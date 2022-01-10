10 NEW Zombie Games of 2022

We typically see quite a few zombie games release into the marketplace annually. If you enjoy fighting off the undead, gathering resources, and trying to stay alive then check out our list. In this list we’re going to highlight the best upcoming zombie games that are coming out this year. Of course, you’ll want to check back regularly as we’ll continue to update this list with new information and video games.

#10 Dead Matter

Developer: Quantum Integrity Software

Publisher: Quantum Integrity Software

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Dead Matter is an upcoming survival game set in the post-apocalypse. In this game, players are simply trying to survive while hordes of the undead swarm the open freely. The focus here is finding resources and gathering up gear to use against the undead. However, since the game supports online multiplayer, you might find groups of players that are either friendly or looking to prey on players for their loot. It’s one of the few online survival games coming out this year that are worth keeping tabs on, but it will be interesting to see how it handles against some of the other stiff competition.

#9 Synced: Off Planet

Developer: NEXT Studios

Publisher: Proxima Beta SG

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Synced: Off Planet is an upcoming PVP with PVE elements as well. In this game, you’re battling against swarms of corrupted human cyborgs, which are a bit like zombies. This is a competitive game where the goal is to get as NPCs to rockets leaving the planet, but you’ll have to fight off other players and the corrupted cyborgs called Nanos. You can even essentially hack into Nanos and have them help you fight off enemies. It’s an interesting concept, and while it’s not necessarily zombies, you might find some enjoyment out of this game. Unfortunately, like some other games we’re interested in trying out this year, we’re still uncertain just when this game will actually hit the marketplace. But right now, it does look like the title will arrive sometime this year, 2022.

#8 Resident Evil Re:Verse

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platform: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: 2022

Resident Evil has a strong following, and outside of the mainline installments, Capcom had delivered some small spin-off titles for players to enjoy. We’re set to receive a new spin-off game called Resident Evil RE:Verse this year. This is an online deathmatch setup as a third-person shooter. Players will be stepping into the roles of different characters and villains from the iconic Resident Evil franchise, where you’ll be battling out with a variety of weaponry and BOWs. So far, the single trailer released showcases players in the Raccoon City Police Department from Resident Evil 2, but we’ve seen characters from Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 featured as well. We’re not sure just how many characters and settings will get with this game, but this looks like an exciting twist to the long-running video game franchise.

#7 Evil Dead: The Game

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Boss Team Games

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 2022

With Evil Dead: The Game will throw players into iconic characters from the iconic IP, such as the different films and television series. This online multiplayer game acts a bit like Dead By Daylight, a popular video game title that has an active community of followers today. From what we know so far, this game will follow a narrative in which a portal has opened up, allowing all sorts of creatures to lurk into our world. Players must work together to fight off these creatures, compete for objectives and close up the portal. Meanwhile, among the group of players is a player taking the role of a creature who is attempting to overthrow humanity and further unleash hell onto the world.

#6 SCP: Pandemic

Developer: Affray Interactive

Publisher: Affray LLC

Platform: PC

Release: February 22, 2022

SCP: Pandemic is centered around an organization conducting horrifying experiments. When a whistleblower alerts the world of their projects which are now threatening human life, elite tactical organizations are sent in to clean up the mess. Players will be going through this game as they venture to one of the facilities to clean up some of the mess. We know that players are going to be gunning through security to terrifying creatures looking to sink their teeth into you. This is not the first SCP game to release into the marketplace ad we know that this upcoming installment is only released as an early access title. So while it will launch this year, the developers will still be actively working on the project.

#5 Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle

Developer: Invader Studios

Publisher: Leonardo Interactive

Platform: PC, X/S, PS4, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

You might recall Daymare: 1998, originally a fan project to deliver a Resident Evil 2 remake. However, that was quickly killed off by Capcom, but that didn’t stop the studio from pressing on. Removing all references to Resident Evil, the developers crafted up their own unique video game into the marketplace. Now Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is coming out this year, which is a prequel to the Daymare: 1998 release. Overall, the narrative is based on a former government spy joining a service unit called H.A.D.E.S. Otherwise known as the Hexacore Advanced Division for Extraction and Search. You’ll get tossed into some terrifying locations and forced into fighting off all sorts of lethal and horrifying creatures. Just like with the first game, you’ll also have a slew of puzzles to complete as well. Unfortunately, at the time of writing this game description, we’re still only given the 2022 launch window for its release date, so we’re not entirely sure just when we’ll get to go through this game quite yet.

#4 The Day Before

Developer: FNTASTIC

Publisher: MYTONA

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: June 21, 2022

Much like Dead Matter, The Day Before is another online survival game set in the post-apocalypse. In this title, players are working to survive hordes of the undead. Cities are shells of their former self. As a result, you can explore towns, houses, buildings, diners, and their surrounding areas for any valuable resources to stay alive. However, you’ll also find that the undead is not the only thing roaming around in the area. This is an online game, so you can work with friends as you explore the area or fight off hostile groups of players that wander nearby. So far, this game has quickly gained to be one of the more anticipated online multiplayer experiences coming out this year.

#3 The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance Studios, Skybound Entertainment

Publisher: Krafton

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

The Callisto Protocol is a game being developed under Glen Schofield, who you might know of from the Dead Space franchise. This game is taking up quite a bit of comparison to the IP. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen The Callisto Protocol very much at the moment, but we do know that this takes place in the distant future. Set in 2320, players are taking the role of a prisoner on their way to a facility on Jupiter’s moon called Callisto. However, upon arriving at the moon, some kind of an alien parasite has burst into the shuttle, leaving you with not only a second chance of freedom but a massive uphill battle against this monstrous threat. With Dead Space Remake also coming out soon, we’re interested in seeing just how The Callisto Protocol shapes up and compares to the already established IP. Currently, the game is slated to release sometime this year, so more information will likely find its way out into the public sooner rather than later.

#2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: January 20, 2022

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six games are all about tactical FPS gameplay. One of the more popular releases that continue to find support online is Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege. This title has teams of players working together to defeat the enemy through a series of rounds. Now, a game with the same formula but a different setting will arrive this year. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction is centered around a tactical team of players as they fight off a new hostile enemy. Instead of terrorists, this game is centered around an alien parasite that looks to spread its deathly infection across the world. Players will be gunning down these creatures and rescuing those that become infected. Speaking of creatures, we know that there will be a variety of sub-types to fight off. Each will have its unique abilities and attributes. This might be camouflage, summoning enemies towards a location, or emitting poisonous gas. It’s gained quite a bit of attention online, and we’re certainly interested in seeing just how this game holds up against the already well-established Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege.

#1 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 4, 2022

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will once again set players back into a world filled with zombies. In fact, the game will take place fifteen years into the apocalypse, where much of humanity has been cut down to nothing. Only small areas remain for those who wish to seek refuge, but these places often are under the control of different factions. Within the game, players will be sent to one of these safe havens, which is in a constant battle between factions. Just like with the previous installment, there’s a focus on parkour and melee combat. With zombies being incredibly aggressive at night, players will have to freerun, vault, and climb away from danger. Developers have also expressed that they tweaked the combat to work more alongside parkour. So while you’re vaulting and running around the area, you can string together a series of melee attacks.

Bonus

Bonus Zombie Cure Lab

Developer: Thera Bytes GmbH

Publisher: Aerosoft GmbH

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Zombie Cure Lab is a cutesy and wacky video game. Players are going through a base building and colony simulation experience in this title. Essentially, players are working to cure zombies and force them into doing your own bidding. This means making zombies more suitable for farming, defenses, or building up new structures. It’s a unique take to the genre and one that’s worth adding in as a bonus title to keep in mind of.