory against factions of criminal gangs. While this reboot has had a bit of mixed reception online, we’re keeping an open mind and eager to see just how the developers deliver the next thrilling installment. Although, it does look like the game has been dialed back a bit and not as over-the-top with wacky gameplay as the past releases.

#20 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

Massive Entertainment is the folks who brought out The Division franchise, and now they have a game based around the Avatar franchise. At the time of writing this description, we have only seen one trailer for the game, so details are scarce. However, we know that we’ll be taking on the role of the Na’vi, who are battling against the RDA to keep their home safe. Avatar might only have one film out now, but we also know more movies are coming. This could be a start to plenty of new Avatar entertainment to get through over the next few years.

#19 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

The Lego games are always family favorites. These are lighthearted games that you can enjoy with a young audience. Typically, several of these releases aim to be more of a parody towards the source material. We’ve seen a few Star Wars Lego games released in the past, but this upcoming release takes the full Skywalker saga and adapts it into a video game. Players can go through the entire storyline from the first episode or jump around to whatever episodes you’d like to go through. Each episode will have a series of levels based on memorable moments from that specific film, and that the developers have been tweaking the gameplay a bit, so we should get a more in-depth combat system than past releases.

#18 Redfall

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: 2022

Arkane recently put out Deathloop into the market, and already we’re getting ready for their next release. Redfall is an upcoming cooperative shooter experience that is quite a bit like Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood. However, the game has one major difference here and that rather than fighting the undead, players are battling against a vampire invasion. So far, we know that the game will feature four unique characters, each with their own abilities, whether that’s being a sharpshooter, a combat engineer, or a character with more supernatural powers. Since the focus was primarily on Deathloop’s release last year, we should start seeing plenty of new information and gameplay footage come out for Redfall.

#17 Atomic Heart

Developer: Mundfish

Publisher: Mundfish

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: NA

Atomic Heart is an action RPG that puts players into an alternative timeline in 1955. Technology advanced has exploded with the Soviet Union thriving in today’s society. Players are stepping into the role of a mentally-unstable KGB agent named P-3 who is sent out to investigate a facility that has not shown any activity. Now, players that venture into the remote area and begin searching for clues, you’ll find that the area is filled with hostile robots and other enemies, leaving it a battle to get the area under control. The developers have also showcased plenty of weapons and modifications that they’ll be able to craft as they progress through the campaign. While this game has plenty of eager fans waiting to get their chance to dive into this game, developers Mundfish have been relatively quiet when it comes to updates so we’re not entirely sure if this game will finally see a launch into the marketplace this year, but we’re certainly keeping tabs on the project.

#16 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: March 25, 2022

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off title to the beloved Borderlands franchise. However, you’ll find that you don’t need to play the previous games in the Borderlands series to enjoy this title. Here, we’re going on a fantasy adventure with Tiny Tina, a chaotic little girl, leading the way. We’re still waiting to hear a bit more information on this game, but it looks like there are various classes to take on, each with its own unique attributes. If you are familiar with the Borderlands IP, you can expect some over-the-top action-packed gameplay that’s best enjoyed with friends. There’s also countless loot to uncover throughout the map, so you’ll likely swap different weapons and gear pieces as you progress through each level.

#15 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: April 28, 2022

Developers were looking to get a S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 installment out for a good while, and now this year, we should have our hands on a copy. The game is centered around the iconic nuclear zone of Chernobyl. However, in this title, the zone is filled with valuable artifacts. In S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, players are taking the role of a Stalker who ventures into the zone to acquire some of these priceless valuables to make a big profit. However, you’ll soon find out that there are countless mutated enemies and hostile anomalies to be mindful of when you begin your exploration.

#14 State of Decay 3

Developer: Undead Labs

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platform: X/S, PC

Release: NA

State of Decay is a popular zombie franchise, and we know a third installment is coming. Unfortunately, we actually don’t know too much about this upcoming installment. The video game only had one small teaser release. We’re sure the usual tropes of finding resources, aiding survivors, and killing off zombies will be present. However, the teaser did showcase a snowy region and even an infected animal. That could mean that this upcoming installment will have a few more survival elements and enemy types to deal with. Regardless, if you enjoyed the past releases, State of Decay 3 is one title to keep tabs on this year.

#13 God of War

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PC

Release: January 14, 2022 PC

The God of War franchise has been around for years. Since the PlayStation 2, we’ve been following Kratos on his anger-fueled journey. After a few years of being dormant, we finally got the unveiling of a soft reboot for the PlayStation 4. Kratos is now older and has a family. However, we start the game with Kratos losing his wife and must now raise his son alone. It’s an epic action-packed game where we are now facing Norse mythology. While fans might be waiting on the next thrilling installment, God of War: Ragnarok, PC gamers are actually getting this video game installment this year. Sony has been slowly offering its past exclusives to the PC platform, and this year we’re getting God of War.

#12 The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Developer: Daedalic Entertainment

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: 2022

The Lord of the Rings franchise is getting a new game into the marketplace. We haven’t seen too many big games for the IP release lately, but this character-specific title should give players some thrilling content. Of course, everyone knows Gollum, and now we’ll get a story centered around this individual. Just as he was in the novels and cinematic movies, Gollum will be going through the game, sticking to the shadows and using his wit to survive the harsh elements and filthy orcs that roam the area. This is also a game coming from Daedalic Entertainment, so we’re expecting narrative-driven action-adventure content. We have seen multiple dialogue choices that may allow players to venture down certain pathways, so perhaps we’ll also deal with multiple endings, but for now, we’ll have to wait and see just what the developers craft up.

#11 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Developer: Naughty Dog, Iron Galaxy Studios

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: January 28, 2022 PS5 / 2022 PC

Like God of War, Uncharted is also getting a PC port treatment. The iconic action-adventure journey featuring Nathan Drake will slightly appear on the platform. Unfortunately, this is not the full collection, and oddly enough, we’re only getting the final two releases. One of those releases is a spin-off from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End release. Regardless, players will be able to get their hands on the final chapter for Nathan Drake, which is still a thrilling installment. Then as mentioned, players will be able to play through Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. We’re not sure if the earlier installments will ever make their way out onto the platform, but at the very least, this should make a solid experience if you never played the past games.

#10 The Day Before

Developer: FNTASTIC

Publisher: MYTONA

Platform: PS4, X/S, PC

Release: June 21, 2022

The Day Before has gained quite a bit of attention online. This is an online MMO title set in the post-apocalypse. Most of humanity has been turned into mindless zombies as they roam the open world. Players are simply survivors trying to scavenge any gear or resources to use. So far, it looks like the game is rather large with cities to explore, buildings to clear out, homes to raid, and, as mentioned, hordes of undead to deal with. Then there’s the online aspect where you’re also dealing with other players who may or may not be friendly. As a result, this is a game that’s best played with some friends to help watch each other’s back, so you don’t end up losing all that precious gear you scavenged for.

#9 Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Developer: Game Freak

Publisher: Nintendo, The Pokemon Company

Platform: NS

Release: January 28, 2022

Pokemon games are always big hits. Since the 1990s, this franchise has evolved over the years. We had new anime series, movies, toys, and video game titles. Players are still trying to collect them all, and in this year, we’re going to be diving back into the past. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a new installment, but one that takes place before the other games. We know that players will be stepping into a trainer looking to study all the different Pokemon species. While players won’t experience anything too drastically different from the past games, this title doesn’t feature random encounters. Instead, you’ll see all the different Pokemon in the wild. From there, you can attempt to capture them by throwing out a Pokeball or start up a battle using one of your own captured Pokemon. Furthermore, while the combat will still be turn-based, there is another slight catch. The speed attribute for your Pokemon won’t determine if it will attack first or not. Instead, the speed element will actually determine if you can get away with doing two commands in a single round.

#8 Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Credit: Rocksteady

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

Rocksteady was known for the iconic Batman Arkham franchise. The series was well-received, and fans were eager to see just what the studio would bring out next. Fortunately, the studio was going to stick around a bit longer with the DC Comics universe. Their next big release is Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. In this game, we’re following the iconic Task Force X as they go on their biggest battle yet. While there’s a good chance you’re familiar with the IP, thanks to the cinematic films, this is a group of iconic villains forced into saving the day. Armed with bombs implanted in their heads, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot are forced into stopping Brainiac. Unfortunately, it seems that this iconic mastermind brainwashed the Justice League leaving the group to face these legendary heroes.

#7 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platform: NS

Release: 2022

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a huge hit and instantly became one of the best installments for the franchise. Players were given a large open-world map to explore, NPCs to complete quests for, puzzles to solve, and of course, an evil Ganon to defeat. Fortunately, it looks like Nintendo is not entirely done with the Breath of the Wild series. We know that a sequel is in the works, but details are still scarce right now. Nintendo has yet to fully unveil just what we can expect from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. However, we should hear some more this year as the game is still slated to launch in 2022.

#6 Hogwarts Legacy

Developer: Avalanche Software

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Hogwarts Legacy might scratch that Harry Potter itch of yours. It’s been a good while since we received a big video game release for the franchise, so you can imagine that this game already has a fan base. 2021 saw the lack of information regarding Hogwarts Legacy, but that should change this year as the developers are looking to get it out into the marketplace in 2022. So far, we know that this is an open-world action RPG title set in the late 1800s. Players are stepping into the role of a late admitted student into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, it looks like there is a morality system here, so you could lean more into the dark arts as you go through the school year. We haven’t seen just what all players can get into with this game. Still, being that this is an open-world experience, we’re sure that there will be quite a few fans eagerly awaiting to explore the depths of Hogwarts school grounds and the surrounding areas.

#5 Forspoken

Credit: Square Enix

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC, PS5

Release: May 24, 2022

Forspoken is a game that has quite a bit of attention online. Visually, this action RPG looks fast-paced and incredibly fluid. The title is all about players taking the role of a young woman named Frey, who is instantly transported into a strange and unusual world. Armed with a sentient bracelet, Frey is forced into battle in order to stay alive from the hostile creatures and characters that lurk around this new world. It’s an ongoing battle for Frey as she explores the world, meets NPCs, and attempts to find a way back to her home of New York City.

#4 Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Developer: Bungie

Publisher: Bungie

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 22, 2022

Destiny 2 has been around for quite a long time now, and chances are you might have dabbled with the game already. After all, it wasn’t long after its release that the game went free to play. With that said, there have been several updates and expansions released to keep players logging in regularly. One of the upcoming major expansions coming out this year is The Witch Queen. Overall, the main antagonist in this expansion is the Witch Queen, who is the sister of Oryx. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, that was the main antagonist of the first Destiny game. Like the past major expansion to Destiny 2, players can see a slew of updates and content added to the game. For instance, we can expect new missions and maps for PVE and PVP, new weapons, and a raid. Furthermore, there are four seasonal content updates for this expansion.

#3 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: February 4, 2022

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has been a game we’ve been waiting on for several years now. Not long ago, there were plenty of worries that perhaps the Dying Light sequel went into a development hell phase. Fortunately, Techland has delivered a series of updates to assure fans the game was coming. While initially, fans were expecting this installment to come out in 2021, we’re now slated to receive Dying Light 2: Stay Human this year. Players are tossed into a new protagonist living in one of the last safe havens around. This is a large open-world map attempting to keep survivors safe from the gnarly undead beasts living outside the walls. Just like the initial installment, players are in for an FPS with melee combat. A big portion of the game is parkour, with players free running to escape danger or traverse the town quickly. Likewise, players can expect several choices and consequences popping up. Depending on the choices you make can alter the different characters’ and faction views on the protagonist and change up the city itself.

#2 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: February 18, 2022

Horizon Zero Dawn was a brand new IP by Guerrilla Games, the folks previously known for delivering the Killzone franchise. This was such a huge hit that it wasn’t surprising to see a sequel announced. Horizon Forbidden West will be putting players right back into the role of Aloy after the events of the first game. While trying to prosper once again, we find that a new plague has hit the world and has invaded Aloy’s area. With this new plague, all living things are dying off. If there is any hope of survival, Aloy must venture to the west in search of the source of this infection. Of course, we can expect plenty of new mechanical beasts and even tribes to deal with throughout the journey. We’re also bound to see a few new weapons and skills Aloy can use at her disposal. Fortunately, that’s not very far away, as the game is slated to release this February for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms.

#1 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

Elden Ring is easily one of the most anticipated video game releases of 2022. This is the next major release by FromSoftware, which you’re likely already familiar with. These are the folks behind the Souls lineup, and you can expect more of the same kind of gameplay here. With that, we mean that there’s more of a dark atmospheric experience as you progress through the game. In fact, some of the world-building and lore was chipped in by George R. R. Martin, the author behind the ever-popular Game of Thrones novels. However, we know that this game will be far more extensive with a map to traverse freely, different locations to explore, and of course, some challenging battles to be had. Again, this is already one of the biggest games anticipated this year, so chances are you’re already well familiar with Elden Ring and, like the rest of us, just as eager to get your hands on the title.