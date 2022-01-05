Battlefield 2042 is losing player base in the Europe Portal Servers

It has come to attention that Battlefield 2042 is not doing quite well on the European market. The game by DICE studio is known to be one of the most famous FPS games in the market and the game seems like it’s losing its player base just a year since its release. One PC player highlights how the game has under 100 players playing the game on the Europe server.

Battlefield 2042 is a futuristic game that is based on warfare in the future. The game features futuristic weapons and gadgets like deployable turrets and drones. The concept of the game was not loved by die-hard fans of the series which led to many players abandoning the game since its release. Although Battlefield 2042 is not one of the more successful games by DICE, there are many players who would still love to play Battlefield Portal. There are a few mentions of players wishing Battlefield Portal was available as a standalone game.

The Portal lets players play with different gameplay options and assets across many of the series’ most iconic games to create unique custom modes. These custom modes can be played by players in a multiplayer. Although the portal feature is something that is loved by many players, the over all game is failing to keep fans engaged.

The game’s difficult launch is one of the main reasons for the lack of players playing the game as the number of glitches in the game make it almost impossible to play. After being badly rated by players from all over the world, the game’s decline began. With thousands of negative reviews for the game on Steam, the game seems to be in a difficult place which is the main reason for the lack of players playing the game.