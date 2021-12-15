Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon: How To Unlock All 12 Playable Characters

Shovel Knight returns in a slick little match-3 puzzle game — and all his friends (and enemies) are back, too. Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is packed with playable knights from the main game, letting you control Plague Knight, Polar Knight, or Propeller Knight as you fight through familiar locations in a very unfamiliar way.

Each playable character has their own strengths and weaknesses, and most can be randomly unlocked in each world. As you move through the map, you’ll see boss fights appear in your path. But, two secret character require a little more exploration to earn. Check out the full guide below for all the details.

How To Unlock All Knights | Playable Characters Guide

There are 12 bonus unlockable characters — classic knights and new knights.

King Knight : Press [R] to Bash! Hits harder based on distance, but you’ll take 1 more damage. How To Unlock : Lich Yard – Defeat King Knight as a boss to unlock.

Specter Knight : Slay enemies to recover 2 HP. Potions hurt to drink. How To Unlock : Lich Yard – Defeat Specter Knight as a boss to unlock.

Plague Knight : Poison your foes with attacks and bombs! Reduced max HP. How To Unlock : Lich Yard – Defeat Plague Knight as a boss to unlock.

Mole Knight : Press [R] to burrow and swap positions! How To Unlock : Chromatic Caverns – Defeat Mole Knight as a boss to unlock.

Treasure Knight : Deals more damage when striking foes from below. How To Unlock : Chromatic Caverns – Defeat Mole Knight as a boss to unlock.

Tinker Knight : Gather metal, then press [R] to build mech! Mech explodes when metal is depleted. How To Unlock : Chromatic Caverns – Defeat Mole Knight as a boss to unlock.

Scrap Knight : Press [R] to bag stuff and release it elsewhere! Items have more durability. How To Unlock : Chromatic Caverns – Defeat Mole Knight as a boss to unlock.

Prism Knight: Press [R] to Swap or Teleport! Swap nearby foes. Teleport a short distance. How To Unlock : Flying Machine – Defeat Prism Knight as a boss to unlock.



Propeller Knight : +1 Attack for each lone foe defeated. Chains reset your attack and deal you 1 more damage. How To Unlock : Flying Machine – Defeat Propeller Knight as a boss to unlock.

Polar Knight : Fatal blows freeze chains. Deal 1 more damage to frozen foes. How To Unlock : Flying Machine – Defeat Polar Knight as a boss to unlock.

Black Knight : Spend Gem Meter to enhance attack. Diminishes when you drink a Potion. Reduced max HP. How To Unlock : Found behind Shrine Doors . Unlock them whenever you find them to (hopefully!) discover a secret character.

Shield Knight : Gain a barrier after chaining. Survive 1 fatal blow per level. Reduced max HP. How To Unlock : Found behind Shrine Doors . Unlock them whenever you find them to (hopefully!) discover a secret character.

And that’s all 13 characters! Shield Knight and Black Knight can be unlocked in any order, and they’re found at any point in the game. Finding them is totally random, so goodluck in your quest!