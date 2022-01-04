Fortnite: Chapter 3 – How To Start With A Guaranteed Mythic Loadout

The new Tent added in Fortnite: Battle Royale Season 3 is a game-changer. With this simple tool, you can carry over your best loot from one game to the next — and some players are using nasty tricks to give themselves an instant advantage. If you’re looking for an easier way to get some of the best loot and bring it with you. With a little trickery, it is possible to load up on the best stuff in a safe environment, then bring your awesome gear into a normal lobby. Of course, if you die, you’ll lose everything you worked so hard to gain. And randomness can make this kind of tricky play a complete waste of time.

That’s just the nature of Battle Royale. The unpredictability is part of the fun! But if you’re sick of scrounging and just want the best stuff right away, here’s a few tips to help you reach the top of the ranks without even trying. For one game, at least. I recommend saving this loadout for Crown Rounds — those are rounds after you earn a Crown Royale. Once you’re wearing the crown, you’ll have a target on your back so it only makes sense to keep a backup of powerful gear in your tent. Keep a tent stocked with these items and you’ll be ready to defend yourself for huge bonuses.

To setup our Mythic Loadout, you’ll need a tent — you’ll find these all over the place in Season 3, so the real trouble is acquiring the Mythic Loadout we want. Here’s a simple set of gear you can get guaranteed. No randomness required.

To make acquiring this gear easier, you can setup a new account — or lose lots of rounds. New Accounts or low-skill accounts (with Crossplay disabled) are more likely to enter matches with 60% or more bots. This isn’t really required as these items can be farmed on any game mode.

This is the Mythic Loadout we’re going to aim for. A powerful medium-range weapon, an explosive long-range weapon, and the best healing item in the game.

Mythic Loadout: Foundation’s MK-7 Assault Rifle Boom Sniper 6 Chili Chug Splashes



How To Get The MK-Seven Assault Rifle

The Mythic MK-Seven Assault Rifle is dropped by The Foundation when defeated — and he’s extremely difficult to beat. He’s located in The Sanctuary on the map. He will not attack unless attacked himself and can be revived by NPCs in the area. If he is defeated, he is guaranteed to drop the MK-Seven Assault Rifle.

To make acquiring it easier, you can wait for the storm to kill The Foundation for you. Acquire Web Shooters (for the extra mobility) and bring lots of healing items so you can enter the storm and acquire the dropped MK-Seven. Web Shooters are located in backpacks near webs — you can find web shooters at the Daily Bugle, north of The Foundation, Chonker’s Speedway, and Condo Canyon.

How To Get The Boom Sniper & Chili Chug Splash

Next, we want to get the Boom Sniper and Chili Chug Splash. Both are located at the small farm called the Llama Homestead, down the road southwest of Logjam Lumberyard. There’s a guaranteed Supply Llama drop here. Shoot the Supply Llama to destroy it and you’ll always gain a Chili Chug Splash x6.

The Boom Sniper can be purchased from Lt. John Llama at the Llama Homestead for 500 Bars. It is expensive, so if you prefer to just have the Mythic MK-Seven Assault Rifle as your primary, you can skip this step. The Chili Chug Splash is too valuable — this stuff will keep you and your teammates alive.

Once you’ve got your tent, you can stash these items in your tent. As long as you don’t take them out, they’ll always be around and ready to be dispatched. You don’t have to collect all this gear in a single session, but this is a deadly combination of items that are relatively easy to get with a little practice.