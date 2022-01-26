14 NEW Horror Games of 2022

Each year we get a ton of great new horror games worth sinking some hours into. 2022 is no exception, as already we have quite a few horror titles we think you should keep some tabs on. There are plenty of different titles to check out, from some unusual novelty horror games to classic IPs getting a proper remake. Of course, you’ll want to keep tabs on this page as well. We’ll continue to update this list with new terrifying games to scare you witless this year.

#14 Choo-Choo Charles

Developer: Two Star Games

Publisher: Two Star Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

Choo-Choo Charles is an unusual horror game. In this title, players navigate an area using an old rusty train fitted with a machine gun. Unfortunately, you soon realize a monstrous train fitted with spider legs is somewhere in the area as well. With the townsfolk in peril and your own life at stake, players are forced to battle against this creature. You’ll use the train to reach different areas quickly, find scraps to upgrade your train and attempt to rid the world from Choo-Choo Charles.

#13 Evil Nun: The Broken Mask

Developer: Glowstick Entertainment

Publisher: Keplerians, Glowstick Entertainment

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

A popular mobile game was remade and being delivered to the PC platform. Evil Nun: The Broken Mask puts players into a role of a child. Sent to a religious summer camp, players soon find themselves locked in a horrifying school. With a mad and evil nun, Sister Madeline, seeking to punish children with a giant hammer, you’ll need to escape. Players will have to sneak around, solve puzzles and get away from the AI.

#12 Unholy

Developer: Duality Games

Publisher: Duality Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

Unholy is a rather interesting horror title in terms of the narrative. Players take the role of a mother named Saidah, one of the last remaining humans living in the Last City. This city is operated by a class-style system where humans are regarded as the bottom tier while other creatures thrive above. Each day there is a fear of higher-ranked classes crashing below and overtaking the area. As a result, humans are forced to live in shadows. One day Saidah’s child is abducted, resulting in her risking her life seeking clues. Most of the game will rely on being stealthy and even using items to help impersonate a creature of a particular class. As mentioned, stealth is mainly the approach you’ll need to go through the game, but it does seem that there are some combat elements. However, dead bodies could attract others to search the area, making killing risky.

#11 Martha is Dead

Developer: LKA

Publisher: Wired Productions

Platforms: PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PC

Release: February 24, 2022

Martha is Dead is a first-person psychological horror game that puts players into 1944. The brutal war between the Germans and Allied forces rages on within Italy. However, a young woman’s body is discovered. Drown and left with a mystery as to what happened to the moments leading up to this death; players will set off to find the truth. It’s a game centered around folklore and tragedy that comes with war. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for this game to launch into the marketplace as it missed 2021’s intended launch window. Now, the game is going for a February 2022 release.

#10 Fobia St. Dinfna Hotel

Developer: Pulsatrix Studios

Publisher: Pulsatrix Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

Fobia St. Dinfna Hotel is a psychological horror game that’s a bit like Outlast. You’re a journalist that happens to stay at a hotel. However, you soon find out that the hotel is far from ordinary. Worlds collide, and now you’re stuck in a place that hosts all sorts of supernatural entities. To figure out what’s going on, our protagonist Roberto must use his journalist’s gumption. You’ll explore, solve puzzles, and attempt to uncover the dark mysteries behind this building. Meanwhile, you’ll also have to use a special camera that will allow the ability to see what’s going on within both worlds.

#9 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: April 28, 2022

S.T.A.K.E.R. 2 was something that developers tried to get off the ground in the past. While development was going on for this title for a small period, it eventually ended. However, several years later, GSC Game World got the installment back in development. We know that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will once again put players into a bounty hunter type of role where you’ll head into the Zone, an area heavily radiated over the Chernobyl incident. While you seek out loot and information, you’ll find yourself also being sought out by mutated hostiles—likewise, a barrage of anomalies that will prove to be incredibly dangerous.

#8 Scorn

Developer: Ebb Software

Publisher: Ebb Software

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: October 2022

After not hitting the goals Ebb Software had hoped for when presenting Scorn on Kickstarter, the game managed to continue full production thanks to a private investor. This upcoming FPS horror title doesn’t have much background information. The development studio is hoping players are thrown into this nightmarish world and from there are forced into exploring while fighting off grotesque monsters. As players explore, they will uncover information about the organic world they’ll be venturing around in. Visually, the game is quick to gain some attention with the developers being inspired by H. R. Giger. However, it’s a bit of a mystery as to what story we’ll be unfolding in this strange organic world. While the game missed out on releasing in 2021, it looks like the developers are pushing for an October 2022 release window.

#7 Evil Dead: The Game

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Boss Team Games

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 2022

Revealed during The Game Awards 2020, we received the announcement for Evil Dead: The Game. The game looks a lot like Dead By Daylight or Friday The 13th: The Game in which players take control of a character such as Ash and must work with a team to close an interdimensional portal. With a portal open somewhere in the woods, players will find all kinds of different monsters popping into our realm. This is a multiplayer-focused game, so you can either play together as a group defending the world from these unwelcome inhabitants, or you can take control of a demonic creature and fight against the group of survivors.

#6 Sons of the Forest

Developer: Endnight Games

Publisher: Endnight Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

You may recall The Forest from Endnight Games. The title was released back in 2018 after being available in Early Access. Overall, the game was a survival title as players were stuck in the woods looking for a means of escape. Now a new sequel is in the works called Sons of the Forest. Players are seemingly taking a trek back into the woods as a means to hunt down the supernatural elements that lurk within it. We’re expecting quite an intense and horrifying experience. The footage showcased so far has quite a few new mutated creatures to fight off, and it does look like you’ll be able to go through this game with a friend. There will likely be plenty of survival elements, just as there were in the first game. You’ll likely need to find resources, craft up different buildings, walls, and weapons to use against the mutated enemy creatures.

#5 Ghostwire Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, PS5

Release: 2022

From Tango Gameworks, the developers behind The Evil Within series, comes a new IP, GhostWire: Tokyo. This video game was unveiled during E3 2019, where we got a snippet of information. Acting as a third-person action type video game with spooky elements scattered without, players are in for a new kind of horror game from the development studio. We didn’t get a ton of information from the announcement presentation of GhostWire: Tokyo though we do know that, as the title suggests, this game will be set within Tokyo. Something strange has been going on within the city, and it seems that people are entirely vanishing out of thin air. Players are tasked with finding out what is causing all the vanishings, and along the way, you’ll come across supernatural entities that may be hostile or nice. It’s a unique jump from The Evil Within, which offered a more linear horror approach, while it seems that GhostWire: Tokyo is looking to take a more open world stance to the gameplay. With that said, this seems to be more action-oriented with horror elements.

#4 The Outlast Trials

Developer: Red Barrels

Publisher: Red Barrels

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

Red Barrels was first established in 2011 where the developer brought out a massively successful horror series called Outlast. The video game franchise only has two mainline installments, but we know that the third title is in The Outlast Trials’ works. This will be a unique title compared to the previous two installments in that this game is focused on multiplayer. No information has really come out about the game, but from what has been stated, the title will focus on test subjects that were conducted during a cold war experiment. Because of how popular the first two games are, we imagine there will be quite a few players interested in diving into this installment when it launches at some point this year.

#3 The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance Studios, Inc., Skybound Entertainment

Publisher: Krafton

Platforms: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: 2022

Dead Space might be getting a remake this year, but one of the main driving forces for its creation was Glen Schofield. Currently, Glen is working at Striking Distance Studios, where they are developing The Callisto Protocol. This is a survival horror game set within the PUBG: Battlegrounds universe. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen a ton of footage and marketing materials released for this game quite yet. However, we do know that this game is set in the distant future where you’re taking the role of a prisoner. On transport to a prison facility at Jupiter’s moon Callisto, your ship is suddenly invaded by aliens leaving you to fight for your survival.

#2 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platforms: PC, PS4, NS, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 4, 2022

Dying Light 2: Stay Human was a game that quite a few fans were hopeful of picking up last year. Unfortunately, the game was pushed back, so it’s on our anticipated 2022 list. If you’ve played the original Dying Light video game, then you know what’s going on in this one. You’re essentially stuck in a world full of the undead. Players are simply working to survive with a safe haven established and run by various factions. There’s a bigger focus on melee and parkour combat in these games. This means players will run around, climb, and vault over objects. Another element that makes Dying Light a bit unique compared to other zombie-based games is the day and night cycle system. During the day, the zombies are more passive. However, at night these become incredibly aggressive and quite a bit faster.

#1 Dead Space Remake

Developer: Motive Studios

Publisher: EA

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

Dead Space was a classic survival horror franchise back in the early 2010s. However, after three mainline installments, EA pulled the plug on the franchise. For years, fans have been waiting for EA to dust off the IP and give it another chance. Fortunately, that time had finally come with EA’s Motive Studios working on a proper Dead Space remake. The developers are looking to follow the original game closely, but they also have three mainline installments to look at for adaptations and inspiration. So far, details have been a bit slim on the Dead Space remake, but again this will follow engineer Isaac Clarke who ventures to a ship to repair it. However, players will find that horrifying alien creatures called Necromorphs have infected the ship and its crew.

Bonus

Bonus Resident Evil Re:Verse

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2022

Resident Evil fans will have a multiplayer game coming out this year. Resident Evil Re:Verse is based on a six-player deathmatch. Players are dropped into the game as they battle it out through various iconic environments from the franchise like the Raccoon City Police Department. Essentially, you’ll scavenge for items and resources as you attempt to take out another player. While players will take the role of different protagonists like Jill and Leon, there are antagonists you’ll get transformed into throughout the match. This can be a generic BOW, Nemesis, to one of the leading antagonists in Resident Evil 7, Jack Baker. This game was meant to come out back in 2021 alongside Resident Evil Village’s previously released. However, Resident Evil Re:Verse is looking to make its grand debut sometime this year.

Bonus The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Developer: Gun Interactive

Publisher: Gun Interactive

Platforms: NA

Release: NA

At the end of 2021, it was officially announced that The Texas Chainsaw Massacre IP would receive a new video game. Everyone is familiar with this iconic horror movie franchise, and now we’ll soon get a multiplayer gameplay experience. We’re still waiting on official details to make their way out into the public, but there is plenty of expectations that this game will end up like Friday the 13th: The Game or Dead by Daylight. Essentially, players here might end up being survivors trying to break from the area while another player will control the iconic villain. Of course, at the moment, we’re waiting on actual details to make their way out into the public.

Bonus The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Developer: Supermassive Games

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

The Dark Pictures Anthology has released games that give players a small horror experience. Each game has played the same way as you control a group of characters and make a series of choices that alter the narrative. Meanwhile, the gameplay thrives on exploration and QTEs. The fourth and final installment to this first season of video games, The Devil in Me, is coming out this year. So far, it looks like the narrative is based around a group of documentary film crew checking out a replica murder castle. However, the group soon realizes it’s a trap with a killer somewhere among them.