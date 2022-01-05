AYA Neo Next announced as the latest handheld gaming

AYA Neo Next recently announced its latest handheld gaming PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor. The handheld also features Radeon Vega graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM. You can opt for either the 1TB or 2TB PCIe NVMe Storage options. The AYA Neo Next also comes with a 7 inch IPS touchscreen display along with game controllers which are user-replaceable. The design of the Neo Next is heavily based on the original AYA Neo which was available with AMD Ryzen 4000U processors.

The newer version of the handheld PC comes with an added fingerprint sensor in the power button. The device has added support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. A new improved vibration motor has been added to the AYA Neo Next for better haptic feedback. With up to 32GB of RAM, AYA’s 2022 models will be the first handheld gaming PC with such high memory found in the AYA Neo Next Pro. According to the company, there will be four different models available with different specs and pricing:

AYA Neo Next with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage for $1315 retail / $1265 at launch

with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage for $1315 retail / $1265 at launch AYA Neo Next Advance with 16GB RAM and 2TB storage for $1465 retail / $1365 launch

with 16GB RAM and 2TB storage for $1465 retail / $1365 launch AYA Neo Next Advance Signature Edition with 16GB/2TB for $1465 / $1345 (only 300 units)

with 16GB/2TB for $1465 / $1345 (only 300 units) AYA Neo Next Pro with 32GB RAM and 2TB storage for $1565 / $1465

There will only be 500 units produced of the AYA Neo Next Pro during the first batch. The Neo Next and Neo Next Pro are a huge upgrade from the Ryzen 4000U series chips with Zen 2 CPU cores to Ryzen 7 5800U with Zen 3 CPUs. The one thing that isn’t a huge upgrade between the models is the fact that both chips use a similar AMD Radeon Vega integrated GPU.

AYA had bad timing while announcing their new handheld as AMD unveiled its Ryzen 6000 mobile processors. The 6000 series come with Zen 3+ CPU cores and RDNA 2 graphics which are said to bring a 2X boost in graphics performance. The AYA Neo is going to be crowdfunded from February and is said to be shipped from the end of March.

Although the Ryzen 7 5800U chip is no longer state-of-the-art, it was the best processor the Chinese company could get their hands on. The company says that it will release a version with a higher-performance Ryzen 6000 chip as soon as possible.