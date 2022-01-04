Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – 2 Tricks To Open Any Door In The Game Early | Security Level 10 Guide

Security Doors are the bane of your existence in Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach. If you’re sick of being locked out early, there are two methods players have discovered to make busting through barriers easier. Security Breach isa pretty buggy game, and we’re going to use that fact to our advantage. Already speedrunners are using these tactics to enter areas much, much earlier than you’re allowed — you can even unlock those perpetually locked Security Level 10 / 12 doors. If you’re really curious to see what’s behind the curtain, here are two methods you can use to enter any door in the game.

Just remember, this only works on doors. Gates that Monty or Chica can open with upgrades don’t count. You’ll have to shatter those animatronics and pillage their parts to enter those doors — even though, sometimes, there are glitches you can use to break through. We won’t be covering those here. This is all about the doors.

How To Open Any Door Using Freddy Fazbear

This method allows you to access locked doors much, much earlier in the game than intended. It’s a tricky method that requires summoning Freddy Fazbear — Freddy, when summoned, can go through any door in the Pizzaplex. Even if you can’t open it yet, Freddy can run through. But you’ll still be locked out thanks to an invisible wall. There’s a way to get around that invisible wall.

Stand next to the locked door you want to get inside.

Summon Freddy Fazbear. He should appear behind the door — the door will open when he walks through. This isn’t always the case, so you may need to leave the area and try again.

Once Freddy opens the door, crawl inside his chest cavity.

Turn to face the door you want to get through — standing right next to it so the door remains open — then exit. You’ll be deposited on the other side of the invisible barrier.

This method words for any high level door — especially cool for getting through those Security Level 10 doors that are currently impossible to open. There’s another method that’s a lot easier to pull off. If you’re struggling with this method, you can collect infinite security passes later in the game.

How To Get Maximum Security Level With A Backstage Trick

During the sequence where you travel to the Backstage Security Office to acquire the Main Stage disc, you’ll need to use the cameras in the lockdown event to stop the attacking animatronics and let Freddy reach you. After escaping through the vent and completing the security event, you can actually return to the Backstage Security Office immediately.

After escaping the Backstage Security Office, don’t go straight to the Main Stage / Atrium. Instead, return to the Backstage Security Office — another Security Pass will be available to collect. You can repeat this process (leave and return) to get infinite Security Level. You really only need to go to Security Level 8 to get through any door in the Pizzaplex with stuff behind it. There are Security Level 10 / 12 doors, but there’s nothing behind them. Still, if you want to explore the out-of-bounds areas of the map, you can do that with this glitch.