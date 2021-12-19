Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach Walkthrough | Lost And Found, Rehearsal Space & Backstage

Freddy is in trouble. As we head into 2:00 AM and beyond, you’ll need to help a busted Freddy by going on a long side-quest into the maintenance areas of the complex. Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach is constantly throwing new tricks at the player — and the big siege that ends this section is totally unique. There’s nothing else like it, even if we are dealing with familiar animatronic threats this time around. Roxy is back to hunt you throughout the Backstage area — but she’s only a part of the problem. The roaming robot Security Guards are the real threat. If they spot you, they’ll instantly summon one of the roaming superstars.

That is very bad. We’ll offer all the tips and instructions you might need to get through another harrowing section of the game. We’ve got tips to help you find the best routes, and where to find extremely useful upgrades. Yes, there are upgrades to find if you look hard enough. Try to open as many present boxes as you can. We’ll try to mention any nearby as you creep around, trying not to set off the insane robots hunting you.

Walkthrough | 2:00 to 2:30

Mission: Lost And Found

When you wake up, you’ll be trapped inside the Lost And Found. Animatronics are coming for you!

To survive , immediately grab the Present Box (on the floor, to your left) to gain the Screwdriver .

, immediately grab the (on the floor, to your left) to gain the . Use the Screwdriver on the Vent (right of the desk) to escape.

Stalker: Vanny — If you’re too slow, a bunny will appear and grab you. This is Vanny — she has very poor awareness and is generally slow to chase you. After opening the Vent, you’ll return to the Lobby. Go to the Save Station (front corner, left of the locked front entrance) and then return to the Atrium. You’re safe in the Atrium.

Freddy calls you. Meet him at Roxy’s Raceway — it’s in the back-left of the Atrium. Enter the large shutter door on the left side of the Atrium 2F, then in the construction area, go to the back-right to find a pile of boxes. Use these boxes to reach Roxy’s Raceway Sub-Lobby.

Drop down, go down the stairs, and meet up with Freddy. He’s not looking so good. We’ll have to help him.

Mission: Rehearsal Space

To help Freddy, first we’ll need to get a Backstage Pass in the Rehearsal Room behind the Main Stage. Go to the Save Station and Recharge Station — they’re next to the Backstage: Staff Only. It leads to a very large room where Roxy patrols. Just as you enter, immediately rush forward to the yellow lockers straight head. Keep going forward — you don’t even need to hide. Just go to the far hallway that’s guarded by Security Bots that turns right.

Roxy won’t enter this hallway unless she’s alerted by the Security Bots. This is a narrow hallway, so the safest way to get through is to hide in hiding spots, wait for them to roll by, then sprint to the next hiding spot. If you’re caught, just run and hide immediately.

This is a very long hallway that’s packed with junk. There are rooms you can duck into behind the Main Stage to avoid the security bots. Security Bots do not react to sound or light, so you can sprint and use your flashlight as much as you want here.

Rush to the double red doors and you’ll escape this area. This room is safe — use the Save Station ahead.

Flashlight Battery Upgrade: Found in the Backstage Pass Save Station room. Go through the double-red doors in the back corner and open the present.

Find the Backstage Pass in the present, in the back-right corner of the room.

Mission: Backstage

With the Backstage Pass, go through the gates to the Backstage Office and collect the Level 3 Security Badge to help Freddy get the repairs he needs. Back in the starting area, go through the Restricted Access doors to your left. Upstairs, there’s a very large Security Room with a big Freddy box in the center. That’s the Security Badge. Before you grab it, go around the room and get acquainted. There’s another siege incoming.

Security Room Sequence

The Lift Control Room is a unique sequence with its own rules. Unlike the first Security Room, this one is about using buttons to help Freddy Fazbear reach you while you fend off animatronics by electrifying the four doors.

In this security room, the doors are always closed . Instead of locking doors, you use power by pressing the button to electrify the door — forcing the animatronic attackers to back off.

. Instead of locking doors, you use power by pressing the button to electrify the door — forcing the animatronic attackers to back off. You don’t need to use camera feeds . Between each set of doors, you’ll find a large monitor that shows the camera feeds for you. Check those monitors to see where the animatronics are coming from.

. Between each set of doors, you’ll find a that shows the camera feeds for you. Check those monitors to see where the animatronics are coming from. While you’re doing this, you need to check the back wall of monitors — Freddy Fazbear is on his way to help you, but he can’t reach you! On the monitors, watch for Freddy signaling you with a wave. Press the button to unlock the door.

Basically, for this challenge, you need to run around and check the monitors rapidly. Don’t mess with your Fazwatch. Focus on monitors and press the buttons — press the buttons on the doors to shock the animatronics, and press the buttons on the monitors when Freddy is waving at you. If you understand how this sequence works, this is actually one of the easier Security Rooms.

The siege ends when Freddy reaches the room beneath you. He’ll pull down the vent on the floor. Drop down and use the Save Station down the stairs. That’s another tense situation escaped. Next we’ll head to the Main Stage — and hopefully, get the lift controls working to save Freddy.