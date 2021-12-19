Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – How To Get All Three Endings | Secret Ending Guide

Survival isn’t all that matters in Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach. In this massive, fully-featured continuation of the successful Five Nights series, you play as a small child trapped in a massive “Pizzaplex” — an indoor entertainment facility with the world’s most complicated night security. After staying too late and getting locked inside, you’ll have to survive until 6AM. But, surviving only gives you one ending. There are three endings to unlock, and each one has some strange requirements.

Below you’ll find step-by-step instructions for unlocking all three endings, including the hidden true ending. There are multiple steps (and alternate endings) you have to trigger to reach that point, but it can all be done in a single playthrough. Interestingly, Security Breach allows you to change your campaign by performing different tasks at different times of day. Whatever you do, “time” will pass and force you to move onto the next thing. You can’t do everything in every playthrough, but you can see all three endings if you make sure to save your game before escaping the Pizzaplex at 6AM.

How To Unlock The Normal Ending | Superstar

To unlock the normal ending, all you need to do is reach the end of the game — at the very end, you’ll have a choice to leave through the Lobby entrance. If you agree to leave, you’ll get the normal ending.

How To Unlock The Bad Ending | Disassembled

This ending is more complicated and requires a step earlier in the game. You’ll need to reach the regular Superstar ending with the Fazerblaster.

Later in the story, you’ll get two mission objectives — go to Monty Golf or Fazer Blast . You can only pick one.

or . You can only pick one. Go to Fazer Blast and complete the challenge to unlock Fazerblaster . This special weapon can be used to stun robots.

and complete the challenge to unlock . This special weapon can be used to stun robots. After collecting the Fazerblaster, enter the vent to the left of the table. Go through the vent until you hop out, and the player-character has a dialogue line about Vanny the mysterious bunny.

Once you’ve heard Gabriel talk about Vanny, then you’ll have unlocked the second ending. Continue through the game until you can exit at 6AM. You’ll get a secondary option — choose that. Once you’ve selected this option, follow the mission steps until you acquire the ending.

How To Unlock The True Ending | Are You Having Fun Yet?

The “Good” ending is the most mysterious of all. To unlock this ending, you need to find and play three hidden arcade machines. You’ll also need to unlock the Disassembled ending, so you need to acquire the Fazerblaster on this playthrough.

Acquire the Fazerblaster from the Faze Blast area.

from the Faze Blast area. Find and play three Princess Quest arcade machines — in order . #1 : Found in the Glamrock Beauty Salon near Roxy Raceway. #2 : Found in DJ Music Man’s Arcade . #3 : Found during the Disassembled ending.

— .

After playing two of the arcade machines, you’ll need to complete the requirements for and trigger the Disassembled Ending. Once you begin that ending, you’ll reach an area exclusive to this ending with the final Princess Quest arcade machine. Play through it a final time to trigger the true ending.

The FNaF’s games are known for their weird secret endings, and we’re glad this one continues the tradition. There’s still more to discover in the massive (and mysterious) Pizzaplex Complex. We’ll reveal more as secrets are discovered!