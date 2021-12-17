10 new games added to the Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass has always been a good deal. No matter if you are gaming on the PC or on the Xbox One, the game pass has always been the best way to enjoy a variety of games for a subscription price instead of buying them all at once. What makes this a good deal is that they have a large collection of some of the best games to offer.

Whether you already own the Game Pass subscription or are planning on getting one, having 10 new games added to the catalog is definitely worth having the subscription. Microsoft has gotten a few AAA titles along with its share of indie games this time around and this article is a breakdown of all the games that have been added.

It is to be noted that these games will be available for both PC and Xbox players so stay tuned.

Mortal Kombat 11

About: Mortal Kombat 11 is a continuation of NetherRealm Studios’ golden legacy and its most popular game. The classic gore fighting game is loved by almost everyone with outstanding graphics showcasing some of the most graphical ways to end a fight. For anyone who loves nothing more than a side-faced fight game, this game alone makes it worth the subscription.

Firewatch

About: Firewatch is a single-player first-person adventure set where you play as a lonely ranger who is out for a new job, just to get attached to the voice behind the radio. The games beautiful art style has gotten it quite some attention with some calling it one of the most beautiful games of 2016.

The Gunk

About: The Gunk is a puzzle platformer in which you have to clean up an alien planet from this space ooze that is stopping the natures power to let life grow there. This is a fun addition to the Xbox Game Pass making it worth the subscription fee.

Lake

About: Take a trip through Providence Oaks as Meredith Weiss a female delivery girl who lives in a small town. While playing Lake you will realize how some games can be extremely relaxing and help release stress better. This makes another good addition to the Xbox Game Pass.

Transformers: Battlegrounds

About: Help the Autobots get the All Spark from Megatron. This Transformer title is a turn based strategy game based on the movies. If you like turn based games or just follow Transformers, you can give Transformers Battlegrounds a try.

Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-

About: Team Ladybug is out with a new 2D puzzle platforming game called Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth developed under the supervision of Ryo Mizuno. The game features what the company does best with its side scrolling platformers along with making beautiful levels for the game.

Broken Age

About: There is yet another puzzle game in this list and the game we looking at right now is Broken Age. The game is known for its hand animated artstyle and fun puzzle filled world. Join celebrities like Elijah Wood, Jack Black and Masasa Moyo in this children friendly adventure.

Ben 10: Power Trip

About: Ben 10: Power Trip is a cartoon based game based off the famous children show called Ben 10. Play this game solo or with a friend in local co-op mode, this game will mainly appeal to younger children but can also be enjoyed for someone who is a fan of the Ben 10 games.

Race With Ryan

About: Race with Ryan is a game for really young kids. With gameplay similar to Mario Kart, this game is more childfriendly and fun to play. This game will be a perfect addition to the Xbox Game Pass if you have a young kid who would like to play along.

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

About: Paw Patrol team does it again by making an intuitive and easy to play game for children. This game is a good way to get young kids to learn how to play video games. This time with new powers and missions, if you have a young kid around, this game might be one of the best ways of getting into gaming.