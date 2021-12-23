Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach Walkthrough | Vanny [Final]

There’s still one thing left to do in Five Nights At Freddy’s Security Breach. Throughout the game, you’ll be hunted by a mysterious glitching phenomena named Vanny. This rabbit seemingly always knows where to find you — and she’s a mysterious for the entirety of the game. If you complete the Fazer Blast mission, you can find her hiding place on the way out, and unlock a special third option before leaving the Pizzaplex. The third option gives you an additional branching path with two endings; the Bad Ending and the Good Ending.

Because this is a FNaF’s game, getting the Good Ending can’t be that simple. Heck, getting the Bad Ending requires a few extra steps while playing the game. Normally, you’re stuck with the simplest ending — leaving the Pizzaplex and never looking back. Doing that is a valid choice, it just doesn’t stop the disappearances and gets us no closer to the truth. Let’s keep going and confront Vanny in her lair.

Walkthrough | Vanny

We’ve reached overtime mode. There are still secrets left to discover in the Mega Pizzaplex. At the end, select “Vanny” to confront her — you can approach the entrance door again if you select “Stay” and choose “Vanny” again.

Choosing “Vanny” leads to TWO ENDINGS. At this point, we can get the BAD ENDING or the GOOD ENDING, depending on a key factor.

This is the final Princess Quest arcade machine. We need to get the other two before reaching this point.

How To Get The Good Ending: Before triggering the “Vanny” choice, we need to find and play special arcade machines called Princess Quest. There are three Prince Quest machines that must be played in order. Two can be played before the choice, and the final machine can be played after.

Princess Quest #1 : In the Glamrock Beauty Salon in Roxy Raceway . There’s an optional door on the right side of the entrance tunnel that leads to this area.

: In the in . There’s an optional door on the right side of the entrance tunnel that leads to this area. Princess Quest #2 : The second is in the Fazcade (West Arcade) on Atrium 3F .

: The second is in the on . Princess Quest #3: Found in Vanny’s secret room above the Fazer Blast arena. You can only access this room after selecting “Vanny” at the end.

NOTE: Currently, the Princess Quest arcade machines are BROKEN on the PS5 version. Hopefully a fix will be coming soon.

Once you select Vanny, you’ll appear in the Fazer Blast arena. Immediately run forward into the underground and take a right in the hallway, continuing down until you reach a steamy server room filled with Security Bots and Blind Roxy. Roxy can’t see, so she’ll leap at you if she hears a noise — she’s bound to hear you, but she’s much easier to run past now. Just run!

Don’t bother hiding for this sequence. Keep moving even if you’re caught by a Security Bot. Continue to the opposite end of the room into the narrow corridor. Down the stairs, you’ll encounter Chica — zap her with the laser gun immediately, then run past and up the spiral stairs.

Good Ending Requirement: Up the stairs, its a straight shot to Vanny’s Security Office. The final Princess Quest arcade machine is here. Make sure to play it once you’re inside!

Bad Ending Requirement: In the same room, use the button on the computer terminal to get the bad ending.

There’s still a True Ending to unlock that’s much more difficult to unlock. You can learn more about that in our linked guides on Gameranx. For now, we’ve escaped the Mega Pizzaplex and (temporarily) stopped the evil lurking beneath the surface.