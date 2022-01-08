Days Gone Director Jeff Ross Pitched an Open World Resistance Game

Jeff Ross, the director of Days Gone said he wanted to make an open-world Resistance game. The developer Sony Bend couldn’t get its pitch for a sequel to its 2019 title off the ground. Jeff showed up in an interview with David Jaffe and explained how Sony asked if there were other IPs the studio would like to explore. Although Ross would have liked to produce a new sequel for the PlayStation 3 series Resistance Sony didn’t seem interested. Jeff shared his thoughts of making the game an open world which led to no end either.

The pitch was not met by Sony with the kind of response Ross expected which really disappointed him. He said ” The pitch I was making was [an] open world Resistance [and] would be f**king rad. We have all these open-world loops that we figured out and it almost wrote itself with Resistance. There were so many aspects of that property that kind of lent itself to open-world gameplay.”

Sony suggested that Ross should work on a reboot of the game Syphon Filter IP instead of the Resistance sequel. Although Sony gave him a chance to work on a game, Jeff was not happy with the response and made it clear that he was not interested in reviving Syphon Filter IP.

In the interview with David Jaffe, Ross clearly mentioned “I have zero ideas on how to reboot Syphon Filter. I was not interested in that at all.”

Due to the lack of interest from Sony for the next in line for the series Resistance, Ross made a public statement on Twitter stating how Sony celebrated Ghost of Tsushima at CES 2022 but his game was not up to par. Days Gone had sold eight million copies which was the same as Ghost of Tsushima, but Sony never gave the game enough credit.

Ross stated “At the time I left Sony, Days Gone had been out for a year and a half (and a month), and sold over 8 million copies. It’s since gone on to sell more, and then a million-plus on Steam. Local studio management always made us feel like it was a big disappointment.”