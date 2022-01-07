Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – All 16 Retro Disc Locations

The Retro Discs are the most mysterious collectible in Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach. You don’t need them for an achievement or trophy, and they really don’t give you any benefits — they’re purely for Easter egg hunters. Each disc contains a bit of hidden lore related to Vanessa, the security guard that’s always chasing you around the Megaplex. The Retro Discs have hidden conversations with her that lore hounds are going to love.

To access the room where you can actually listen to Retro Discs, you need to acquire the Monty Claws and Chica Voice Box upgrades for Freddy Fazbear. Then, travel back to the starting hallway where we first encountered a rampaging Monty. There are two gates you can unlock, which lead downstairs to a dead-end wall. Use the Camera (acquired during the Monty Upgrade) to flash the wall and reveal a hidden door. Inside, you’ll find a recording device where you can input retro discs.

More Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach guides:

How To Get All Endings | How To Get The True Ending | How To Get The Fire Escape Ending | Super Secret Easter Egg Room | How To Solve The Mazercise Puzzle | Hoodie Upgrade Location | How To Beat Monty, Roxy & Chica Bosses | All Fizzy Faz Stamina Upgrades | All Freddy & Flashlight Upgrades | Walkthrough | Free Freddy & Get Out | Walkthrough | No Re-Entry & Escape The Daycare | Walkthrough | Prize Counter & Find Freddy | Walkthrough | Lost And Found, Rehearsal Space & Backstage | Walkthrough | Showtime, Parts And Service & Warehouse | Walkthrough | Fazer Blast, Dumpster Diving & Chica’s Beak | Walkthrough | Repair Robot Head, Stop Roxy & Get Out! | Walkthrough | Vanny [Final] | How To Save After 6AM | How To Unlock The Secret Daycare Room

All 16 Retro Disc Locations | Easter Egg Guide

Retro Discs are special Easter egg collectibles. To reveal them, you must be inside Freddy Fazbear and have acquired the Roxy Eyes upgrade. Once you look at the disc with Freddy, you can exit and pick it up on-foot with Gregory.

Retro Disc #1 : Rockstar Row – In the Kraken standee display opposite Freddy’s Room.

: Rockstar Row – In the Kraken standee display opposite Freddy’s Room. Retro Disc #2 : Atrium – On the treasure chest in Kid’s Cove.

: Atrium – On the treasure chest in Kid’s Cove. Retro Disc #3 : Atrium – On the floor straight ahead from the Main Stage. This is the area where Roxy usually patrols.

: Atrium – On the floor straight ahead from the Main Stage. This is the area where Roxy usually patrols. Retro Disc #4 : Roxy’s Raceway – Take the right path from the entrance to the Raceway to reach Roxy’s Salon. In this area, look opposite the salon entrance to find a Roxy Plush with this disc.

: Roxy’s Raceway – Take the right path from the entrance to the Raceway to reach Roxy’s Salon. In this area, look opposite the salon entrance to find a Roxy Plush with this disc. Retro Disc #5: Fazer Blast – In the lobby after exiting the elevator, look on the trophy display.

Retro Disc #6 : Bakery – Check the shiny golden cupcake in the bakery.

: Bakery – Check the shiny golden cupcake in the bakery. Retro Disc #7 : Monty’s Gator Golf – On the balcony with the final hole.

: Monty’s Gator Golf – On the balcony with the final hole. Retro Disc #8 : Bonny Bowling – There’s a small Out-Of-Order stage in the kitchen with the disc.

: Bonny Bowling – There’s a small Out-Of-Order stage in the kitchen with the disc. Retro Disc #9 : Maintenance Tunnels – Return to the Maintenance Tunnels and continue following the tutorial path until you reach the bathroom where we first encountered Chica. On this path, look for a couch in a room with a drawing of Freddy.

: Maintenance Tunnels – Return to the Maintenance Tunnels and continue following the tutorial path until you reach the bathroom where we first encountered Chica. On this path, look for a couch in a room with a drawing of Freddy. Retro Disc #10: West Arcade – In the Fazcade where DJ Music Man lurks, go to the second floor and enter the second karaoke room.

Retro Disc #11 : Roxy’s Raceway – In the Bumper Cars area, you’ll find a disc above one of the vehicles.

: Roxy’s Raceway – In the Bumper Cars area, you’ll find a disc above one of the vehicles. Retro Disc #12 : Mazercise – Found at the Soda Fountain.

: Mazercise – Found at the Soda Fountain. Retro Disc #13 : Atrium – To the right from the Gator Golf entrance, there’s a passage leading to Rockstar Row — there’s a stage with cutouts of Freddy and Bonny.

: Atrium – To the right from the Gator Golf entrance, there’s a passage leading to Rockstar Row — there’s a stage with cutouts of Freddy and Bonny. Retro Disc #14 : Maintenance Tunnels – Go down to where you first learned to hide when Vanessa appeared. From the Medical Booth, go up the stairs (through the gate) to reach this disc.

: Maintenance Tunnels – Go down to where you first learned to hide when Vanessa appeared. From the Medical Booth, go up the stairs (through the gate) to reach this disc. Retro Disc #15: Backstage – On the pedestal in the Rehearsal Room, through the door from Rockstar Row.

Retro Disc #16: Atrium – From the Main Stage, take the hallway leading to Rockstar Row. There’s a Helper Staff bot standee with the disc.

And that’s all 16. Now you can learn all about Vanessa’s dark history. Don’t even ask us what all that weird writing means on the wall to the right of the disc player.