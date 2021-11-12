GTA: San Andreas Definitive Edition – How To Make Infinite Money Easily | Gambling Guide

Load up on infinite cash with this foolproof method for making big bucks in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Definitive Edition. Within the first hour, you can start betting and multiplying your meager fortune. It is incredibly easy — and with how fast the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition loads, you’ll be making money even faster than before. This is a well-known method, and we’ve tested it in the latest re-release, so we can confirm it 100% works exactly like it always has.

All you need is a little cash and access to a betting parlor. The Inside Track Betting facilities are located in the starting area, so you can access them quickly and start using them. With this simple betting trick, you can play the odds and come out way ahead with piles of easy cash. You’ll want to purchase the $10,000 safehouse in Jefferson and travel to the Downtown Los Santos Inside Track to rapidly reload and rush back to the betting place to try, try again. Eventually the odds are always in your favor.

How To Use Inside Track Betting To Earn Infinite Money

To earn infinite money, we’ll be using the Inside Track Betting building to bet on horses. The Inside Track we want to use is located in Downtown Los Santos. To make this method faster, purchase the Jefferson Safehouse nearby for $10,000.

Save your game before betting . This is your baseline. You’ll want to reload your save if you lose, and save if you win. Save at the Jefferson Safehouse so you reload nearby.

. This is your baseline. You’ll want to reload your save if you lose, and save if you win. Save at the so you reload nearby. Go to Inside Track and bet on the Teal Horse ( 12/1 odds ) — bet the maximum you can. Let the race play out and save if you win. If you lose, reload and try again. It shouldn’t take more than 5 reloads for Teal to win.

and bet on the Teal Horse ( ) — bet the maximum you can. Let the race play out and save if you win. If you lose, reload and try again. It shouldn’t take more than 5 reloads for Teal to win. After earning your money, go back to Inside Track and do it again! Keep repeating, dumping all your money into bets, reloading if you lose, and saving when you win. Your money will multiply exponentially.

And there’s really nothing else to it! Teal has low odds of winning, but still higher than the odds would suggest. It only takes 4-5 reloads, and you’ll multiply your cash each time you win. Whenever you need more money, just return to Inside Track. There’s plenty of stuff to spend cash on, so having a healthy bank account just makes San Andreas a whole lot more fun.