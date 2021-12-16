Halo Infinite: The Flood Are Back In This Incredibly Easy-To-Miss Easter Egg

Found in the second level, the Foundation, there’s a hidden Flood Easter egg that just might hint at the future of Halo Infinite. And I guarantee you (and everyone else) walked right past this hidden hint without noticing anything odd. This is one of the cool little details hidden all over the Zeta Halo — and a reminder of the Halo’s original purpose from all the way back in Halo 1.

Finding this Easter egg is simple if you know exactly what to do and where to look, so we’re going to break it down for you in the full guide below. The Flood are an iconic enemy in Halo that really haven’t been referenced since Halo 3 in the main series. Heck, it’s been long enough! I say bring the Flood back. There’s plenty of room for new campaigns in Halo Infinite, right?

Let’s go on a quest to find the lone hidden Easter egg bringing back the parasitic little buggers.

How To Find The Flood | Easter Egg Guide

The Flood are located in the Foundation — the second level of the campaign. You’ll need to reach the Tremonius boss room to find them.

Once you reach the Tremonius boss room at the very end of the level, you'll need to find a Power Seed to power-up the nearby elevator. Don't pick that up just yet!

at the very end of the level, you’ll need to find a to power-up the nearby elevator. Don’t pick that up just yet! In the back-right corner of the room, there’s a ramp that goes down to a doorway. Enter the open door and follow the hallway to a totally optional room. The room leads to a massive chamber with a Forerunner device locked behind a cube-shaped energy shield.

Look closer at the big sarcophagus — there’s a familiar symbol on it. Fans of the series will recognize it. That’s a Flood Infection Form, the little buggers you’d pop like popcorn in swarms with a burst of your assault rifle. The Flood have been stuck in lore jail since Halo 3. They’re an out-of-control parasitic alien species that latches onto everything, spreading like intergalactic wildfire until entire worlds are eaten.

There’s a reason the Forerunner container has an energy shield around it. The Halos were designed specifically to contain and eradicate the Flood by wiping out all sentient life in the universe. That shield just shows how important it is to keep even a single Flood Infection Form contained forever — and shows that even the Zeta Halo is doing its job, keeping those ugly things locked up forever.

Will we ever see the Flood as enemies in future games? There’s really no way to say for sure. Halo Infinite really only features all the weird Covenant aliens we’ve come to know since the original game — minus one surprise we won’t spoil. Halo Infinite hints that there’s more to the Zeta Halo than we know, and the story just barely scratches that surface. Hints don’t really point at the Flood making a big return, but wouldn’t it be fun to see these ugly guys return for another round against Master Chief?