NVIDIA set to launch their latest GPU: The 3090 Ti

NVIDIA has announced its latest graphics card in the 30 series. Gamers all over the world are extremely excited to hear about the launch of RTX 3090 Ti. The RTX 3090 Ti is said to be the fastest gaming graphics card yet. The new GPU will be based on the GA102 graphics processor from NVIDIA. The new card adapts the Ampere architecture and is said to have 24GB of faster GDDR6X memory clocked at 21 Gbps. The VRAM comes with a 384-bit memory bus that enables 1 TB/s of maximum theoretical bandwidth. The latest card is said to be 7.7% faster than its successor.

The Founders Edition of the RTX 3090 Ti has a triple-slot design, similar to the RTX 3090. The powerful GPU comes with a single 16 pin power connector which will require 450W of power. Many custom models need a 1000W power supply which sets it as a GPU for high-end systems.

The RTX 3090 Ti will have a significantly higher base clock of 1560 MHz which can be boosted to 1860 MHz. The clock speed of the RTX 3090 Ti is around 12% higher than the original RTX 3090 while the boost speed makes it 10% better than the latter. The new GPU will offer up to 40 TFLOPS of single-precision computing power.

Although the MSRP of the card has not been announced, it is expected to be quite expensive considering the performance. Nvidia’s Jeff Fisher addressed the GPU to be “a monster of a GPU”. Some of the main applications that the GPU can be used for are 4K gaming and AI tasks. There’s also 78 teraflops for ray tracing and 320 teraflops for AI tasks which makes it ideal for the aforementioned applications.