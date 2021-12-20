Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – How To Find The Original Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place | True Ending Guide

The Five Nights At Freddy’s games seem simple on the outside. They’re horror games about spooky animatronics hunting you down — but, there’s a lot more going on under the surface. Every FNaF’s game has a bottomless well of weird lore to discover. Hidden backstory, tragic events, twisted glitches and nightmare versions of our favorite characters. Following that tradition of spooky secrets, there’s a massive Easter egg waiting for players in Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach… the original Freddy Fazbear Pizza Place.

In this terrifying trip down memory lane, you’ll encounter freakish anomaly versions from the buried past. A deadly legacy is waiting deep underneath Roxy Raceway, and we won’t spoil what’s waiting down below here. You’ll have to scroll down and discover it for yourself. Unlocking this final area just might be the “true” ending to Security Breach. It’s definitely the scariest.

More Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach guides:

How To Get All Endings | Walkthrough | Free Freddy & Get Out | Walkthrough | No Re-Entry & Escape The Daycare | Walkthrough | Prize Counter & Find Freddy | Walkthrough | Lost And Found, Rehearsal Space & Backstage

How To Find The True Ending Under Roxy’s Raceway

To reach the hidden room beneath Roxy’s Raceway, you’ll first need to acquire all three scrapped Animatronic Upgrade Parts for Freddy Fazbear.

You need Chica’s Voicebox .

. You need Roxy’s Eyes .

. You need Montgomery’s Claws.

You can only earn two upgrades before 6AM. The third you’ll have to unlock by choosing to “Stay” instead of leaving when approaching the exit doors.

Return to Roxy’s Raceway, then go to the back — from the entrance, go to the left-back path. You’ll find a Montgomery Gate. Smash through it with the Claws. Then get through the other gates and you’ll be able to access an elevator. The elevator can only be used once. If you’re ready, this is a one-way trip.

Down the elevator, you’ll find the ruins of the original Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place. Flip on all the generators, then go down into the excavation below.









NOTE: You’ll get an autosave at this point.

Down below, you’ll drop into a Security Station with buttons. The stranger is trying to hack into Freddy. Check the three monitors and use the button on the monitor to set him on fire, temporarily stopping the hack. You’ll hear a buzzing sound.

Freddy will warn you about incoming enemies.

Close the door when you see Chica running down the hall — check both halls to see where she’s coming from.

running down the hall — check both halls to see where she’s coming from. When Roxy appears, hide and wait. Roxy can break through the doors — you just need to hide and wait for her to leave.

appears, hide and wait. Roxy can break through the doors — you just need to hide and wait for her to leave. To survive during Roxy’s appearance , hide in the corner with the bed / cot. She can’t reach you while you’re standing on the bed. She also won’t go away due to a bug, so if you need to use the monitors, sprint to them, hit the button, then run back to the corner.

, hide in the corner with the bed / cot. She can’t reach you while you’re standing on the bed. She also won’t go away due to a bug, so if you need to use the monitors, sprint to them, hit the button, then run back to the corner. Freddy will warn you to “Watch the vents!” — close the vent. That means Montgomery is coming.

Once you hit the button three times to stop the hack, you’ll finally defeat the monster Vanny and Freddy. These nightmarish creatures will split apart, and you’ll finally escape with Freddy. The ending triggers after you hit the big red button and stop another hack attempt.