Halo Infinite: How To Find All Collectibles | Command Spire, Nexus, Repository, House of Reckoning & Silent Auditorium

Once you enter the Nexus, Master Chief is locked into the end-game of Halo Infinite. To unlock the Forerunner facility, you’ll have to find multiple beacons spread across the fourth region of the map — the southern section of the Zeta Halo. This is the most dangerous area yet, patrolled by heavy vehicles and flying Banshees. You’ll also find some of the best bonus weapons here… and you’ll get your hands on the Wasp at the FOB. If you do all the side-missions you can do.

The end-game is a lengthy series of linear missions, taking you all the way to the ending credits. There are five locations you’ll enter, each one with a few collectibles to find. The trickiest ones to get are the skulls, but you’ll also find missable UNSC Audio Logs or Banished Audio Logs. If you miss them, you’ll have to replay the entire game to find them… or wait for 343 Industries to patch in the ability to replay missions.

Don’t miss any of these end-game collectibles. Here’s where to get them all.

How To Find All Collectibles | Skulls, Audio Logs, Spartan Cores & Armor Lockers

There are multiple types of collectibles in Halo Infinite. Here’s a quick rundown.

Skulls : Hidden cheats. Find a skull to unlock the corresponding cheat and activate it in the Campaign menu.

: Hidden cheats. Find a skull to unlock the corresponding cheat and activate it in the Campaign menu. Audio Logs : Audio Logs come in three types — UNSC, Spartan, and Banished. They made a beeping noise when you’re close.

: Audio Logs come in three types — UNSC, Spartan, and Banished. They made a beeping noise when you’re close. Spartan Cores : Singleplayer collectibles that are used to unlock Suit Upgrades.

: Singleplayer collectibles that are used to unlock Suit Upgrades. Armor Lockers: Containers that unlock customization armor for multiplayer.

Nexus

UNSC Audio Log: In the Nexus — the large room with three power seed cradles — go to the room directly opposite the entrance. In this room with two Sentries, you’ll find the audio log to the left.

Command Spire

Mythic Skull: In the level, you’ll reach a large chamber with glowing orange portals while metal shapes float through. Go to the far end of the room where the big metal objects turn right. Use your grappling hook to jump onto one of the floating objects, then grapple onto a ledge high above, in the back of the room, at the center-top. Once you reach the ledge, keep going up to a small balcony with a door. Go through the hallway to find the skull.

Repository

Grunt Birthday Party Skull: Repository – In this mission, you’ll need to cross a blue light bridge and then use the terminal on a platform with your AI companion. In this room, there’s an optional door on a balcony directly to your right as you enter. Grapple across to reach it and find a Power Seed.

With the Power Seed, you need to get it to the door directly opposite the door leading to the Power Seed. You’ll need to throw it twice (at least) to get the Power Seed over, then Grapple across the gaps. Get inside the opposite door and install the Power Seed. Now continue the mission — nothing will happen yet!

Continue into a room with a glass window at the top above two pillars, with two gold walls (and Sentinel spawners) on the left / right. Use grapple to climb up to the window that is now open thanks to the Power Seed we placed earlier.

In the top room, there are multiple invisible Elites with Energy Swords guarding this skull.

UNSC Audio Log: Later in the Repository, you’ll get a long cutscene with the Weapon in a large chamber. After the cutscene, three doors will open in sequence and enemies will appear. Go through the left door — on this path, you’ll encounter the audio log beep.

House of Reckoning

UNSC Audio Log: Inside the House of Reckoning, you’ll find a training area with UNSC equipment. The log is at the back-right corner of the sandy platform in the center.

Banished Audio Log: In the third training room. Found by the holographic assault rifle projector, in front of the ship.

Banished Audio Log: In the final boss arena, go to the back-left corner behind where the pilot is behind held captive.

Silent Auditorium

Bandana Skull: Silent Auditorium – On the final mission, ignore the Sentinel enemies — do not destroy any Sentinels! This is easiest to pull off on Easy. From the first room with Sentinels, continue until you reach the room with the light bridge you need to activate.