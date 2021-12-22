Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – How To Find All Freddy & Flashlight Upgrades

Sick of running out of energy? You have two resources that need constant recharging in Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach — your flashlight, and Freddy Fazbear himself. Both run on limited batteries, and each one requires its own power source to restore. Once you run out, you’re pretty much out of luck. But there are ways to upgrade both. There are five upgrades total for these two items, and you can greatly increase your charge for your flashlight and Freddy if you find them all. They’re easy to get, too! There’s literally no reason to miss them and unlocking +40% more time to hide inside Freddy Fazbear is basically a godsend.

More Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach guides:

How To Get All Endings | How To Get The True Ending | Super Secret Easter Egg Room | How To Solve The Mazercise Puzzle | Hoodie Upgrade Location | How To Beat Monty, Roxy & Chica Bosses | All Fizzy Faz Stamina Upgrades | Walkthrough | Free Freddy & Get Out | Walkthrough | No Re-Entry & Escape The Daycare | Walkthrough | Prize Counter & Find Freddy | Walkthrough | Lost And Found, Rehearsal Space & Backstage | Walkthrough | Showtime, Parts And Service & Warehouse | Walkthrough | Fazer Blast, Dumpster Diving & Chica’s Beak

All Freddy Fazbear & Flashlight Upgrade Locations

These rare presents contain upgrades that extend the charge on your flashlight and on Freddy Fazbear.

Freddy Upgrade #1: Atrium – On the first floor of the Atrium, go down to the Save Station in the southwest corner, near the open vent and “Salads & Sides” restaurant. Near the Save Station, there’s a table with a present containing this upgrade.

Freddy Upgrade #2: Roxy’s Raceway – Go to the series of garages accessible from the large shutters on the southern edge of the large main raceway room. Enter the shutter on the far west shutter and enter the red door. Then check the back-left corner. The present is on the floor.

Flashlight Upgrade #1: Rockstar Row – From Rockstar Row, you can access the Backstage area Rehearsal room through the door near Chica’s Room. Follow the path inside to enter the large rehearsal room — the present is in the back-left double doors.

Flashlight Upgrade #2: Daycare – Only available when you’re inside the Daycare play area during the Moon encounter. Easiest to collect during the Moondrop part. Run to the brown-colored tower connected to the ball pit. At the top you’ll find a present containing this upgrade.

Flashlight Upgrade #3: Monty’s Golf – In the Monty’s Golf area, go to the Monty Grub restaurant and enter the kitchen. There’s a back door leading to a long maintenance hallway. Go to the end and reach a small room watched by a solo Security Bot. The present is near the monitors.

That’s all the energy upgrades! You can also find the hoodie to increase your stealth, or the Fizzy Faz upgrades to give yourself more stamina. Check out the links above for all the details.