The Best Video Game Villains Of 2021

Who has been the best baddie of 2021?

2021 Has delivered a plethora of unique video games as the next generation of consoles hit the shelves, with a number of these games delivering some great bosses and villains for players to tackle along the way. From the charismatic to the sinister, Gameranx takes you through the best video game villains from 2021.

Juliana Blake (Deathloop)

Developed by Arkane Studios, Bethesda’s Deathloop was one of the best first-person shooters released over the year, with the portrayal of characters like Juliana Blake being a huge reason why it would go on to be nominated for a Game of the Year award.

The archivist and head of security of the AEON Program, Juliana is the only Visionary to remember life before the anomaly in the game, triggering a lifelong mission to ‘protect the cycle’.

Juliana is able to take on the form of multiple individuals but is shown to be a tall and striking-looking woman in the game’s cutscenes. What makes Juliana such a standout character however is her volatility, flitting between personalities that showcase her intelligence, confidence, and violent streaks in a matter of seconds at times.

The Maw (The Medium)

The Medium was one of 2021’s most underappreciated releases, being developed by Blooper Team as a third-person psychological horror game that sees players being able to traverse both the real and spiritual worlds.

The game was warmly received for its tension and pacing but especially stood out for its terrifying main antagonist, The Maw.

The Maw is a terrifying 8-foot grey-skinned monster that spends the bulk of the game chasing the main character Marianne, believing her to be strong enough of holding his spirit. Everything from its hulking size to menacing threat helps The Maw stand out as one of the most malevolent and frightening video game villains conceived in recent times.

Raven Beak (Metroid Dread)

It might have taken some time to land, but Metroid Prime was undoubtedly worth the wait when it eventually dropped in October. The game was praised for its dynamic difficulty when it came to its huge 2D-scrolling-based bosses.

Undoubtedly the highlight of these bosses is the game’s final foe: Raven Beak.

The Chozo leader of the Mawkin tribe, Raven Beak is shown to be a cold and pragmatic individual only driven by acquiring more power. He stands as a formidable end boss for the game not only for his stature as a character but also because of just how damn hard his fight is in the game.

Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Giancarlo Esposito shot to prominence for his portrayal of the sinister Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and his first-ever foray into the world of gaming in Far Cry 6 has brought with it a similarly stellar performance.

In the game, Esposito plays the role of Anton Castillo ‘El Presidente’ of the Cuban-styled country named Yara. The Far Cry series has become infamous for its collection of colorful villains, and Castillo continues on this tradition in a perfect way.

Castillo is shown to be a dictator with a Fascist-like approach to running his country and the people who reside in it, though he delivers all of his brutal acts with the kind of charisma only the Far Cry universe can throw up.

Mother Miranda (Resident Evil Village)

Following the success of Resident Evil VII, with its return to the series’ survival horror roots and Baker Family villains, fans were hyped for the release of its sequel in 2021: Village.

And with the game’s impressive Romanian gothic setting, Village continues on with these great villains through the likes of the sadistic Heisenberg and the classy Lady Dimitrescu. However, the best of these villains is without a doubt the game’s overarching antagonist, Mother Miranda.

From her creepy appearances as the village’s crazy old lady to her final boss battle over the custody of Rosemary, Mother Miranda is the perfect example of a video game villain having everything from impressive power, an overarching presence on a game, and a beautifully layered arc.