Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – How To Find Secret Sister Location Room & Use Retro Discs | Super Easter Egg Guide

The darkest secret in Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach isn’t the true ending. You’ll need some very specific upgrades to enter this area — an area that can appear as-if by magic. I guarantee there’s no way you’ll find this Easter egg on your own. Even if you’ve upgraded Freddy with X-Ray eyeballs… which you’ll also need.

The mindbending Easter egg in question is related to Vanessa, the Security Guard that’s doggedly trying to hunt you down throughout the game. Too bad for her, the park is packed with killer robots that are the real danger to your health. She’s trying to help, but locking you up just puts you in more danger. All those killer robots seem to ignore Vanessa — Vanessa is a mystery at the heart of Security Breach, and there’s a way to unlock hidden lore related to her history.

If you’ve reached overtime mode and continued past 6AM, you can find special hidden Retro Discs in the environment. The only way to spot them is with the ocular upgrade for Freddy Fazbear. If you don’t have the upgrade, these discs are completely invisible. We were able to find a few pretty early on — but I had no idea what you actually do with them.

Until now. This is how to find the hidden Easter egg room and actually use those Retro Discs.

How To Find The Hidden Sister Location Room & Listen To Retro Discs

To find the hidden room where you can use the Retro Discs, travel back to the area where we first encountered Montgomery Gator. To access this area, you’ll need to reach the end of the game — 6AM — and you’ll need the following upgrades.

You need Chica’s Voicebox . Acquire this by destroying Chica and completing her boss fight. You need to install the upgrade on Freddy to use it.

. Acquire this by destroying Chica and completing her boss fight. You need to install the upgrade on Freddy to use it. You need Montgomery’s Claw . Acquire this by destroying Montgomery and completing his boss fight in Montgomery’s Golf. You need to install the upgrade on Freddy to use it.

. Acquire this by destroying Montgomery and completing his boss fight in Montgomery’s Golf. You need to install the upgrade on Freddy to use it. You also need the Camera item. This is acquired in the Montgomery Golf area.

Once you have all three items, go to the Utility Hallway where Montgomery first chases you. Travel through the underground Utility Tunnel, then back upstairs to the bathroom / area where you had to sneak around Chica. On the other side, you’ll reach a steamy maintenance hallway.

Inside, you can smash through the Montgomery Gate with the Claw upgrade, and then get through the Chica Gate with the Voicebox. Past that, you’ll reach a dead end with a note. The note says that there’s a “Key In The Dark” — use your Fazcamera on the wall to reveal double doors.









The strange room has a television, a chair, and a listening device. You can insert hidden Mystery Retro Discs and listen to hidden dialogue! It reveals more hidden lore about Vanessa, the Security Guard. You’ll also find mysterious writing on the back wall. Is this some kind of code?

NOTE: Retro Discs are only visible when looking through the Roxy’s Eye upgrade for Freddy. You need to ride Freddy, then you’ll see the floating discs. Once you seem them once, they’ll stay visible.

Retro Disc #1 : From the start of the game, enter the Freddy-Only Utility Tunnels, then continue until you pass through the bathroom where you first encounter Chica. It’s in the storage room, right above the sofa.

: From the start of the game, enter the Freddy-Only Utility Tunnels, then continue until you pass through the bathroom where you first encounter Chica. It’s in the storage room, right above the sofa. Retro Disc #2 : In the Backstage Area — on the Pirate Ship Display.

: In the Backstage Area — on the Pirate Ship Display. Retro Disc #3: In Monty’s Gator Golf, above one of the holes.

The discs have secret conversations with Vanessa, the Security Guard. There are more retro discs, but we haven’t found them all. We’ll let you know where to find them as we do!