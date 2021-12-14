10 Best NEW FPS Games of 2022

After the pandemic hit the world in 2020, we had a pretty tough transition into remote working. That pushed quite a few projects back that year and in 2021. Fortunately, that means 2022 will be filled with exciting video games that are well worth the pickup. Check our list below if you’re charting out what games to check out in 2022. In addition, we’ve got a few FPS titles that we think you should be keeping tabs on.

#10 Perfect Dark

Developer: The Initiative, Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: TBA

Perfect Dark was a classic FPS for the Nintendo 64, and while we had a couple of installments that came after, it’s become a dormant IP. We haven’t received a new installment since 2010, but fortunately for fans of this franchise, we’re getting a reboot. One of Microsoft’s newest first-party studios, The Initiative, is working on this project with the aid of Crystal Dynamics. We haven’t seen much of the game in a long while, but we’re hopeful that 2022 will see the launch of this installment. Likewise, details are also very scarce, but it looks like the game is set in the near future, where the world is dealing with an ecological breakdown.

#9 Crossfire X

Developer: Smilegate

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: XBO, X/S

Release: February 10, 2022

Crossfire is a popular free-to-play FPS within Asia, but it will soon see a new release on the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X/S. Known as Crossfire X, the game will remain mostly the same, with players being split into two factions as you attempt to go through various game modes. However, we’re likely going to see a significant overhaul in terms of visuals, and we know that there will be a story campaign for players to go through. We don’t know what the story will be based on, but Smilegate is partnering up with Remedy Entertainment to bring out a campaign. While the game was scheduled to release in 2020, the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak has pushed this game, much like others. Currently, the game is now slated to launch in early 2022.

#8 ExoMecha

Developer: TwistedRed

Publisher: TwistedRed

Platforms: PC, XBO, XSX/S

Release: 2022

If you’re looking for a new free-to-play title, you might want to check into ExoMecha when it launches sometime in 2022. ExoMecha is a game that doesn’t have much information right now, but the alpha gameplay trailer has undoubtedly created a buzz online. So far, this title looks like it mashes up a few games together, such as Killzone, Halo, and Titanfall. There’s a lot to take in, but from the footage so far shown, battles are going on with foot soldiers, large mechs, and a range of different vehicles that can be destroyed or even hijacked. We know it’s being developed by TwistedRed, a new studio that got started up in 2019 to create AAA video game quality content that’s free to play for PC and consoles. ExoMecha will be their debut title, but we’re not sure just when in 2022 we’ll see this game release.

#7 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: March 25, 2022

In 2021 we got the big unveiling of a brand new Borderlands game spinoff. Gearbox is bringing out an installment based around the chaotic and fan-favorite character Tiny Tina. Players will go through a high fantasy FPS filled with battles and over-the-top escapades in this game. Similar to Borderlands, you can expect that there’s bound to be plenty of loot to gather up along the way. Gearbox created the game with the inspiration of old-school tabletop D&D, and while there are guns, we know there is also some spellcasting involved. We’re still waiting on the premise to make its way out into the public, but we do know that players will have their own character to take control of rather than being Tiny Tina. Fortunately, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was developed to allow anyone to play the game. So you don’t have to play any of the past Borderlands installments to enjoy Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Of course, with that said, if you’re fans of Borderlands, then you’ll likely find quite a bit of enjoyment with this game still.

#6 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platforms: PC, XSX/S

Release: April 28, 2022

Stalker 2 was something that developers tried to get off the ground in the past. While development was going on for this title for a small period, it eventually ended. Now it’s back in development, and there have been some details about what to expect when the game launches. We know that the video game will again put players into a bounty hunter type of role where you’ll head into the Zone, an area heavily radiated over the Chernobyl incident. While you seek out loot and information, you’ll find yourself also being sought out by mutated hostiles. In this game, players are stepping into a stalker named Skif. Apparently, your actions will shape the history of the Zone. We can expect an even more hostile area to deal with. Just like past games, this toxic Zone will release different horrific creatures your way to battle against. We also know that this is a game using the new Unreal Engine 5 so that should make for some thrilling visuals as well. Likewise, there is said to be multiplayer but this mode won’t actually arrive at launch.

#5 Shadow Warrior 3

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2022

If you’ve never played a Shadow Warrior game, then it’s well worth going back and enjoying them today. These are energetic and fast-paced action games. Players are tossed into a wacky protagonist named Lo Wang as he goes through different misadventures. Being a shogun, Lo Wang is armed to the teeth with weapons and can maneuver around the battlefield with ease. In the past, the games were a gore-filled mess, with crude humor and strong language, which we’re expecting with the upcoming third installment. This time around, we know that Lo Wang is forced to fight back a dragon that was unleashed from an eternal prison. It’s bound to be his greatest battle yet, and he’ll need enough firepower to hold back an apocalypse. Currently, at the time of writing this description, the game is only slated to launch in 2022.

#4 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: January 20, 2022

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six is receiving a new video game installment this year.Initially titled, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine, the game is now going by Rainbow Six: Extraction. With that said, this is another team-based tactical shooter somewhat like Rainbow Six Siege. However, it’s a PVE type of title where players are working together in hopes of stopping some kind of an alien parasite. It’s this parasite that proves to be hostile against players and if infected, players are only given so long before they are a lost cause if they are not healed. This tactical shooter has slipped by in 2021, but fortunately, it looks like we’ll get our hands on the game early 2022.

#3 Atomic Heart

Developer: Mundfish

Publisher: Mundfish

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: TBA

Atomic Heart has been on our radar for a good little while now. We have been waiting to give this game a try, but it continues to be labeled as a TBA release so far. Regardless, from what we’ve seen so far from Atomic Heart, this title takes place in an alternative reality where the Soviet Union continued to thrive while also making a ton of technological advancements. Players are stepping into the role of a KGB agent that might be mentally unstable. You’re tasked with visiting a remote facility that has gone quiet, and as a result, you’ll need to step in and see just what’s going on. We’ve seen plenty of combat, but the development team over at Mundfish has been pretty quiet in showcasing their video game. It looks like there’s some different mechanical creatures and supernatural elements you’ll be facing, but again we’re waiting on more information. Hopefully, we’ll get our hands on the game in 2022.

#2 Redfall

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2022

Arkane Studios just came off of Deathloop, and they are following the game up with Redfall. This is an action-adventure game taking place in the town of Redfall, Massachusetts. Right now, at the time of writing this description, the premise is still relatively kept under wraps. However, we do know the basic plot. So far, it looks like some experiment has unleashed a legion of vampires onto the town. Players will be picking through a series of characters to take control as you battle back against the bloodthirsty sinister creatures. Right now, the game looks like it’s a new take on Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood. Redfall will support multiplayer cooperative gameplay, but unlike the games referenced, we’re dealing with vampires instead of undead zombies. We’ll have to keep tabs on this game, but it does look like Arkane Studios will be pushing the title out sometime in 2022.

#1 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 4, 2022

Dying Light 2 will again set players back into a world filled with zombies. In fact, the game will take place fifteen years into the apocalypse, where much of humanity has been cut down to nothing. Only small areas remain for those who wish to seek refuge, but oftentimes it comes conflicting factions. In the middle of the chaotic battle for power is our protagonist. Outside of exploration and fighting off the zombie threats, players will be dealing with these factions however they see fit. There is more freedom of choice than the first title in going about missions. A big part of the development for this sequel was making parkour and combat more connected. Players should think of the world as their playground. As you get used to moving around the area, there should be the ability to get creative during combat. Whether it’s vaulting around the area while lining up shots or getting up close for some intense melee.