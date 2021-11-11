Forza Horizon 5: How To Earn Infinite CR & Mastery Points | Easy Farming Guide

There’s never enough CR or Mastery Points in Forza Horizon 5 — there are so many cars and things to unlock, you’ll be hunting for every precious source of in-game income to keep the unlock train going. Players have discovered one method to earn maximum rewards in just a few minutes of play. The only downside is that you’ll need to be pretty good at the game to make this tricky method work. Building a combo fast requires driving at insane speed and pulling off plenty of Near Miss bonuses. If you can do that for a few minutes straight while barreling down a busy highway, this is the best method for earning bonuses.

How To Grind For CR & Mastery Points

To start grinding, you’ll need a fast vehicle — a car that can reach 350+ KM/H. The Koenigsegg Jesko is a great choice that can be unlocked for free. Check out the guide above to get the fastest car. Once you select a car with the speed we need, you’ll want to select the following masteries.

Masteries You Need | Required Your Skill Chains just got tougher! Now they only break after 2 collisions . Your car’s Speed Skill Scores are increased by 25% .



Masteries You Want | Optional Your car’s Skill Chain ends 1.5x later than normal. Your car’s Near Miss Skill Scores are increased by 25% . Your car’s Daredevil Skill Scores are increased by 15% . Your car’s Ultimate Skill Scores are increased by 20% .



Once you’ve got your Masteries, find the large highway that runs through the middle of the map, from one coast to the other. Its the thick highway going from Baja California to Tierra Prospera.

Start from one end of the highway then drive as fast as possible while getting as many Near Misses as possible. Reach Max Speed and get as close to objects, building your combo score along the entire reach of the highway.

Just continue to drive on the highway. It only takes a few minutes, and you’ll be able to quickly build up a 500,000 score — you only need to reach a 100,000 x 5.0 combo, which can be done in about 1.5 highway lengths. 500,000 gives you 10 Mastery Points, which is the maximum you can earn in a single combo.

There are more way to earn a ridiculous amount of points — some methods are more legitimate than others. Players have found a way to use old jeeps to exploit Wheelspins. I don’t recommend using exploits, as players have been banned for abusing tricks. Driving very fast on a highway? That’s totally kosher.