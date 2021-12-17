Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach Walkthrough | 12:00 to 1:00

This is one ballpit you won't want to jump into.

The world of Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach opens up in the game’s first full “hour” — which is just how the game measures your progress through the massive Freddy Fazbear Pizzaplex. After midnight, the park is closed until 6AM. Robots and animatronics patrol the huge lobby area, searching for sneaky kids. At this point, you’ll gain the ability to view the world through any nearby cameras. Very useful for making progress without being spotted by an insane animal mascot.

If you’re struggling to escape the Lobby, or to avoid the terrifying Daycare, check out the full walkthrough below.

Walkthrough | 11:30 to 12:00

Mission: No Re-Entry!

In the Lobby, go to the far-right side to find a standee with all four animatronic characters. Use the present to acquire the Entry Pass! Your next goal is the main Pizzeria, but to get there you’ll need to upgrade your Entry Pass. You need to reach the Upgrade Machine in Customer Service.

Stalker: Chica – Chica patrols the Lobby, entering the fountain square and taking the left stairs up and the right stairs down. You’ll also find patrolling security robots. These robots will make a noise and alert Chica of your location if you walk into their flashlight. The security robots are much easier to deal with and can’t catch you. If they do catch you, hide until Chica returns to her normal patrol route.

To complete this mission, you need to complete two steps.

Get The Freddy Fazbear Magnet: Go upstairs in the Lobby and enter the second floor of the Glamrock Gift Shop through the door on the right side of the balcony, to the right of the locked Daycare door. Go downstairs and open the present in the first floor room to acquire the Mr. Hippo Magnet.

Access The Upgrade Machine: To reach Customer Service, enter the Pizzeria on the left side of the second floor. Go through the door in the back-right, through the kitchen and downstairs, then use the terminal in the back-right corner. Use the Entry Pass, then place the Magnet, and you’ll get a Daycare Pass.

The Daycare Pass won’t help! To get into the central hub, you need a higher security clearance. The entrance to the Daycare is on the right side of the second floor balcony.

The interior of the Superstar Daycare is safe. You’re free to explore. Find the Save Station against the far wall, and enter the door to the left when you’re ready.

Mission: Slide Into Fun

The massive Daycare has a Security Badge. Enter the “Slide Into Fun” slide in the back-right. Down below, you’ll meet a new friend… when Sunny dives into the ball pit, be prepared for a jumpscare as you try to exit. Moony grabs you and won’t let you leave. To get away, you need to cause a distraction. Interact with the pile of blocks nearby — to distract him more, just push over anything else in the room.

To get the Security Badge, look for the rainbow on the far end of the play area. There’s a huge TV screen. Distract Moony, then run over there. Even if you get caught, you can just try again. Moony won’t hurt you — yet.

Run to the security station and collect the Security Badge. That causes the lights to go out — and Sunny changes.

Mission: Let There Be Light

Sunny transforms into Moony — a scary stalker that slowly chases you around the play area. The area is pitch black, collect the Flashlight from the Freddy Charger. Next, you’ll need to find 5 generators and reset them to turn the lights back on and escape Moony.

Stalker: Moony – Moony is a slow stalker that you can’t predict. You’ll just have to run away from him. Thankfully, he can’t enter the play structures, which are all interlinked on the second / third levels. Even when Moony flies. Don’t worry about him catching you. Use your flashlight and sprint to the play structure entrances. You’re also safe in the Security Station. Moony is afraid of the bright light and is slowed by your flashlight.

To find the generators, look on the ground for black cables. When you spot them, follow them. We’ll list general locations to find each generator from the perspective that you’re starting at the Security Station.











Generator #1 : In the righthand play structure, on the bottom level.

: In the righthand play structure, on the bottom level. Generator #2 : On the second floor of the righthand play structure. To reach it, go to the top level and drop down from the blue tubes.

: On the second floor of the righthand play structure. To reach it, go to the top level and drop down from the blue tubes. Generator #3 : On the top floor of the center play structure.

: On the top floor of the center play structure. Generator #4 : On the bottom floor of the center play structure.

: On the bottom floor of the center play structure. Generator #5: Finally, at the top floor of the left play structure.

Hit all five generators and the lights will turn on. Now you can safely exit the area through the door to the left of the Security Station. Using the button triggers a jumpscare! You’ll be thrown outside and more characters will appear. Quickly jump into Freddy Fazbear (directly in front of you, to the left) to escape.

Mission: Escape The Daycare

Leave the way you came. Go back to the Daycare entrance area. Go upstairs and out — you only have 5 minutes to return to the Charging Station. Once you return, you’ll finish the mission and have a path open to reach the main hub of the Pizzaplex! Return to the Lobby and take the elevator up.