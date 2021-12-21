Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach Walkthrough | Showtime, Parts And Service & Warehouse

Fixing Freddy Fazbear takes you to strange places in Security Breach. To repair the malfunctioning Glam Rock Freddy, you need to activate the Main Stage performance and send the elevator down into the Parts And Service area — but to unlock the way in, you’ll need to reach the Warehouse. Just activating the stage show is a huge pain, as all three stalkers show up to track you down in the Atrium. The underground is ever worse.

The Warehouse is where you’ll find discarded Endoskeletons of the robotic performers. These creepy metal monstrosities stalk you in the darkness, coming to life only when you’re looking away. Learning how to wrangle them without getting killed instantly when you look away is critical to this section. We’ll break down our best tips for making it through every step of this terrifying section.

Walkthrough | 2:30 to 4:00

Mission: Showtime

After escaping the control room, you’ll drop down and get an objective to reach the main stage with Freddy by your side. Stop at the Save Station and follow Freddy through the underground until you reach the Main Stage. To activate the show program, you need to reach the control booth on the third floor of the atrium, right above the elevators to the Lobby.

Stalker: Montgomery – He’s manning the huge spotlight! Stay out of the light, and don’t sprint. If he spots you (or hears you) near the Party Check-In, he’ll jump down and chase you. If he loses you, he’ll return to the spotlight and wait. Avoid the light and sneak, and you’ll be able to climb up to the second floor safely.

Stalker: Roxy – She is patrolling the Second Floor balcony. There’s no easy way to sneak by her — just run and activate the distraction (the rocket ship ride) and hide. You need to go towards Roxy’s Raceway, the rest of the paths are blocked. The escalator near Roxy’s Raceway is open. There’s a Save Station right next to the escalators.

Stalker: Chica – Finally, Chica is patrolling the top floor! If she spots you, immediately use a distraction and sprint to a hiding spot if you can. There are strollers you can hide in around the corner ahead. Sneak toward the DJ Booth when the coast is clear and use the disc on the DJ Booth, then rush back to the Save Station down the atrium. Vanny appears!

After using the disc on the DJ Booth, Vanny will spawn and begin chasing you. Rush downstairs (Chica moves downstairs too) to the Save Station and save in a new slot. Downstairs, Chica is patrolling the second floor balcony. Roxy and Montgomery are patrolling the first floor of the Atrium. And Vanny is still chasing you the entire time — she always knows where you are, so you have to keep moving.

From the Save Station, sprint and use the distractions to slow Chica down. Hide in a stroller when you can and exit once you lose line-of-sight. Keep your stamina bar from going in the red! You need to return to the Main Stage. Stay low and stick to the left side of the ground floor seating area. You can sprint to the Main Stage and hit the button to instantly escape.

Down below, Moon will appear. Sprint straight forward from the elevator, go through the door and turn right at the second door. Jump into the Recharge Station to escape.

Mission: Parts And Services

It’s now 3:01 AM and we’re in Parts And Services. Moon has captured Freddy, but we’ve got a job to do. We still need to fix Freddy Fazbear!

Jumpscare Warning: Backtrack through the facility, and a Greeter Robot will jump you! Take his free map.

Backtrack down the hallway to find a Save Station. To progress, you need to go through the red doors to the left of the Recharge Station — but they require a Level 4 Security Pass. Go through the doors near the Save Station and follow that path instead for now.

Endoskeleton Stalker: Down the hallway, you’ll encounter a new type of stalker. These are incomplete robots — they freeze in place as long as you look at them, but they move surprisingly quickly when you look away. If you look away too long, they’ll get you. You don’t need to keep them in the flashlight glow, you just need to watch their red eyes and they won’t move.

For this first guy, lure him out of the hallway or to a side so you can weave around him, then walk backwards to the vent on the left side, at the end of the hallway. If you get too close, even when you’re looking, they’ll grab you. Sprint in the vent before the other weird little robot catches you. After leaving the vent, you’ll find another Save Station and Flashlight Recharge Station.

Mission: Warehouse

Stalker: Endoskeletons – After this Save Station, you’ll enter the area near another Security Office with the Level 4 Security Pass you need. Check the cameras — the room you need to find is in the center of the area, but the passages are blocked. Robots will chase you (the same as before, look at them to stop them!) as you move through the halls. To unlock the way forward, you need to press buttons to raise the barriers. Each time you lift a barrier, another robot will come to life and chase you.

NOTE: Hiding in hiding spots will cause the stalkers to move around on their own. Do this if they’re blocked a path you need to get through.

As long as you don’t directly touch them, you can get by. It takes a moment before they start moving when you look away, so you have a fraction of time to look away — and you have time to plan your route. The robots only move when you’re looking away, so as long as you look at them, they literally cannot get you.

The best thing to do is sprint – stop and look – then sprint again. They can lose track of you if you lose them. After hitting the buttons in your path, more robots that were deactivated will come to life. At the second bottom, two robots will awaken.

After the second gate, you’ll find the third gate down the hall to your left. The button is located further down the hall to the right — keep going down the path until you reach a dead end with the button. There are extra collectibles here through the blue door, but I don’t recommend getting them now — you can easily return later with Freddy Fazbear to get any collectibles you’ve missed.

Hit the third button and sprint back to the gate. If robots are blocking your way, hide until they patrol away from you. Once you reach the third gate, turn around to stop the robots. You’re safe walking backwards from here. Continue (sprinting when you’re clear) down the concrete hallway to a room filled with TVs. The last button is here.

Danger Alert: Down the hallway, you’ll find the Warehouse Office with the Level 4 Security Badge. This room is packed with robots. They’ll all come to life when you grab the Security Badge. Be prepared! After taking the badge, sprint to the door and then face the room to stop all of them. Back up into the hallway, then exit through the newly unlocked door to your right (walking backwards, it’s to your left) — that leads to the start of the area.

Now you can backtrack to the vent. That little critter will reappear here, so sprint! Get back to the Save Station and take a deep breath. You’ll complete the mission once you enter the Parts And Service area.

Mission: Parts And Service [Continued]

Inside the repair area, use the computer and select Power Upgrade. Go inside the Protective Cylinder and complete the Simon Says minigame to repair Freddy. The colors will light up — repeat the sequence to fix Freddy and upgrade him. He can now stay online and powered-up much longer than before, making exploration much easier.

Use the computer and select [Finish Upgrade] to complete this step. Now you’ll have lots of options for how you want to progress. You can choose to get the Camera or the Fazer Blaster. You can also start hunting the different animatronics to gain their upgrade parts.

NOTE: To get the GOOD ENDING, you need to acquire the Fazer Blaster.

Leave through Roxy’s door and take the elevator up. Time to decide what you want to do next.