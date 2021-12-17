Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach Walkthrough | 11:30 to 12:00

Five Nights At Freddy’s gets a serious glow-up in Security Breach, a new first-person horror game that puts you in direction control as you escape a group of increasingly deranged automatons. Freddy and the gang are all here, along with some new foes to carefully avoid using security cameras as your only tool. In essence, this game is actually a spiritual successor to Alien Isolation — but with plenty of features all its own. You’ll carefully sneak around detailed corridors with your flashlight, sure. And you’ll have to fend off waves of marauding robots as they try to break into your security room. Yes, a little classic Five Nights gameplay sneaks in.

This isn’t just a scary game. This is a scary game that you have to fully explore if you want to escape. To help out everyone (and the parents) we’ve put together a full walkthrough detailing each terrifying hour of your journey through the Mega Pizzaplex. Your kid gets stuck after closing, and you’ll have to somehow survive until 6 AM. That’s six-and-a-half hours in a play place packed with killer robots. At least Freddy Fazbear is nice this time. We’ll see how long that lasts.

Walkthrough | 11:30 to 12:00

Welcome to Security Breach! At the start, you’ll hop out of Freddy Fazbear’s robotic chest cavity and help him go free. Start by collecting the Fazwatch. With this, you can track cameras, check the map, read messages and check your mission progress.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach_20211217125305

Mission: Free Freddy

To free Freddy, use the button on the wall to the left of the arcade machine in the corner of the room. This opens the door to the back room. Go inside (don’t miss the Save Station) and climb up the boxes to the right of the Save Station to reach the vent.

Crawl through the vent until you exit into the lobby. There are clear views of each member of the band — don’t worry, they can’t get you yet! Stop to visit Chica, Montgomery, Roxanne and Freddy before leaving. Exit through the shutter door on the far side of the room. (All other doors are locked. You’ll need the Backstage Pass, which we won’t get until much later.)

In the hallway, use the present under the Freddy standee to acquire the Photo Pass. Return to Freddy’s room and interact with the door to the left of the glass.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach_20211217133440

Mission: Get Out

Hop back into Freddy’s chest and walk to the door to the left of the shutter we just used. Look for a door marked with a Red Fazbear silhouette, with a sign that says Utility Tunnels. Down in the tunnels, Freddy will take control and walk you to the nearest First Aid Station — basically just to teach you about hiding. Use the station to hide, and keep an eye out for hiding places all over the rest of the Pizzaplex.

While you’re hiding, the security guard will confront Freddy. After the cutscene, hop back into Freddy and backtrack to the main tunnel. Continue deeper into the hallway and go right at the end of the hall. Take the stairs up and you’ll have to exit Freddy when he’s low on power.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach_20211217134205

Your next objective is the Lobby. You’ll have to go on your own. Ahead, you’ll encounter Chica. Interact with the pile of cans to distract her, then sneak through the bathroom and past her. As long as you stay low and sneak, she will never spot you here.

Keep going until you reach a Save Station in the green / pink hallways. Ahead, Montgomery will appear in the utility hallway. There’s no hiding! Just run. Run down the hall, take a right, then go left up the stairs. Chica will also appear. Sprint up the stairs until you reach the first Security Room.

In the Security Room, use the green button on the desk to unlock the Cameras tab on your Fazwatch. Now you can cycle through cameras to check ahead of you. You can even check cameras while you’re hiding so you’ll know when the coast is clear.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach_20211217134930

Stalker: Chica – Chica patrols the hallways ahead clockwise. Sneak behind her, staying low and slow, using the cameras to watch her. When she turns, there’s a chance she’ll spot you — all the animatronics are surprisingly good at spotting you. If they see you at all, they’ll attack. Use the cameras for the safest path through the hallway.

After evading Chica, you’ll reach the Lobby. Rush toward the main entrance… and the shutters will close, locking you in for the night. You’ll have to somehow survive until 6AM. Your journey through the Pizzaplex has just begun.