Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition – How To Unlock Big Head Mode With The Konami Code | Easter Egg Guide

There’s a brand-new cheat in Grand Theft Auto Trilogy that does something unexpected but very familiar. The Konami Code — a hidden code made famous by Contra for giving players extra lives — has resurfaced in GTA Trilogy, but it won’t give your character any extra lives. Instead, the Konami Code activates Big Head Mode. As in, everyone’s heads balloon up and become much, much bigger. This wasn’t present in the older versions (and the subsequent re-releases) of the collected Grand Theft Auto games here, but we’ll welcome this addition happily. Who doesn’t love giant bobble heads on every NPC model in Liberty City?

So, let’s get into a little background. The Konami Code is one of the original playground rumors in gaming. The hidden code, present in many early Konami games in the 8-Bit Era, earned legendary status and has been reappearing in plenty of modern games too. Just recently, the Konami Code appeared in Friday The 13th: The Game, and even had a function in the always-evolving world of Fortnite. Basically, the Konami Code is never going away. GTA finally had to embrace it.

Big Head Mode was popularized by games like Goldeneye and Perfect Dark on the Nintendo 64 console — basically a silly bonus that became much easier to accomplish when games were all in 3D. It’s another silly Easter egg cheat that changes nothing about the gameplay. This is just for fun. And we’ll explain how to get it to work in the full guide below.

How To Use The Konami Code & Unlock Big Head Mode | New Easter Egg Guide

To activate Big Head Mode, you need to input the Konami Code. Doing this will increase the head size of all characters — and loading your game will not remove the effect. The only way to disable this cheat is to input the code again, or by exiting and closing the game completely.

To input the code, you need to push the buttons below rapidly. If it doesn’t work, try inputting the code against faster. It may take some practice!

Big Head Mode Cheat Code: Increases the head size of all models. Input the code a second time to disable. [ PS ]: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, Cross [ XB ]: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A [ NS ]: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A

This code works in ALL GAMES in the collection — so you can have a big ole head in GTA3, Vice City and San Andreas. That makes this code pretty special. Having a giant honker is the kind of goofy old-school fun we want out of these GTA games, and I can’t say no to a big bobblehead shootout. Just think of all the possibilities! Riot Mode with Big Heads! Setting armies of bad guys on fire with a flamethrower — while they also have Big Heads. Big Head Mode is just a force amplifier when it comes to madcap video game hijinks.