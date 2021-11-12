Call of Duty PSA: You Can Use Your Cold War & Warzone Double XP Tokens In Vanguard

All those Double XP Tokens you’ve still got laying around from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? They’re not useless after all. You can use those Double XP Tokens and start earning more Weapon XP in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Double XP Tokens are consumable items you can purchase or earn during special events and giveaways. Some players might be sitting on a goldmine of Double XP Tokens. Once you use a token in the menu, normally a timer will appear and countdown how much time you have left. Each Double XP Token gives you an hour of XP bonuses, increasing how much XP and Weapon XP you earn from each match. Naturally, earning twice as much is pretty awesome, and if you’ve been dormant in Cold War, you might have a bunch of extras you can use.

There’s just one problem. There’s no indicator that shows your Double XP Token is actually working in Vanguard if you pop it in Warzone or Cold War. This leads many players to believe that Double XP doesn’t carry over between games, but one enterprising player (Redditor football_rpg) crunched the numbers and figured out that — yes, the Double XP Token effect carries over between games.

How To Use Black Ops Cold War / Warzone Double XP Tokens In Vanguard : If you have extra Double XP Tokens in Black Ops Cold War or Warzone, open those games in the menu. You’ll need them installed and available in the Vanguard launchpad just to be safe. Pop the Double XP Token in either game (Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer / Warzone) and you’ll see a message pop-up that counts down the time until the double xp effect expires. Exit the mode, and return to Vanguard Multiplayer. The counter will disappear, making it appear as if the Double XP Token isn’t working. But, if you play, Vanguard you’ll see your XP rewards increased by a huge amount. This works for both regular XP and Weapon XP.

:

Essentially, popping a Double XP Token gives you an account wide bonus, and it doesn’t matter which game you activate it in. Presumably, you might even be able to still use Modern Warfare (2019) tokens, but that hasn’t been tested yet.

Basically, this is just letting you know — those Double XP Tokens from last year’s game STILL WORK and they’re much more useful for leveling up your stuff now, especially if you’re planning on really digging into the multiplayer, which is making a lot of fans very happy. We’re back to incredibly chaotic, fast-paced classic COD online.

