11 NEW Multiplayer Games of 2022

Due to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak, there might have been quite a few game delays. However, these delays just made 2022 completely stacked with incredible games that we can’t wait to get our hands on. In this list, we’re going to highlight some of the best new multiplayer video games that we think you should be keeping tabs on. Of course, you’ll want to check back regularly as we’ll continue to update this list throughout 2022.

Disclaimer Update: Diablo 4 & Overwatch 2 was removed as they are now slated to release in 2023.

#11 Crossfire X

Developer: Remedy Entertainment, Smilegate Entertainment

Publisher: Smilegate Entertainment

Platforms: XBO, X/S

Release: February 10, 2022

You might know Crossfire as an already established free-to-play FPS video game in marketplaces located outside of the west. However, a new revamp of the game is coming out, known as CrossfireX, which will again put players into two factions as you attempt to go through various game modes. We’re likely going to see a significant overhaul in terms of visuals, and we know that there will be a story campaign for players to go through. Outside of the multiplayer, which is being handled by Smilegate, we understand that the solo campaign will be coming out from Remedy Entertainment. We haven’t seen this game showcased online in a good while now, but that might also be due to the worldwide health pandemic pushing some of the development progress back. At any rate, we’re still slated to receive this game within February of this year.

#10 The King of Fighters XV

Developer: SNK

Publisher: SNK, Koch Media

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, X/S

Release: February 17, 2022

The King of Fighters franchise will receive a new installment. Known as The King of Fighters XV, this installment was first teased back in 2018, and since its first announcement, we have seen this game get pushed into 2022. The game has a strong history, and you likely are familiar with what to expect here. This installment will continue to have a three-character battle system. You’ll also find a wide assortment of characters making an appearance. SNK developed this game to feature thirteen teams at the start of the game with over thirty different fighters. This will also be a decent entry for newcomers who might be new to fighting titles. There is a single-button system to allow players a bit easier to pull off different combination attacks and special moves.

#9 Splatoon 3

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: NS

Release: 2022

Another installment to the Splatoon franchise is coming out with Splatoon 3. We don’t have a specific release date quite yet when writing this description. However, players will find that the game will keep the same overall mechanics that this game series is known for. Players will be taking control of Inklings and Octolings as they battle against each other for territory. We can expect more maps to battle within, likely some new weapons to make use of, and a story campaign to solo through. Nintendo is planning to get this game out into the marketplace in 2022, so we should start seeing more content and marketing materials released. We just have to wait for likely some new Nintendo Directs to come out before some actual Splatoon 3 news to come out.

#8 Grid legends

Developer: Codemasters

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

The Grid franchise first started in 2008 with Race Driver: Grid. Now we have Grid Legends coming out this February. If you’re unfamiliar with the IP, this is a racing video game series from developers Codemasters. These are the folks behind video games like the F1 series and Project Cars. This upcoming racing title will have over a hundred tracks and vehicles to race through, and there is also a story mode. If you’ve been following the franchise, this will be the first time our protagonist will get some actual attention and narrative. Overall, the franchise has had favorable reviews. We’re certainly interested in seeing how the series has adapted since it was last brought out into their marketplace with the 2019 release of Grid. For instance, we’ll likely see some tracks make a return. We know that there is going to be different real-life track circuits available along with some city circuits as well.

#7 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Developer: KT Racing

Publisher: Nacon

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: September 22, 2022

Another racing game you might be interested in picking up this year is Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. The Test Drive has been around for decades, with the first game starting back in 1987. Now, the franchise has been going through a small dormant period, with Test Drive: Ferrari Racing Legends being the latest release in 2012. The game won’t be available towards the end of September. However, we do have some details about this upcoming installment. We know that this will be another open-world entry to the Unlimited series of Test Drive. We also know that the game will feature a recreation of Hong Kong Island. Players will also find a variety of vehicles from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Dodge, Bugatti, and Apollo.

#6 Company of Heroes 3

Developer: Relic Entertainment

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

There has been a long gap between the Company of Heroes games. The first mainline installment came out in 2006, and we didn’t receive Company of Heroes 2 until 2013. Finally, this year, we’re getting ready for Company of Heroes 3. This is a real-time strategy video game set within World War II. The game setting will be explicitly based on Italian and North African theaters. We’re sure that there will be some new additions brought in with this installment. For instance, we know a Tactical Pause System is coming for Company of Heroes 3. With this new feature, players will be able to pause the game and string together commands to trigger after resuming the game. Unfortunately, at the time of writing this description, the game is only slated to release in late 2022, so there might be a chance we won’t actually see this game hit the marketplace until 2023.

#5 Tom Clancy’s XDefiant

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: NA

Ubisoft is taking a stab at a free-to-play arena shooter. Unfortunately, we don’t have a ton of information on the game, and so far, there was only one pre-alpha beta available. However, it looks like a fast-paced shooter with three main factions battling against each other. Players will be able to pick from the Wolves representing the Ghost Recon franchise, Echelon, which is centered around the Splinter Cell IP, and Outcasts and Cleaners from The Division. Each character will have loadouts, devices, traits, items, and abilities to make use of. Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date attached to this game, so we’re uncertain if we’ll actually see Tom Clancy’s XDefiant launch in 2022 or not.

#4 Skull & Bones

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: NA

Skull & Bones is an upcoming Ubisoft video game where players will set out on the sea searching for loot and goods to steal. The gameplay mechanics look similar to Ubisoft’s past video game release, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, where players will call out orders to their crew during combat while sailing their ship. This will also be a multiplayer-focused experience as players can team up and fight against one another. Likewise, there is always competition to become the most notorious pirate within the sea. For instance, there is a game mode known as Loot Hunt where two groups are tasked with finding treasure and increasing their riches though how you handle yourself as a pirate is completely up to you. Of course, with that said, there is some concern towards microtransactions and if this game will end up following a pay-to-win gameplay component. Still, we haven’t seen this game in a rather long time now, and there have been rumors of troubled development. So we’re hopeful that 2022 will at least bring some official news on the title, if not the game itself.

#3 Project L

Developer: Riot Games

Publisher: Riot Games

Platforms: PC

Release: NA

Riot Games is best known for League of Legends, which is their bread and butter. The popular MOBA title has been around since 2009, and it’s certainly not slowing down anytime soon. However, there are other ventures that Riot Games would like to dabble in, and one of those happens to be Project L. So far, it’s only the working title name right now, and we’re left waiting for more information, but we do know that this is a fighting game. Being that they are the makers of League of Legends, you can expect the roster of characters to appear in this game as well. With that said, you probably won’t see the entire roster end up in the fighting game. So far, only a small snippet of footage has been released showcasing the game, and it looks like a hit 2.5D fighting game with the development team tapping into the League of Legends IP. Unfortunately, there’s no information out quite yet on when we’ll get a copy of the game.

#2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: January 20, 2022

Rainbow Six Siege is a massively popular online tactical FPS that sparked tournament events and a fun multiplayer competitive title to enjoy online. However, another game in the works will likely have the same overall style of competitive gameplay but with a twist to the premise. Ubisoft had unveiled Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction in 2019 during E3 when it was originally titled Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine. Of course, after 2020 hit, Ubisoft altered the name. This multiplayer game will throw players against an alien parasite that turns humans into hostile creatures. As a result, players are forced to work together and fight off the creatures or helping each other to refrain from turning into a monster if infected. Previously, the game was often compared to the special timed event in Rainbow Six Siege called Operation Chimera. However, we have since seen quite a bit of footage showcasing plenty of tactical teamwork action. Likewise, this game is heading out into the marketplace early this year.

#1 Gran Turismo 7

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5

Release: March 4, 2022

The Gran Turismo series has been an iconic racing franchise for the Sony PlayStation line of consoles. Within this game, players take the role of a driver across several different tournaments and racing exhibitions. Likewise, the game throws all sorts of different vehicles to race with on various tracks. Like with the past installments, the game will feature a multiplayer mode that allows players to race in other events. If you pick this game up on the PlayStation 5, we can likely expect a big focus around the DualSense controller. Thanks to the innovations made to the DualSense controller, players will likely experience haptic feedback and resistance triggers as they hit different terrains, drifts, or just how the car handles when taking off. Unfortunately, getting a PlayStation 5 is pretty hard to do these days, so, fortunately, it will also be available on the PlayStation 4.

Bonus

Bonus Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: March 25, 2022

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off of the incredibly popular Borderlands franchise. We’ll be going through this game following the iconic and chaotic Borderlands 2 character, Tiny Tina. However, it’s worth noting that you don’t have to play any of the Borderlands games to enjoy this title. Instead, players are getting a standalone experience here where the focus is around a fantasy world where spells and melee weapons take the lead. With that said, players can expect the same loot system where you’ll come across a plethora of unique gear pieces. You’ll also find that this game will thrive when played with friends. However, we’re still waiting on more information to come out regarding the premise. Right now, we’ll be going through this new whimsical adventure, fighting off monsters and seeking to end the tyrannical Dragon Lord later this year.

Bonus Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Fans of the Batman franchise will get a new game to enjoy later this year. In Gotham Knights, we’re not taking on the role of the Dark Knight. Instead, this game will focus on a story where Bruce Wayne has perished. With Batman no longer a threat to villains and criminal scum, we see Gotham City turn into a hostile playground. Players here will be taking the role of Batman’s closest allies, Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing, as they now take on Gotham City’s most nefarious criminals to keep citizens safe. In the game, players will be getting an action RPG experience where each character has their own unique attributes and abilities. While you’ll likely play around as each character at some point through the campaign, developers WB Games Montreal are crafting the title to allow drop-in multiplayer support. At any time, a friend can join into the action seamlessly to lend a hand. They can also drop right out of the game without interrupting the campaign.