Modders create a VR mod for Resident 2 and 3 remakes

Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes receive a mod that adds VR support to both games which include motion controls. Praydog and Cursey are two modders who have released the VR and motion mods on their Github page. The mod adds VR support for players to be able to play the game in first-person mode while in VR. Motion controls have also been added to the game which helps players aim weapons with their hands. New mechanics in terms of weapon collisions have been implemented and a new system for accurately calculating the knife damage has also been added.

The modders have gone all the way with the mods by including an option to experience the cut scenes in first-person mode instead of the usual third person. It is to be noted that you may lose some information during parts where the devs have used a fixed-angle camera for cinematic reasons.

For all the players who are looking to try out the new VR mod for Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, you can follow the following steps:

Download the file Extract the contents of the zip file to the root folder of the game Install the package

The Github page also includes tips for getting the mods set up correctly and for tweaking settings to ensure you get the best experience you can. The modders have said to be developing VR mods for Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village. Although Resident Evil 7 received PSVR support at launch, there was never an option for PC VR users. The mods for Resident Evil 7 will mostly work like the mods for the remake games and have been said to be better than the ones coming out officially for the PSVR.