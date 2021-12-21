Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – How To Get The Hoodie Upgrade & Make Escaping Easier | Bakery Guide

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach is a lot more complicated than it looks. Unlike most games about running away from rampaging monsters, Security Breach has ways to make your sneaking just a little easier. One of the easiest to miss upgrades in the game is a hoodie. Grabbing it makes you permanently harder to spot by the stalkers. They’ll have a harder time seeing you, and you can openly sprint around the Atrium without setting them off. That’s incredibly valuable!

You can grab this upgrade around 4AM in-game, so right when the Megaplex opens up and you can explore (almost) the entire grounds. To get the hoodie, you’ll also need a Level 5 Security Pass, so you’ll need to backtrack to a location you haven’t visited yet and complete a Security Office event. If you skip the Loading Dock earlier in the game, that’s by far the easiest place to get your next Security Pass.

The hoodie is located in the Bakery — which is in a weird optional location most players will never wander to. You’ll even get an achievement / trophy just for going inside. Nice!

Where To Get The Hoodie Upgrade

After repairing Freddy Fazbear in the Parts And Services mission, you’ll be able to explore more of the Mega Pizzaplex freely. You can hunt for upgrades by shattering the different animatronic robots, or you can get the Fazcamera or the Fazer Blaster. At this point, you can also access an incredibly helpful upgrade — the hoody. The hoody, once found, makes you harder to spot permanently. This alone makes the rest of the game a lot easier, and the robots can also spot Gregory pretty fast without it. Anything to give yourself a tiny leg up.

The Bakery is on the Second Floor Atrium, near the Monty’s Gator Golf entrance. Sneak close, and when you’re near the doors to the “Let’s Eat!” bakery, call Freddy Fazbear and walk the rest of the way in safety. You can access Monty’s Golf from the first floor of the Atrium too.

On the second floor of Monty’s Gator Golf, go toward the interior and down the long causeway to the huge room with a “Let’s Eat” bakery. The area is packed with Security Bots, so use Freddy to move around and get inside easily.

Achievement Unlocked: You’ll earn the ‘NO ROOM FOR DESSERT’ trophy / achievement for entering this completely optional area.

Go to the back room of the bakery, and you’ll find a Level 5 Security Door in the kitchen. The hoodie is located in a present box behind that door.

How To Get The Level 5 Security Pass Early

To get the Level 5 Security Pass at the start of 4AM, go to the Loading Dock / Prize Counter Security Room — go to the opposite one, the one you haven’t done yet. You can now use Freddy Fazbear freely, so it’s much easier to reach the Security Office. The office event in the Loading Dock is much easier to complete. You can take as much time as you want! Once you get the Security Pass, you’re free to break into the bakery bathroom.