Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – How To Save After 6AM | Endgame Guide

The most annoying part of FNaF: Security Breach is waiting at the very end of the game. If you choose to stay and explore more of the Mega Pizzaplex, you’ll have to do it without the benefit of saving. Seriously, you have to complete multiple story areas and even fight a boss all without a single save. And considering how difficult some of the challenges can be in this game, it’s no surprise players are searching for any method to get around this limitation.

We’ve found a way to re-enable all the save stations in the game. I recommend making a separate save file if you do this — this is technically a glitch, and it may be fixed in the future. Alternatively, the devs might just give us a break and let us save even after completing the game. I’m crossing my fingers. Until patches drop in the future, this is the only way to keep your save game.

More Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach guides:

How To Get All Endings | How To Get The True Ending | Super Secret Easter Egg Room | How To Solve The Mazercise Puzzle | Hoodie Upgrade Location | How To Beat Monty, Roxy & Chica Bosses | All Fizzy Faz Stamina Upgrades | All Freddy & Flashlight Upgrades | Walkthrough | Free Freddy & Get Out | Walkthrough | No Re-Entry & Escape The Daycare | Walkthrough | Prize Counter & Find Freddy | Walkthrough | Lost And Found, Rehearsal Space & Backstage | Walkthrough | Showtime, Parts And Service & Warehouse | Walkthrough | Fazer Blast, Dumpster Diving & Chica’s Beak | Walkthrough | Repair Robot Head, Stop Roxy & Get Out! | Walkthrough | Vanny [Final]

How To Save Past 6AM | Endgame Guide

To save your game after 6AM — after reaching the exit gate and choosing to “Stay” — you’ll need to complete the following.

Go to Roxy’s Raceway — go down to the right side construction area and find the spare head box. A new head will have appeared.

— go down to the construction area and find the box. A new head will have appeared. Pick up the head and the day timer will reset to 5:15. All Save Stations are now unlocked.

As stated above, make a separate save file after using this method so you can reload from the 6AM choice. At this point, you can continue and complete any tasks / missions you have left. The front entrance doors will be closed visually, but if you approach you can still choose to leave. Doing this makes unlocking the True Ending so, so much easier — and you’ll be able to acquire the third Freddy Fazbear upgrade without fear of losing it suddenly. The last stage of the game is basically a hardcore mode, and you won’t get a checkpoint until you reach the bottom of the True Ending path. That’s incredibly annoying, and for now we have an alternate solution that’ll remove some of that endgame grief.