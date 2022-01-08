From Software Already Working on Armored Core 6?

Resetera user Red Liquorice claimed on January 8, 2022, that he’d received a survey from the studio that created Dark Souls and Sekiro, which reveals few details on the next unannounced mech combat game.

The survey mentioned an unnamed installment to the Armored Core title. This title will be the first release in the series since 2013. The game is a “sci-fi world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki”. It comes with “three-dimensional, dynamic action” and a “high degree of freedom in customization” as said by the survey.

On Resetera, Red Liquorice posted “I’ve just finished doing a consumer survey about a new Armored Core game with description, screenshots and two 30 second-ish videos of gameplay – the first a boss fight and the second more in-world gameplay, a snow area. The screenshots are unique ID watermarked, so probably not a good idea to post but I did screenshot the text description.”

The alleged survey reads “The game is a TPS (third-person shooter) mecha action title that lets you move around an overwhelmingly scaled map that represents a unique sci-fi world with dynamic mech action.” The screenshot of the text disception reads “You will face strong enemies and fierce battles both long and short-range using guns and blades.”

The synopsis for the game reportedly sees the government, corporations, cultists, and unknown mercenaries battling over an alien substance called Melange that can “drastically advance human society”.

The user received the survey with screenshots and a small amount of footage of the game. Red Liquorice did not share the footage due to them being watermarked. With no real news from ‘From Software‘ this can be taken as a leak. We will need to wait for official word from the studio to be able to confirm the game.