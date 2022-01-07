14 NEW Racing Games of 2022

There’s a good range of racing video games released each year. We have more arcade-style racing games, niche-specific titles like motocross, and simulation-based racers trying to recreate an authentic racing experience. 2022 has quite a few racing games we’re personally looking forward to checking out. Likewise, you’ll find that there are some bonus titles at the end, which you may want to keep tabs on as well.

#14 Outlaw Driver Simulator

Developer: T-Bull

Publisher: T-Bull

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Outlaw Driver Simulator is all about being an underground racer. These are the races that happen late at night on city roads. However, you’re not just racing against the competition but also racing to escape the law if they get word of illegal activity. The development team also focuses on players crafting up their vehicles and getting a competitive edge against the competition. You’re tweaking the appearance of your vehicle and the different components that make your vehicle run. This could be swapping out entire engines, upgrading the intercooler, or the brake discs.

#13 Nano Racing

Developer: Really Good Games

Publisher: Really Good Games

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Nano Racing is almost a bit like Micro Machines but not in a top-down perspective. This game has players racing through different realistic courses but as a tiny toy car. You’ll race through courses that will put you through different rooms of a house with obstacles like chairs, bed frames, and tables to be mindful of. We know that there will be online PvP to race against with friends, but details are a bit scarce right now. Currently, the development team is shooting to get the title out in 2022.

#12 Chocobo GP

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: NS

Release: March 10, 2022

Square Enix is looking to get into the kart racing genre with Chocobo GP. This is actually a sequel to a game that came out back in 1999 called Chocobo Racing. You can expect different characters and locations around various Final Fantasy video games. Racers are joining a massive tournament where the winner gets anything their heart desires. If you played a kart racing game before, you know what to expect here. It’s a game based on drifting around wacky courses and several items that players can grab during the race. These can help provide a buff like a speed boost or attacks that you can use against opposing players. We also know that online races are included in this game with up to a 64 player elimination tournament mode.

#11 Need for Speed 2022

Need for Speed Rivals

Developer: Criterion Games

Publisher: EA

Platform: TBA

Release: 2022

Need for Speed is a staple racing franchise, and we know that there is an installment coming this year. We just don’t know anything about it yet. The developers handling the game, Criterion, had dropped the project for a period to aid Battlefield 2042. Now that the game has shipped, the studio is back to work with this upcoming Need for Speed installment. With the next-generation console hardware out, this should be a big jump in visuals and performance from the previous installments. But, again, all we can do is wait and see just what the developers are bringing out with this IP. Because we don’t know anything about this game, we’re leaving ranked on top for now.

#10 Monster Energy Supercross 5

Developer: Milestone

Publisher: Milestone

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: March 17, 2022

Another motorbike game coming out this year is Monster Energy Supercross 5. This game has had several iterations in the past. It’s a simulation supercross game, and this installment will have a new Career Mode. Players will start out as an amateur in the 250SX Future Class. From there, you have to work your way up the ranks to reach the professional level. However, you’ll want to be mindful of your racing as the developers have included a Shape System feature. Now when players take some nasty falls and injuries, you might find that it will actually have an impact on your performance. That will also mean training afterward and completing different task goals to get your character in the racing form once again.

#9 GRID Legends

Developer: Codemasters

Publisher: EA

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

Grid fans are getting another game installment this year with Grid Legends. This fast-paced racer throws players into different locations around the world, whether it’s racing in London to Moscow. However, developers have a Race Creator mode if you find that the challenges are not as enticing. Within this mode, players can craft up their own races to challenge friends. These will range from races centered around drifting, boost races to elimination-based challenges.

#8 MX vs ATV Legends

Developer: Rainbow Studios

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: PC, XBO, X/S, PS4, PS5

Release: NA

MX vs ATV is back at it again with a new entry to the franchise. MX vs ATV Legends is another installment that puts players into off-road races. These games feature different bikes, ATVs, and UTVs to race around in. While the courses are done through different man-made tracks or natural tracks across scenic environments. There have been several of these games released in the past, and the developers behind the project have worked on several MX vs ATV games. Outside of just going through different races, there is a career mode in place here. Players can become their legend through a career with branching paths, sponsorship opportunities, and promotional events.

#7 Dakar Desert Rally

Developer: Bigmoon Entertainment

Publisher: Saber Interactive

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Another off-road racing game you might be interested in is the Dakar Desert Rally. This is another series of racing games, but this one is based around an actual event. Dakar Rally is an annual rally raid based on off-road endurance races. During this event, racers are barreling down different dunes, rocks, and camel grass to reach the finish line. With Dakar Desert Rally, this is another take on the annual event where you’ll have different dune-based vehicles to race around in, including motorbikes. Developers are crafting this game up with different seasons and dynamic weather conditions. As a result, there might be points in a race where a vehicle gets stuck. You’ll be encouraged to tow and rescue a vehicle if this happens to earn some additional points and perhaps some good favor if the same situation happens to you.

#6 Assetto Corsa Competizione

Developer: Kunos Simulazioni

Publisher: Kunos Simulazioni

Platform: PC, XBO, PS4, X/S, PS5

Release: February 24, 2022 X/S, PS5

Assetto Corsa Competizione is not a new game. This title has been around since 2019. The video game was developed by Kunos Simulzaioni, who had previously released Assetto Corsa and is working on a new installment that won’t be available for a couple of years. This is a racing simulation game primarily focused on higher-end sports cars. You’ll race through different championships, whether it’s the Porsche Carrera Cup or the Audio R8 LMS Cup. Meanwhile, different game modes and race sessions are available, so you can expect some races that can last an hour. While this is not a new release, we have it on our list because the developers are bringing out a port for the game on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 platforms. This might even spark some interest in the game returning for a big Esports run again.

#5 CarX Street

Developer: CarX Technologies

Publisher: CarX Technologies

Platform: PC

Release: September 8, 2022

If you’re looking for more arcade-style racing, then CarX Street might be one to keep tabs on. We are still waiting for more details, but the visuals are already giving off the classic Need for Speed Underground vibes. This game is all about night street racing, where you’ll barrel down the roads featuring bustling streets and coastal highways. Drift, avoid other cars, and beat the competition out in your vehicle. Chances are you’ll get to customize your vehicles as well since the promotional marketing photos have a few cars decked out with custom paint jobs and even neon light strips under the car chassis. Again, however, we’ll have to wait for more details to come out on this upcoming title.

#4 Redout 2

Developer: 34BigThings

Publisher: Saber Interactive

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Redout was a surprise hit when it launched in 2016. The game was developed from the inspirations of other fast-paced and futuristic racers. This included franchises like F-Zero and Wipeout. Now Redout is getting a sequel this year. If you played the previous title, you could expect more of the same type of gameplay here. It’s high-speed and fluid racing with bright neon lights and hues throughout the course. We know that a lengthy career mode has hundreds of events to race through and online multiplayer races to participate in. Players can even customize their hovership to their liking. You can swap the chassis, wings, flaps, rudders, intercoolers, rocket engines to adjust the paint color scheme. We might not get another F-Zero game, but Redout had shaped up to be a solid alternative. Here’s hoping that the sequel also delivers in a big way.

#3 F1 2022

F1 2021

Developer: Codemasters

Publisher: EA Sports

Platform: TBA

Release: 2022

The F1 series has always been popular for those that enjoy simulation racing. As the name suggests, this is a racing game based around the F1 racing sport. Players are going through the season of racing. Typically, the game follows the racing season of racing but the past couple of years have been off because of the worldwide health pandemic. We know that several races are planned out this year with some returning tracks and a brand new circuit. So if these races don’t actually happen, we can likely expect to see them on the official F1 2022 game installment. Players can also expect My Team to appear again with this year’s video game release. If you want a break from the actual racing, you can take over the management side. You’ll create a driver, go through the different sponsors, suppliers, and crew working on the season. For now, we’re waiting for more information to hit the internet regarding F1 2022, but again these games have been a fan favorite with players, and expectations are high with the upcoming release.

#2 Forza Motorsport

Developer: Turn 10 Studios

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Platform: X/S, PC

Release: 2022

The Forza franchise is exclusive to Microsoft, and most recently, we received Forza Horizon 5. However, we do know that the more simulation-based mainline series will have another game coming out. We don’t know much of anything about it, but these games are always a massive hit and visually stunning. Likewise, Forza Motorsport has been around since 2005, so it has a very long history. Previously, the last mainline installment to hit the marketplace was back in 2017, which was Forza Motorsport 7. With that said, we know that the developers are dropping the number in the next installment and are just sticking with Forza Motorsport. Microsoft did unveil the game during the Xbox Games Showcase of 2020, so we should hear something about this game this year if not receive the game before 2022 wraps. Their previous release, Forza Horizon 5, launched last year, had a massive open-world map, countless vehicles, and incredible dynamic weather conditions. So we’re more than a little excited to see just how the next mainline installment holds up.

#1 Gran Turismo 7

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: March 4, 2022

It’s been a very long time since we received a new mainline Gran Turismo game. While Microsoft has the Forza franchise, Sony has been delivering the Gran Turismo series since 1997. The last mainline installment for the franchise was Gran Turismo 6 in 2013, although we did have Gran Turismo Sport in 2017. This year we should be getting our hands on the next number iteration, Gran Turismo 7. Fans can expect a more redefined GT experience with the development team working to bring out the past and present to this game and their views of the future. Outside of the traditional racing tracks and modes, we know that there are special events, championships, a tuning parts feature, and even different means to purchase in-game vehicles to race around in, such as a used car dealership. Perhaps you’ll find a diamond in the rough to race. While the game will be available on the PlayStation 4, more players might find some interest in PlayStation 5. For instance, we know that the game will offer 4K resolution and 60 FPS, but the DualSense controller will likely play around with the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Bonus

Bonus WRC 11

WRC 10

Developer: Kylotonn

Publisher: Nacon

Platform: TBA

Release: NA

We do have some bonus games to make mention of for this year, with the first being WRC 11. This is a World Rally Championship game, and if you’ve been a fan of this series, you’ll want to pick this game up. The developers are going through the past installments and offering a retrospective mode to give this game the best of experience for the series. After all, this is set to be the very last WRC game that the developers will get to craft up and release into the marketplace. Afterward, the IP will be handed off to Codemasters.

Bonus Nascar 22

Nascar 21

Developer: Motorsport Games

Publisher: Motorsport Games

Platform: TBA

Release: NA

NASCAR 22 has a lot to deliver for the fan base. The previous installment, NASCAR 21: Ignition, was extremely rough, and fans were not impressed with the development team’s delivery. It was suspected that the developers would just move on to the next installment as well rather than deliver too many updates for NASCAR 21: Ignition. We’re hopeful that the next installment delivers because fans were incredibly disappointed over last year’s release. For now, we’ll have to wait and see just what the studio brings out and how they plan to improve on the gameplay experience.

Bonus Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Developer: KT Racing

Publisher: Nacon

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: September 22, 2022

Another bonus title we want to put out there is Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. Test Drive is another series that has been around for years, with the first installment coming out into the marketplace back in 1987. Unfortunately, there has been a bit of a dormant period with Test Drive: Ferrari Racing Legends being the latest release, and that came out in 2012. However, in 2016 Nacon acquired the Test Drive IP and is rebooting the franchise. So far, we know that the game will feature complete recreation of the Hong Kong Island while also featuring a wide variety of sports cars ranging from Bugatti, Ferrari, Porsche, and Lamborghini.