Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach Walkthrough | Prize Counter & Find Freddy

We’re in for another “hour” of exploration in the massive entertainment complex where Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach takes place. At this point in the story, there is a fork in the road. There are two locations you can explore — and you only have to do one. You can explore the Loading Dock or go wandering around in the Prize Counter. For the purposes of this guide, we’re going into the Prize Counter, so bring all your arcade tickets.

This hour also features the first real FNaF Security Room sequence. These sections play just like the original games in the series. Trapped in a security room, you need to protect yourself by watching camera feeds and closing doors. When doors are closed, they drain power — the more doors are closed, the more power is drained. We’ll offer tips and detailed instructions for surviving each step of this mission. This is when the game gets a whole lot harder.

Walkthrough | 1:00 to 2:00

After taking the elevator up from the Lobby, you’ll get two missions — you can do either mission, but it might be a good idea to just do both. The story branches here, and the time will move forward after completing one of these branches. You’ll also get the “Free Map” mission — take the map from a greeter robot once you enter the huge Atrium hub room to complete the quest.

Mission: Prize Counter

To get started here, go up to the third floor to the right of the elevators, then continue right until you reach the El Chips restaurant. Leave through the door to reach the East Arcade. We need to reach the Security Office.

Stalker: Roxanne patrols the East Arcade room. The room is packed with security robots, too. If one catches you, immediately hide in a stroller or other hiding place. Roxanne will instantly teleport to your location.

The Security Office is locked. You need a Level 4 Security Keycard — to get inside, check your map — the Security Office is on the right as you enter. Instead, go south and find the bright white line. This is a vent you can use to crawl in without using a card.

To get through this room safely, go through the bathrooms (watch out for the security bot) and then exit through the south door. Hide in the bin and wait for Roxanne to walk back toward the Security Room. Once she goes back to the north side, you can sprint-sneak to the vent safely.

JUMPSCARE WARNING: Once you enter the vent, a creepy robot will appear and chase you! Sprint while crawling through the vent to escape. You’ll exit out into the Security Room.

Security Room Sequence

Inside the Security Room, immediately save your game. Ahead, you’ll have to complete your first Security Room sequence. Like in the original FNaF, you need to keep the doors locked while the animatronics are trying to get inside. The doors have limited power, and they drain power while closed — to survive, you need to close only the doors to block the animatronics and keep them open when nobody is around.

Basically, sit inside the Security Room with both doors open . Check the cameras for incoming animatronics, then close the door before they can get inside.

. Check the cameras for incoming animatronics, then close the door before they can get inside. After closing a door, the animatronic will bang on the door. When the banging stops, that means they’ve wandered away — open the door when the banging stops to conserve energy.

when the banging stops to conserve energy. To make this easier, you can ignore the cameras and just wait inside the Security Room until an animatronic is at the door. They won’t come inside immediately, so you have time to close it.

When you’re ready, take the Security Level 2 Badge to initiate the sequence. You’ll need to hold out for 4 minutes. You need to keep at least one door open for awhile — you can keep one door closed for most of the sequence and still make it through. With the Security Level 2 Badge, we can reach the Fire Escape, in the VIP Room of the Prize Counter area. Got all that?

Stalker: Montgomery – Next, leave through the Security Level 2 Door — watch out! Montgomery is patrolling the stock room. Just go through the right door toward the Prize Counter. Wait for him to look away and sneak in.

Stalker: Roxanne – Roxanne is waiting in the Prize Counter room. Roxanne will appear when you enter. You need to reach the gate behind the elevator to the left (as you enter) to reach the VIP Room. Just next to the gate, there’s a bin you can hide in, and a Save Station just through the gate. Hide and check her location, then sneak to the Save Station.

Sneak into the bubble-shaped room (that’s the VIP Room) and as you enter, go left. There’s a stroller you can hide in down this path. Watch for Roxy, and sneak on through to the other side. There’s a red Fire Escape door in the adjacent hallway — that’s your goal.

WARNING: Animatronics can go through gates! If they see you on the other side of a gate, they can run right through.

Go to the red doors to complete the mission. Not exactly a great fire escape is an understatement.

Mission: Find Freddy

After finding the red doors, Roxy will appear! Immediately hide in the grey bin to the right of the Fire Escape. To escape, you need to backtrack through the VIP Room and back to the Prize Counter. Use the elevator to escape. I recommend sneaking back to the Save Station (at the VIP Room entrance) and then sprinting to the elevator to escape.

Nothing to interact with. Just run at the elevator doors and they’ll open. But, that annoying security guard finally catches up to you. You’re trapped in the Lost & Found.